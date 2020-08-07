Support road.cc

review
Glasses

Endura FS260-Pro Glasses

8
by George Hill
Fri, Aug 07, 2020 15:45
0
£77.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Very good cycling glasses that offer a clear view, don't fog easily, and sit comfortably on the face
Good field of vision
Easy lens change
Fog clears quickly
The taste of the rubber…
Weight: 
30g
Contact: 
www.endurasport.com

The Endura FS260-Pro Glasses are well made, offer a wide field of vision and good optical clarity, and quickly clear any fogging. They come with three interchangeable lenses and an adjustable nose-bridge, all for a decent price.

In terms of field of vision these glasses are pretty good; you can just catch the hinges in your peripheral vision and the top of the frame when you're in an aero position, but in general they don't impinge in any noticeable way.

The clarity of the lens is also good for mid-market glasses. I normally ride with high quality Oakley or Roka glasses, and although you can notice the difference, it's not far off.

2020 Endura Humvee glasses - inside.jpg

The FS260-Pros come with three lenses, one dark, one orange, one clear (smoke, mirror and orange, says Endura), so there's a lens to suit whichever light condition you're riding in. Changing them is relatively quick and easy – you just pull the lens from the top, then out from the sides. You then need to remove the nose-bridge and change it over to the new lens.

2020 Endura Humvee glasses - lenses.jpg

They stay on your face pretty well thanks to the rubberised nose-bridge and arms – there was about as much movement as I would expect on long, sweaty rides, but nothing out of the ordinary compared to others.

One thing about the rubber used on the arms, though... it has a pretty horrible taste when it's in your mouth. It sounds odd, but you'd be surprised how often you end up holding your glasses in your mouth on a long ride.

Listed by Endura as anti-fog and with a hydrophobic treatment, the lenses are pretty good at preventing fogging and clearing it after you've been at a stop. Other mid-market glasses I've worn can start to fog up when riding very slowly – up steep hills in low temperatures – but it wasn't an issue with these. It's worth noting that the worst fogging tends to happen during cold temperatures, and I wasn't testing these in such scenarios.

The glasses tip the scales at 30g, which is about what I'd expect for half frame glasses at this price. Not weighing heavily on the nose and top of the ears means they're comfortable on long rides and you don't notice them too much on the face.

At £77.99 they're decent value: £3 more than the Lazer Argon ARRs, now £74.99 at rrp, but £7 less than the Ekoi Perso Evo 9s that Liam tested last year, which are 12g heavier and only come with one lens (but a very nice box, and they're customisable). The FS260-Pros do come with a decent case too…

2020 Endura Humvee glasses - case.jpg

Overall I really liked these glasses; they sit well on the head, don't fog up easily, and are light enough to not cause any discomfort on longer rides. The lenses offer good clarity and the field of vision is wide and unobstructed. To be honest, the only issue I could find was the taste of the rubber on the arms – which, all things considered, is pretty good.

Verdict

Very good cycling glasses that offer a clear view, don't fog easily, and sit comfortably on the face

road.cc test report

Make and model: Endura FS260-Pro Glasses

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Mid-market pair of glasses designed to protect your eyes from the sun and flying debris.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Endura lists:

One piece, interchangeable high definition, low distortion polycarbonate lenses

Supplied with Light Reactive Plus anti-fog lens (smoke), mirror finish lens and low light orange lens with super hydrophobic and anti-fog finish

Adjustable rubber touch temple tips and nose bridge

Supplied complete with hardcase and soft wipe microfibre carry pouch

100% UV protection in compliance with EN ISO 12312-1:2013

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Well made with firm and reliable hinges, sturdy frame and easy to replace lenses.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Do exactly what they're meant to do – kept the sun and debris out of my eyes without being uncomfortable on longer rides.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

The lenses haven't scratched from regular wear and tear – early days, but no reason to think they won't last well.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

About where I expect them to be for a mid-market set of half frame glasses.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
7/10

Comfortable on longer rides, light enough to not weigh too heavily on your nose or ears.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They do exactly what you want glasses to do, and are hardly noticeable on the face.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The lack of fogging.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing major to note, aside from the taste of the rubber...

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The Ekoi Perso Evo 9 glasses that Liam tested last year come in 12g heavier and £7 more expensive. The Laser Argons are £3 cheaper.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are good examples of mid-market glasses that have picked up technology from more expensive models, with their hydrophobic coating and manufacturing that keeps the weight down. They are well made and comfortable to use on long rides.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 32  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

