The Easton EC70 Aero Handlebar is light, stiff and offers plenty of comfortable hand positions. Internal cable routing keeps things looking clean, and it's easy to set up too. It doesn't come cheap, though.
The EC70 is a good looking handlebar, with its flat top section having a more rounded profile to it than most, which gets rid of any 'edges' where your palms and fingers sit; this greatly improves comfort, similar to that of a traditional rounded bar.
I ride on the tops a lot, and while that flat section is primarily there for aerodynamic marginal gains, it does give a supportive place to rest your hands.
In fact, it's relatively comfortable overall for such a stiff bar.
Its carbon fibre construction means there is barely any flex when climbing hard out of the saddle or sprinting, but there is just enough damping effect to take out any of the harshness and vibration associated with UK road surfaces.
Three widths are available: 40cm, 42cm and 44cm, measured from centre to centre, with all of them having a reach of 80mm and a drop of 125mm – both slightly larger measurements than Easton's top-of-the-range EC90 Aero.
Easton says that the shape provides more comfort during long days in the saddle, and I found it worked for me, allowing full use of all sections of the handlebar without causing too extreme a riding position.
The central section is the now-standard 31.8mm in diameter and it comes with just enough width before the flat sections that you can fit an out-front computer mount, though you'd struggle to fit a light – the majority of 'see with' lights, anyway, as the clamp would likely be too wide.
Cable routing is simple as the entry and exit holes at the top of the hoods and the central section are wide enough to easily accommodate a brake cable/hose and a mechanical gear cable too.
Some handlebars don't have the cable holes in the right position or are too small, which can make threading the cables through a chore, but I had no such issues here. A little bit of jiggling the outers about to get everything lined up, but no swearing required.
There is no hole for a Di2 bar-end junction box, though.
Value
The EC70 costs £229.99, which isn't cheap by a long shot, but it's still not as extreme as something like the Deda Vinci bar, up to £311.99 for the new DCR model (Matt tested the previous version last year, and that was £294.99), or the £459.95 Vision Metron Aero, up from £351 since we tested it in 2020.
Prime offers a more affordable option with its Primavera Aero, which Liam was very impressed with. It's only a gram heavier than the 42cm Easton in a 38cm width, but costs £149.99.
Conclusion
The EC70 Aero bar is a great upgrade in terms of comfort, looks and stiffness, with the only thing possibly counting against it being the price. It's not the most expensive bar out there, though, and the stiffness and the quality of the ride feel are worth the outlay if you have the budget.
Verdict
Pricey, but a great blend of stiffness and comfort plus great aesthetics
Make and model: Easton EC70 Aero Handlebar
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Easton says, "With the EC70 Aero, you can simultaneously stay comfortable and reduce drag. Thanks to the ergonomic profile and a less radically shaped bend, this handlebar provides more comfort during long days in the saddle. And with Easton's proven Composite TaperWall™ and monocoque construction, the EC70 Aero is nice and light at just 235 grams."
It's a comfortable handlebar, which also offers loads of stiffness.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Easton lists:
Finish - Matte UD Carbon, Water Transfer Decals.
Clamp Diameter - 31.8mm.
Width (cm) - 40, 42, 44.
Reach - 80mm.
Drop - 125mm.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great stiffness levels for riding hard out of the saddle.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfortable top section.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No hole to work with Di2 junction bar end box.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Looking back at the most recent carbon aero handlebars we've tested, it sits somewhere in the middle ground, as shown by the competition mentioned in the main review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a very good bar: well made and easy to set up in terms of cable routing, with an impressive level of comfort for such a stiff unit. It's not cheap, but it's by no means the most expensive out there.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
