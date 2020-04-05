The Prime Primavera Carbon stem is a good-looking tiller that's available in a decent range of sizes. It's not especially light, but then it's not especially expensive for a carbon stem either. If you're tweaking your bike setup then it's one to consider. You can get lighter stems for the same money and less, though.

The Primavera Carbon stem is nicely made. The main body of the stem is all carbon – this isn't just a wrap job – and it's well finished in matt black with a shiny logo. The faceplate is aluminium, and the hardware is good quality.

The steerer bolts thread into an alloy insert – you can't put a reliable thread in carbon – and they're not bonded into the stem, so careful you don't lose them if you pull the bolts all the way out.

The stem has a 31.8mm four-bolt clamp and a pretty standard +/- 6° rise, and it's available in 10mm increments from 80mm to 130mm. Slap it on your bike and tighten everything up and it does a fine job. There's plenty of stiffness in the stem, and it'll look the part on any modern road bike. The branding is subtle and the overall performance is good. The only time you'd notice a stem would be if it was doing something bad, but there was no flexing or creaking or any other issues.

Normally, making stuff from carbon means that you can make it lighter for the same performance, if not the same price. Frames, wheel rims, bottle cages, saddle rails, handlebars, cranks... they all tend to follow that rule. Stems are a bit of an outlier really, because the specific twisting forces that they need to counteract are handled so well by a simple metal tube; stick a clamp on each end and you're good to go.

For that reason many of the lightest stems out there are alloy; it's pretty straightforward to make a sub-100g stem out of a more exotic aluminium alloy. Even something mid-range like a £50 Genetic STV stem is lighter for less than half the price (the Prime's RRP is £129.99, but Wiggle is selling it for £89.99).

Carbon stems tend to be a bit more pricey than this; something like an FSA K-Force or a Zipp SL Sprint is north of £200.

So if it's a weight saving you're looking for, a carbon stem is a poor route to take. If you're fiddling with your position on the bike, or speccing up a new one, and you're after a nice looking, good value carbon stem to complement your carbon frame and bar and seatpost, there's no reason why the Primavera Carbon stem wouldn't do the job for you.

Verdict

Good value carbon stem for cockpit tweaks and new builds

