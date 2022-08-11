The Easton EC70 Aero Handlebar is light, stiff and offers plenty of comfortable hand positions. Internal cable routing keeps things looking clean, and it's easy to set up too. It doesn't come cheap, though.

The EC70 is a good looking handlebar, with its flat top section having a more rounded profile to it than most, which gets rid of any 'edges' where your palms and fingers sit; this greatly improves comfort, similar to that of a traditional rounded bar.

I ride on the tops a lot, and while that flat section is primarily there for aerodynamic marginal gains, it does give a supportive place to rest your hands.

In fact, it's relatively comfortable overall for such a stiff bar.

Its carbon fibre construction means there is barely any flex when climbing hard out of the saddle or sprinting, but there is just enough damping effect to take out any of the harshness and vibration associated with UK road surfaces.

Three widths are available: 40cm, 42cm and 44cm, measured from centre to centre, with all of them having a reach of 80mm and a drop of 125mm – both slightly larger measurements than Easton's top-of-the-range EC90 Aero.

Easton says that the shape provides more comfort during long days in the saddle, and I found it worked for me, allowing full use of all sections of the handlebar without causing too extreme a riding position.

The central section is the now-standard 31.8mm in diameter and it comes with just enough width before the flat sections that you can fit an out-front computer mount, though you'd struggle to fit a light – the majority of 'see with' lights, anyway, as the clamp would likely be too wide.

Cable routing is simple as the entry and exit holes at the top of the hoods and the central section are wide enough to easily accommodate a brake cable/hose and a mechanical gear cable too.

Some handlebars don't have the cable holes in the right position or are too small, which can make threading the cables through a chore, but I had no such issues here. A little bit of jiggling the outers about to get everything lined up, but no swearing required.

There is no hole for a Di2 bar-end junction box, though.

Value

The EC70 costs £229.99, which isn't cheap by a long shot, but it's still not as extreme as something like the Deda Vinci bar, up to £311.99 for the new DCR model (Matt tested the previous version last year, and that was £294.99), or the £459.95 Vision Metron Aero, up from £351 since we tested it in 2020.

Prime offers a more affordable option with its Primavera Aero, which Liam was very impressed with. It's only a gram heavier than the 42cm Easton in a 38cm width, but costs £149.99.

Conclusion

The EC70 Aero bar is a great upgrade in terms of comfort, looks and stiffness, with the only thing possibly counting against it being the price. It's not the most expensive bar out there, though, and the stiffness and the quality of the ride feel are worth the outlay if you have the budget.

Verdict

Pricey, but a great blend of stiffness and comfort plus great aesthetics

