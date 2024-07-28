Genetic Driser 4-10 handlebar

Genetic's Driser 4-10 handlebar is a good option if you want to tweak your position up a bit without affecting the look of your bike too much. It won't affect your bank balance too much either...
If you're in the market for a new bar, check out our guide to the best road bike handlebars which includes plenty of advice on how to choose and what you need to know.
The Driser is a pretty standard-looking alloy bar at first glance. It's made from 6061 alloy and has a fairly compact drop with a 4-degree flare, which adds a little bit of extra width there. I find that generally more comfortable than a straight drop, and also you get a little bit of extra width for a touch more leverage if you're heading off-road (or onto the cyclo-cross circuit).
We reviewed the Driser 4 a few years back, and with its 20mm of rise from the clamp it's obviously a riser-drop. This Driser 4-10 is more subtle, blending the rise into the flat section on the tops so it's not really visible. The downside is you only get half as much height gain, but even then 10mm can make quite a difference to the feel of the bike. It might be just the thing, for example, if you've got a favourite bike but you're not getting any younger or more flexible and you'd like a touch more height without spoiling the look. I really wouldn't know about any of that, but I'm told it's a thing.
It's a pretty stiff bar – there's not a lot of noticeable flex from the drops when you're putting down some watts, so it's direct-feeling and isn't as comfortable as some down there. The first bar I swapped it for was a Lauf Smoothie on the Úthald I reviewed and the difference between that bar (which is designed to flex) and this one was certainly noticeable.
The flat tops I found pretty good: it's a nice position for climbing, and the transition into the drop stays a bit wider and flatter and is an easy position to hold for cruising. Genetic says the tops are 'aero', which I guess they might be; it's not really backing that claim up with any data.
The only real issues I have with the shape are that there's not a lot of round bar to add GPS or light mounts to in the middle section, and the Driser could do with more in the way of cable channels. There's a slight indent under the flat tops, but nothing round from where the lever sits. There are no holes for running Di2 wires internally either.
Value & alternatives
At £49.99 it's decent value (and currently reduced to £25); you can get alloy bars for less, but with its bit of flare and the 10mm rise this one has some specific features you might need.
For more height gain you could go to the Driser 4 for about the same money. Most bars that are more orientated to gravel have more flare, such as the Bontrager GR with 13 degrees (for another £20); even the more road-focused Ritchey WCS Evo Max I reviewed back in 2016 had 12 degrees.
The small amount of flare here worked quite well for me, and the look is still quite classically road. I'd say this works best as a road bar because it's quite compact and stiff; it's OK off road, but more flared and less stiff options work better.
Conclusion
Overall, it's a good quality bar, and if you want to tweak your position upwards without affecting the look of the front end too much then it's going to be more or less ideal. It's well made with a durable finish, and there are plenty of markings to get your position just so.
Verdict
Good quality bar that sneaks a bit of rise into your front end
Make and model: Genetic Driser 4-10 handlebars
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Genetic says: "Genetic Driser 4-10 handlebars bring another level of comfort and control for drop bar users.
These shallow 'drop-riser' handlebars have a 10mm rise which enables riders to achieve a slightly higher overall front-end position along with 4 degrees of 'flare', giving a slightly wider stance when riding in the drops.
The Driser 4-10 provides added control and wrist comfort whilst the ergonomic semi-aero top section provides a comfortable cruising grip area.
Made from 6061 series Aluminium alloy for superior strength and toughness, whilst also being lightweight, with good fatigue resistance.
Available in five different widths from 400 to 480mm to suit most sizes of rider.
Driser 4-10 handlebars are a perfect choice for Road, Cyclo Cross, Gravel, Touring and Commuter riding."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Genetic lists these features:
Suitable for Road, CX, Gravel, Touring or Commuting.
4 degrees of flare adds improves comfort and control
10mm rise for increased overall height
Comfortable, semi-aero ergonomic upper section.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a good road bar if you want a touch of extra height.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's easy to add a bit of rise without spoiling the look... and the tops and drops are comfy.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
That there's not much space for mounting stuff.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £49.99 it's decent value; you can get alloy bars for less but this one with a bit of flare and also the 10mm rise has some specific features you might need. (And it's currently £25...)
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, on road.
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Good overall. It might be ideal for you if you want to add a bit of extra rise without anyone noticing. It's not especially light and it's very stiff, so it won't be for everyone.
Age: 50 Height: 189cm Weight: 98kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
