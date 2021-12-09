The Donda Principal Bib Tights provide a good level of warmth on cold days and plenty of comfort too. With well-positioned seams there is nothing to irritate, and the pad works well for those possibly longer and slower winter rides. All for very decent money.

Like many brands, Donda has used a Roubaix style fleece-backed fabric for the main part of these bib tights. It works well, trapping body warmth, but manages to be breathable too once the effort rate goes up. The material itself isn't overly thick, which means that your movement isn't restricted in any way, unlike some materials that have waterproofing or windproofing elements about them.

The Dondas don't have either of those attributes, but if you do get wet then the warmth remains, as long as you keep moving, and only the iciest of winds make themselves known.

I'd say the Principals work from around 14°C down to zero, for me at least, though it depends on how warm your body runs.

I found the cut ideal, and the sizing realistic for the UK market, and in line with its size guide.

There is plenty of length in the legs, which is good because there is no actual leg retention such as silicone bands or zips. A neat touch is the row of reflective dots on the back of each leg.

The way Donda has designed the panel layout also means that no seams run directly behind the knee so there is no irritation likely when bending your leg for thousands of pedal revolutions.

The bib straps use a lightweight mesh similar to that you'd find on a pair of summer shorts, so you are definitely going to need to layer up should things get properly cold.

The straps themselves are wide and flat and cause no pressure points as they pass over your shoulders.

The key ingredient in any pair of bib tights is the chamois, and the Principals have a decent one.

It's made up of padded sections of various depths, with the most pronounced being positioned beneath the sit bones. It's not the firmest pad I've used (and that's the way I like them) but nor did I find it too soft, which can cause hot-spots.

My winter riding tends to be a lot of steady miles keeping up the fitness, so I spend most of the time seated compared with the warmer months. The Principals' pad worked well for this type of riding, having that little bit of extra 'squidge' to increase comfort.

Value

Their pricing is very competitive at just £65, and they certainly don't look as though any compromises have been made in terms of build quality.

That's 20 quid cheaper than the Lusso Classic Thermal Bib Tights which I was impressed with last winter, especially the firmer pad.

> Buyer’s Guide: 24 of the best warm winter cycling tights

Altura's Icon Men's Thermal Bib Tights are another pair that I got on well with, but they're even more expensive at £95 (though they do come with a neat little pocket on the rear bib section).

Conclusion

Technically, there is nothing mind-blowing about the design or construction of the Dondas over other bib tights at this point of the market. But they do deliver the qualities of much higher priced bib tights, for a very decent amount of cash.

Verdict

Very good for the money – solid quality and performance for not a huge amount of cash

