2020 Easton Microfiber bar tape black

Easton Microfibre Bar Tape

by mattpage
Sat, Oct 10, 2020 09:45
£25.99

VERDICT:

Reasonable comfort and easy to wrap, but not as good as some when wet
Easy to wrap with nice gel adhesive backing
Range of colours available
Loses some grip when wet
Finishing tape not great
Weight: 
95g
Contact: 
www.silverfish-uk.com

Easton Microfibre Bar Tape is a reasonably comfortable option that is easy to apply and available in a range of colours, but while it performs well when dry, it isn't as good as some in typical wet British weather.

The Microfibre tape on test is plain black, but Easton makes it in five other colours – blue, green, white, red and yellow. Lots of choice if you want it to match your bike.

As the name suggests, the tape is made from microfibre cloth, backed with a non-sticky gel adhesive to secure it. It's quite a slim tape, though it does include a layer of what Easton claims is anti-shock foam, to increase comfort.

2020 Easton Microfibre tape-1.jpg

It is easy to wrap, with the ability to stretch and adjust it around the drop bend nicely. A big plus is the gel adhesive: it doesn't stick so firmly that you can't re-do sections as you go, but it still sticks well enough to hold in place.

The strip of finishing tape isn't great, not as tacky as some and lacking any ability to stretch, which makes finishing on the bends – as I did when wrapping the Easton EC90 Aero bar I was testing – more difficult than it should be. I ended up having to remove it and using basic electrical tape instead.

2020 Easton Microfibre tape-3.jpg

The tape should be long enough to wrap most standard bars, although for those over 44cm or if you want to tape very close to the stem, it might be tight.

In use and on a road bike, the comfort is reasonable and good for the thickness. In dry weather, feel and grip are very good: it is soft enough and tactile without feeling sticky. When the weather turns, though, and the tape gets wet, things change a little – it's by no means slippery, but does lose some of the grip and isn't as good as others I've used.

Value

This Microfibre option is the more expensive of the two styles of tape Easton currently produces, with the Foam Bar tape considerably cheaper at just £9.99. It's similar to others of this style, though, such as the Fabric Hex Duo which is just a quid more. If you're looking for something that gives better wet weather grip and additional comfort, Specialized Bar Phat is a good alternative and a few quid less at £22 rrp. I also prefer the Kinesis Anti-slip Jo Burt Signature tape, which is 99p cheaper.

Conclusion

If you're looking for bar tape that isn't too thick but still manages to be comfortable this is a decent option, but for year-round use the wet weather performance could be better.

Verdict

Reasonable comfort and easy to wrap, but not as good as some when wet

road.cc test report

Make and model: Easton Microfibre Bar Tape

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Easton says: 'The Microfiber Tape features minimize road buzz with adhesive gel backing, anti-shock foam and a microfiber cloth surface. It transmits road feel without harshness and doesn't get squishy or slippery like traditional gel tape. Microfiber Tape is offered in six colors.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Easton lists:

- Adhesive gel backing and anti-shock foam for comfort

- Comfortable microfiber cloth surface

- Comes in 6 colours

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
6/10

Good thickness and enough stretch to make installing easy. Non-sticky gel adhesive makes wrapping a breeze.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Great in the dry with enough grip and comfort, but lacking compared to some others in the dry.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Seems good and no noticeable wear. The non-sticky gel adhesive should make rewrapping, even if only sections, a possibility.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

Pretty light for bar tape and should keep all but the most ardent weight weenies happy.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
7/10

Good comfort for the thickness and weight. It is not as comfortable as certain tapes where the primary aim is comfort, but for the size it is good.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Nice to install, great performance in the dry, but below par in the wet which is a shame.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Easy to install.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Loses some grip in the wet.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

I much prefer the Kinesis Anti-slip Jo Burt Signature tape, which is 99p cheaper. Fabric Hex Duo is £1 more. Specialized Bar Phat is £22, and has better wet weather performance.

Did you enjoy using the product? It was OK.

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Unlikely

Use this box to explain your overall score

It was very easy to install and is comfortable for a relatively thin tape, but although it's decent in the dry, it's not as good as others in the wet – which is a pretty common occurrence here.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 168  Weight: 62

I usually ride:   My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb,

