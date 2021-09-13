Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Gloves - mitts
Altura Progel Mitts

Altura Progel Mitts

8
by Emma Silversides
Mon, Sep 13, 2021 19:45
0
£30.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Brilliant protection and comfort for long rides and rough roads, though not so grippy in the rain
Good padding
No Velcro to rub against kit
Snug, comfy fit
Four colour options
Small finger loops
Grip compromised in rainy weather
Weight: 
29g
Contact: 
www.altura.co.uk
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Altura's Progel Mitts offer plenty of comfort on the bike. The gel pads are well placed and really do damp vibrations, making them great for rough roads and long days in the saddle.

We last tested the Progel mitts back in 2018; Matt was impressed, and I've been impressed with the latest version.

> Find your nearest dealer here

According to Altura's size chart I should have been wearing an XS or an S – I was in between the two. Size goes on the length of the hand, rather than a maximum circumference. I don't have dainty hands, though, and the mediums I tested were actually spot on. Size up if in doubt.

The mitts pull on relatively easily, helped by the palm-side tabs… 

2021 Altura Progel Mitt - tab.jpg

…but getting them off isn't the easiest. I found the finger loops too small to be used effectively, and resorted to prising off the mitts bit by bit, normally ending up with them inside out. It's a small price to pay for such a comfy bit of kit, to be honest.

2021 Altura Progel Mitt - finger detail.jpg

Altura has removed the seams in the area of the carpal tunnel nerves that older models had, and the interior is really comfy against the hand. The palm side is cleverly cut to the curve of the palm to improve dexterity.

2021 Altura Progel Mitt - palm.jpg

They are so super snug and minimal that you won't be rushing to get them off when you stop; you may forget you have them on, they don't pinch or rub at all either.

They're low profile on the wrist, which I'm a fan of; I don't feel the need to cover any of my wrist.

My testing of mitts for performance is pretty formulaic in comparison to many other bits of clothing: go out with a mitt on one hand and nothing on the other. Doing this with the Progels, you really notice just how much protection the gel is giving; it's impressive for something that's actually quite a thin layer. Not everyone will want this level of padding in a mitt – if you like more feedback, these might not be for you – but for me the gel pads are well placed and really damp vibrations.

The full Amara suede palm has silicone strips for grip, and they're great in dry conditions, but in the rain I found my hands slipping on my cork bar tape. In such conditions, the mitts don't feel heavy and when it stops raining, the uppers dry out quickly, the palm-side slower to dry out, unsurprisingly, given it's in constant contact with the bar.

The thin upper, coupled with palm-side perforations, make for a very breathable mitt. There's a mesh fabric between the fingers which really helps with ventilation. I never sensed an overly sweaty palm or hot hands.

For me, the snot wipe could do with being larger; maybe it's habit on my part, but I frequently ended up with a snail trail on the upper fabric rather than the towelling area. Altura describes it as a 'towelling sweat wipe' but I'd say it's more of a plush suede-like material; it's certainly not a towel texture, but does feel very soft against the skin.

2021 Altura Progel Mitt - thumb material.jpg

The finishing of the mitts is, for the most part, excellent. The bonded cuff looks super smart and is showing zero signs of deterioration – no curling or fraying in sight.

The finger ends are stitched over, and there are a few loose threads here, but it hasn't worsened with very regular wearing and washing.

2021 Altura Progel Mitts Stray Threads.jpg

Reflective detailing is well placed and effective. The mitts are available in four different colours, too – great for anyone hoping to coordinate kit.

Value

At £30 they certainly aren't the cheapest – Stolen Goat's Nettle mitts and Lusso's Momentum Summer Gloves are both just £19.99 – but they're a lot less than some: Q36.5's Unique Gloves are £56.61.

> Read more road.cc reviews of cycling mitts here

Overall, if you want a pair of snug-fitting, comfortable mitts to damp vibrations effectively, you'll not be disappointed with Altura's Progels.

Verdict

Brilliant protection and comfort for long rides and rough roads, though not so grippy in the rain

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Altura Progel Mitt

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Altura says, 'This comfortable favourite has been reengineered by removing seams from the area of the carpel tunnel nerves and inceasesed the amount of Progel padding to provide greater protection for the hands and wrists. The full Amara suede palm has been cut to the curve of the palm to improve dexterity whilst the bonded cuff gives a neat finish. With reflective print details and and towelling sweat wipe, the Progel Mitts will provide supreme protection for your hands for hours on end.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Altura lists:

FEATURES

High wicking backhand fabric

Larger area of Progel padding

Amara suede palm with perforations

Bonded cuff

Silicone palm print

Finger pull tabs

Towelling sweat wipe

Main Fabric: 50 % Polyester, 25% Nylon, 20% Polyurethane, 5% Elastane

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10

Some loose threads at finger ends but they haven't worsened over the test period.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Great padding and decently breathability.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Some stray thread ends, but I don't think they're a real concern.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

Very snug without pinching or pulling.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
6/10

I'd recommend sizing up.

Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

They are a great choice if protection from vibrations is what you want. Though £30 isn't the cheapest, I'd say they're well worth it.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

I followed the instructions and they've been fine. Cool wash, no softener.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Excellent protection for the hands when riding on rougher roads (so most roads these days) with a comfortable, snug fit. Grip is good, provided it doesn't rain.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Fit and protection.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Lack of grip in the rain.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

A tenner more than Lusso and Stolen Goat offerings, but significantly cheaper than Q36.5, and £4-£5 less than GripGrab's Progel Mitts (currently around £34).

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes.

Use this box to explain your overall score

A superb pair of mitts if you are looking to damp vibrations – except in damp conditions. They're exceptionally comfy and only really let down by a lack of grip in rainy weather.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 173cm  Weight: 64kg

I usually ride: Road  My best bike is: Carbon road.

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!

Altura Progel Mitts 2021
Altura Progel Mitts
Altura 2021
Altura
Emma Silversides

Emma’s first encounters with a road bike were in between swimming and running. Soon after competing for GB in the World Age Group Triathlon Championships in Edmonton in 2001 she saw the light and decided to focus on cycling. 

After a couple of half decent UK road seasons racing for Leisure Lakes, she went out to Belgium to sample the racing there and spent two years with Lotto-Belisol Ladies team, racing alongside the likes of Sara Carrigan, Grace Verbeke, Rochelle Gilmore and Lizzie Deignan. Emma moved from Lotto-Belisol to Dutch team Redsun, then a new Belgian team of primarily developing riders, where there was less pressure, an opportunity to share her experience and help build a whole new team; a nice way to spend her final years of professional racing. 

Since retiring Emma has returned to teaching. When not coercing kids to do maths, she is invariably out on two wheels. In addition to the daily commute, Emma still enjoys getting out on her road bike and having her legs ripped off on the local club rides and chain gangs. She has also developed an addiction to touring, with destinations including Iceland, Georgia and Albania, to mention just a few. There have also been rare sightings of Emma off-road on a mountain bike…

Latest Comments