Altura Progel Mitts

Altura's Progel Mitts offer plenty of comfort on the bike. The gel pads are well placed and really do damp vibrations, making them great for rough roads and long days in the saddle.

We last tested the Progel mitts back in 2018; Matt was impressed, and I've been impressed with the latest version.

According to Altura's size chart I should have been wearing an XS or an S – I was in between the two. Size goes on the length of the hand, rather than a maximum circumference. I don't have dainty hands, though, and the mediums I tested were actually spot on. Size up if in doubt.

The mitts pull on relatively easily, helped by the palm-side tabs…

…but getting them off isn't the easiest. I found the finger loops too small to be used effectively, and resorted to prising off the mitts bit by bit, normally ending up with them inside out. It's a small price to pay for such a comfy bit of kit, to be honest.

Altura has removed the seams in the area of the carpal tunnel nerves that older models had, and the interior is really comfy against the hand. The palm side is cleverly cut to the curve of the palm to improve dexterity.

They are so super snug and minimal that you won't be rushing to get them off when you stop; you may forget you have them on, they don't pinch or rub at all either.

They're low profile on the wrist, which I'm a fan of; I don't feel the need to cover any of my wrist.

My testing of mitts for performance is pretty formulaic in comparison to many other bits of clothing: go out with a mitt on one hand and nothing on the other. Doing this with the Progels, you really notice just how much protection the gel is giving; it's impressive for something that's actually quite a thin layer. Not everyone will want this level of padding in a mitt – if you like more feedback, these might not be for you – but for me the gel pads are well placed and really damp vibrations.

The full Amara suede palm has silicone strips for grip, and they're great in dry conditions, but in the rain I found my hands slipping on my cork bar tape. In such conditions, the mitts don't feel heavy and when it stops raining, the uppers dry out quickly, the palm-side slower to dry out, unsurprisingly, given it's in constant contact with the bar.

The thin upper, coupled with palm-side perforations, make for a very breathable mitt. There's a mesh fabric between the fingers which really helps with ventilation. I never sensed an overly sweaty palm or hot hands.

For me, the snot wipe could do with being larger; maybe it's habit on my part, but I frequently ended up with a snail trail on the upper fabric rather than the towelling area. Altura describes it as a 'towelling sweat wipe' but I'd say it's more of a plush suede-like material; it's certainly not a towel texture, but does feel very soft against the skin.

The finishing of the mitts is, for the most part, excellent. The bonded cuff looks super smart and is showing zero signs of deterioration – no curling or fraying in sight.

The finger ends are stitched over, and there are a few loose threads here, but it hasn't worsened with very regular wearing and washing.

Reflective detailing is well placed and effective. The mitts are available in four different colours, too – great for anyone hoping to coordinate kit.

Value

At £30 they certainly aren't the cheapest – Stolen Goat's Nettle mitts and Lusso's Momentum Summer Gloves are both just £19.99 – but they're a lot less than some: Q36.5's Unique Gloves are £56.61.

Overall, if you want a pair of snug-fitting, comfortable mitts to damp vibrations effectively, you'll not be disappointed with Altura's Progels.

Verdict

Brilliant protection and comfort for long rides and rough roads, though not so grippy in the rain

