Following modern cycling trends, the new Ekoi Ottimo glasses boast a large lens that looks great when paired with a helmet. The stylish-looking sunnies were used by pro riders from the Israel Premier Tech, Lotto Dstny and Cofidis teams at this year's Tour de France, so if they're good enough for them, they should be good enough for the modest of us...

The Ekoi Ottimo glasses are available in nine different colours with category 3 lenses and two models with photochromic lenses, which are more expensive at £212.25. My test pair came in a striking purple colour and I think they're some of the best-looking glasses I've ever seen – I think I really got lucky getting them in this colourway.

Design and aesthetics

Following the likes of the Oakley Sutro and 100% Eastcraft with their bigger lenses, the design is sleek and modern, with clean lines and a frame that fits well on various face shapes.

I was extremely impressed with the purple colour of my test sunnies, striking the perfect balance of boldness and elegance (well, that's my opinion). The shades of purple are deep and rich, which makes them stand out, and whether you're out on a leisurely ride or pushing your limits during intense training, these will add a little flair.

About the only negative was that in the periphery of my vision, I was aware of the point where the arms meet the lens. This took a little time to get used to but did not really affect my overall vision when I was riding.

Comfort and Fit

I found that the Ottimo glasses sat very nicely on my face, and stayed comfortable hours deep into a ride, the lightweight frame sitting comfortably on the bridge of my nose without causing any pressure points. I also found that their ergonomic design didn't interfere with my helmet straps or cause discomfort over extended periods.

However, the arms didn't fit well in my helmet while all my Oakley's fit perfectly. I also tried these with a couple of different helmets and couldn't get them to sit securely with those either.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Ekoi Ottimo glasses truly shine. The lens's wide field of view allows you to keep your eyes on the road and potential obstacles without needing to constantly adjust your head position.

I also found the glasses stable, staying in place even during fast descents and when riding over rough surfaces, but due to their large size, sweat would drip down the inside on hotter days.

The lens is also shatterproof, though hopefully this is something you shouldn't have to put to the test.

Value

The Ottimo comes in at a similar price to that of many of its competitors, and though some of us may find the £178.74 a little steep, I don't occasionally mind splashing this sort of cash on some bling kit. This being Ekoi, however, these are presently on sale with 35% off, which equates to £116.18.

The Oakley Sutro was one of the pairs of glasses that started the trend for eyewear with bigger lenses. These are now one of the most commonly seen pairs around and come in variations such as the Sutro Lite, and the Sutro Lite Sweep that Stu tested at the beginning of the summer. These were in the fancy 2023 Tour de France colourway and retail at £172.

Jamie rated the 100% Eastcraft glasses for their quality optics. Like the Ekois and Oakleys these have large lenses, and at £179.99 they're priced similarly to the Oakleys.

Also coming in around the same price are the Koo Demos glasses that Tom tried out earlier this year. These stylish £170 glasses have quality lenses and they look great with helmets, though are perhaps a bit OTT when you're off the bike.

Conclusion

The purple Ekoi Ottimo glasses combine eye-catching aesthetics, excellent comfort and great performance. The full retail price isn't cheap, but these pro-quality sunnies will elevate your riding experience and make a bold style statement on the road.

Verdict

High-quality, comfortable, large-framed sunnies with a modern design and some great colours

