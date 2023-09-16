Following modern cycling trends, the new Ekoi Ottimo glasses boast a large lens that looks great when paired with a helmet. The stylish-looking sunnies were used by pro riders from the Israel Premier Tech, Lotto Dstny and Cofidis teams at this year's Tour de France, so if they're good enough for them, they should be good enough for the modest of us...
The Ekoi Ottimo glasses are available in nine different colours with category 3 lenses and two models with photochromic lenses, which are more expensive at £212.25. My test pair came in a striking purple colour and I think they're some of the best-looking glasses I've ever seen – I think I really got lucky getting them in this colourway.
Design and aesthetics
Following the likes of the Oakley Sutro and 100% Eastcraft with their bigger lenses, the design is sleek and modern, with clean lines and a frame that fits well on various face shapes.
I was extremely impressed with the purple colour of my test sunnies, striking the perfect balance of boldness and elegance (well, that's my opinion). The shades of purple are deep and rich, which makes them stand out, and whether you're out on a leisurely ride or pushing your limits during intense training, these will add a little flair.
About the only negative was that in the periphery of my vision, I was aware of the point where the arms meet the lens. This took a little time to get used to but did not really affect my overall vision when I was riding.
Comfort and Fit
I found that the Ottimo glasses sat very nicely on my face, and stayed comfortable hours deep into a ride, the lightweight frame sitting comfortably on the bridge of my nose without causing any pressure points. I also found that their ergonomic design didn't interfere with my helmet straps or cause discomfort over extended periods.
However, the arms didn't fit well in my helmet while all my Oakley's fit perfectly. I also tried these with a couple of different helmets and couldn't get them to sit securely with those either.
Performance
When it comes to performance, the Ekoi Ottimo glasses truly shine. The lens's wide field of view allows you to keep your eyes on the road and potential obstacles without needing to constantly adjust your head position.
I also found the glasses stable, staying in place even during fast descents and when riding over rough surfaces, but due to their large size, sweat would drip down the inside on hotter days.
The lens is also shatterproof, though hopefully this is something you shouldn't have to put to the test.
Value
The Ottimo comes in at a similar price to that of many of its competitors, and though some of us may find the £178.74 a little steep, I don't occasionally mind splashing this sort of cash on some bling kit. This being Ekoi, however, these are presently on sale with 35% off, which equates to £116.18.
The Oakley Sutro was one of the pairs of glasses that started the trend for eyewear with bigger lenses. These are now one of the most commonly seen pairs around and come in variations such as the Sutro Lite, and the Sutro Lite Sweep that Stu tested at the beginning of the summer. These were in the fancy 2023 Tour de France colourway and retail at £172.
Jamie rated the 100% Eastcraft glasses for their quality optics. Like the Ekois and Oakleys these have large lenses, and at £179.99 they're priced similarly to the Oakleys.
Also coming in around the same price are the Koo Demos glasses that Tom tried out earlier this year. These stylish £170 glasses have quality lenses and they look great with helmets, though are perhaps a bit OTT when you're off the bike.
Conclusion
The purple Ekoi Ottimo glasses combine eye-catching aesthetics, excellent comfort and great performance. The full retail price isn't cheap, but these pro-quality sunnies will elevate your riding experience and make a bold style statement on the road.
Verdict
High-quality, comfortable, large-framed sunnies with a modern design and some great colours
Make and model: Ekoi Glasses EKOI OTTIMO
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
EKOI created these new Ottimo glasses to fit in with the current trend of larger frames that we often see from brands like Oakley and their Sutro.
EKOI says they are technical and aesthetic, and that the new Ekoï OTTIMO ('excellent' in Italian) model was quickly adopted and approved by professional riders from the Israel Premier-tech, Cofidis, Arkéa-Samsic and Lotto-Dstny teams during the Tour de France 2023.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
LENS :
High definition DALLOZ polycarbonate lens made in France: extreme solidity and optimal vision.
BRANCHES:
Made in Italy.
Equipped with the 'Quick release' system for quick assembly and disassembly without risk of breakage.
Adjustable for perfect adaptation to all head sizes and ultra-efficient support.
FRAMES:
Made in Italy.
Low mounts at the base of the protective screen in the event of a fall.
High central frame both aesthetic and guarantee of rigidity.
NOSE BRIDGE:
Adjustable: the paddles move closer or apart to adapt to all nose shapes.
Pyramid-shaped for a sleek and sporty style.
Invisible on the front surface of the glass for a sober and elegant design.
9 colors available with category 3 lenses.
2 photochromic models (cat. 1 to 3).
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
The meeting point of the arms and lens slightly obstructs your peripheral vision.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Pretty good so far but I feel the lens would be easily scratched if they were dropped.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Pretty good all-round but I could always see the frame/arm in the periphery of my vision.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The colour and detail is amazing.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Maybe too big for me.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
These are similarly priced to equivalents from the likes of Oakley and 100% Eastcraft, though at their present discount they're much less expensive.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The glasses have a really nice feel, sit nicely on my face and do a good job reducing the glare from the sun – and I think the colours are amazing. They do, however, look a bit too big for me and can slightly block your peripheral vision.
Age: 22 Height: 185cm Weight: 69kg
I usually ride: Dolan Rebus My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, commuting, club rides, Always love some off-road with some mates.
