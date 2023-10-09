Updated from the previous model, the Abus Gamechanger 2.0 Mips includes a new Mips Air Node system, a magnetic Fidlock buckle, and the best glasses retention in a helmet I've ever used. These top-end features do come with a top-end price, however.

Check out more options in our guide to the best cycling helmets – and how to choose the right helmet for you.

> Buy now: Abus Gamechanger 2.0 Mips for £191.58 from RideWill

The Gamechanger 2.0 has a very aero silhouette but still with enough vents to keep you cool on the hottest days.

Abus says it has improved aerodynamics – it's wider at the rear and uses an 'Aero Blade' grid structure to improve airflow, which it claims "adapts to different speeds, side angles and helmet inclinations". There's no way we can measure or verify this sort of thing, but it certainly looks fast.

Liam tested the previous version of the helmet in 2021 and reckoned it was "cool, stylish and comfortable", and the 2.0 looks pretty similar, having much the same sleek and non-bulging look. It also has the same thin padding, just ever so slightly thicker on the 2.0 because of the added Mips layer, designed to add extra protection from rotational forces.

Abus has chosen to use the new Mips Air Node system, a much thinner and less intrusive layer than the original Mips. This leads to a more comfortable wear – and silence when moving your head, something that could be slightly annoying with the original Mips in my experience.

> All you need to know about Mips

The helmet fitted me really well; it might sound odd, but it's a head-shaped helmet (Abus even describes it that way) – it's certainly well shaped for my head. Some lids can be quite round (which might suit you better), whereas this one's more oval. I've been able to wear it for hours on end with virtually no discomfort. The only area where I had a slight issue was with the retention strap around the back of the head – I found it dug in ever so slightly, causing slight discomfort, but that was on a 12-hour ride.

Other than that, I have found the Gamechanger 2.0 super comfy.

Glasses dock

Perhaps my favourite feature of the lid is its ability to hold sunglasses, should you not want to wear them. I wear Oakley Sutros, and I've never felt as though I've been able to store them safely in any of my helmets – it always feels like there's a chance of them falling out when looking around. With the Gamechanger 2.0, Abus has somehow made the most secure glasses holding slot I've ever used, and if you're a sweaty rider like me, this is a huge bonus.

One thing to note, though, is that the glasses can just be in your eyeline when you're tucking in to get aero – but not so much that it's annoying.

You can still store glasses at the back of the helmet, too, if you'd prefer them tucked away out of the wind. I think the Gamechanger 2.0 is the only helmet I've used that's been designed with two different positions for holding your glasses in, so hats off to Abus.

The Gamechanger 2.0 Mips comes in three sizes and four colours. The one on test is Shiny White, which I think is classy, with its crisp white shell and black logos, and goes with everything. But you could opt for Flipflop Purple, Velvet Black or Performance Red.

Weight

Another area where the Gamechanger 2.0 impresses is weight. Aero helmets typically weigh more than non-aero designs, but this medium comes in at a very reasonable 284g on our scales (Abus claims 275g for the same size).

It's heavier than some aero lids – the S-Works Evade 3, a leading aero helmet, weighs 270g for a medium, while the Trek Ballista is just 260g – but the Poc Ventral MIPS tips the scales at 309g, so the Gamechanger 2.0 is no heavyweight.

When riding, this means it's easy to forget you're wearing the helmet, and there's less chance for neck fatigue.

Adjustability

Adjusting the helmet is super easy, with multiple height adjustments for the rear strap.

The straps under the ears aren't adjustable, but they fitted me very well.

The buckle is now a Fidlock magnetic unit that clicks together with no force at all, and undoes by sliding the right-hand side forward.

Extra safe

At the back, Abus has made the Gamechanger compatible with its QUIN crash detection system, which is similar to Specialized's ANGi, and notifies specific contacts in the case of a crash. Abus charges an extra £59.99 for the QUIN chip, while the ANGi sensor is £45.

Value

While the Gamechanger 2.0 is £239.99, with Mips included it bumps it up to £279.99.

That's a fair bit more than some aero lids we've reviewed: the Kask Utopia Y, for example, which Stu tested earlier this year, is £245, and the Lazer Vento KinetiCore, tested by George last year, is £249.99. Even the S-Works Evade 3 that I mentioned above creeps in slightly under, at £275.

Although the Gamechanger 2.0 is up there among the most expensive helmets on the market, it's backed up with all the latest features. The S-Works Evade 3 might be one of its closest competitors in terms of features, also coming with the new Mips Air Node system, but it doesn't have the Fidlock magnetic buckle.

Whether you think a helmet can justify this kind of spend is up to you, but I do feel as though Abus has gone a long way to make its Gamechanger 2.0 'worth' the price.

Conclusion

Overall, I've really enjoyed using this helmet, from its comfort to its looks, and especially the way it holds glasses. If you're looking for a fast helmet, and you can afford it, I'd recommend giving it a go.

Verdict

Excellent aero helmet that's comfortable and holds glasses brilliantly, but comes at a hefty price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website