The Endura FS260-Pro Glasses are well made, offer a wide field of vision and good optical clarity, and quickly clear any fogging. They come with three interchangeable lenses and an adjustable nose-bridge, all for a decent price.

In terms of field of vision these glasses are pretty good; you can just catch the hinges in your peripheral vision and the top of the frame when you're in an aero position, but in general they don't impinge in any noticeable way.

The clarity of the lens is also good for mid-market glasses. I normally ride with high quality Oakley or Roka glasses, and although you can notice the difference, it's not far off.

The FS260-Pros come with three lenses, one dark, one orange, one clear (smoke, mirror and orange, says Endura), so there's a lens to suit whichever light condition you're riding in. Changing them is relatively quick and easy – you just pull the lens from the top, then out from the sides. You then need to remove the nose-bridge and change it over to the new lens.

They stay on your face pretty well thanks to the rubberised nose-bridge and arms – there was about as much movement as I would expect on long, sweaty rides, but nothing out of the ordinary compared to others.

One thing about the rubber used on the arms, though... it has a pretty horrible taste when it's in your mouth. It sounds odd, but you'd be surprised how often you end up holding your glasses in your mouth on a long ride.

Listed by Endura as anti-fog and with a hydrophobic treatment, the lenses are pretty good at preventing fogging and clearing it after you've been at a stop. Other mid-market glasses I've worn can start to fog up when riding very slowly – up steep hills in low temperatures – but it wasn't an issue with these. It's worth noting that the worst fogging tends to happen during cold temperatures, and I wasn't testing these in such scenarios.

The glasses tip the scales at 30g, which is about what I'd expect for half frame glasses at this price. Not weighing heavily on the nose and top of the ears means they're comfortable on long rides and you don't notice them too much on the face.

At £77.99 they're decent value: £3 more than the Lazer Argon ARRs, now £74.99 at rrp, but £7 less than the Ekoi Perso Evo 9s that Liam tested last year, which are 12g heavier and only come with one lens (but a very nice box, and they're customisable). The FS260-Pros do come with a decent case too…

Overall I really liked these glasses; they sit well on the head, don't fog up easily, and are light enough to not cause any discomfort on longer rides. The lenses offer good clarity and the field of vision is wide and unobstructed. To be honest, the only issue I could find was the taste of the rubber on the arms – which, all things considered, is pretty good.

Verdict

Very good cycling glasses that offer a clear view, don't fog easily, and sit comfortably on the face

