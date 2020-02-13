These Lusso Classic Thermal Bib Tights are a quality piece of kit. The fabric is super-soft against the skin, the overall quality is top notch, and the pad is decent too. To be honest, I can't really fault them for the money.

I've tested and owned a lot of Lusso kit over the years and for the majority there is a common theme: a well-thought-out design, quality materials, and made to a high standard for decent money. These Classic tights are no different.

The main part of the tights is made from MITI's Super Roubaix Italian Thermal fabric and boy is it comfortable. With four-way stretch the tights pull on easily and move well when you are in the saddle, and the material feels so soft against the skin.

It's warm, too, dealing with icy winds down around freezing level thanks to its fleece backing, while still being breathable enough to deal with the temperatures when they nudge double figures.

Continuing that theme of comfort is the Teosport Eco-sustainable pad (these tights are also available without a pad) which I found very good on those long, steady state rides that make up a lot of my winter miles.

The foam isn't that thick, which I like – I'm not a huge fan of anything too bulky – but it is quite firm which gives a bit more damping from rough roads over the course of a ride. The pad is double stitched all of the way round, but I never found the seams to cause any irritation as they are all flat and soft to the touch.

Unlike some tights, the Lussos don't use a different material for the bib section, sticking with the fleece-backed MITI fabric throughout. The straps are wide which reduces pressure points over the shoulder, and the high front offers loads of warmth and protection for your stomach.

The lack of any mesh at the back means you can get a little warm if the temperature starts to creep up while you are out, especially if you are working hard, but if you back off the pace a bit or stop and cool down then the fabric dries quickly and you don't get chilly.

Down at the other end, the legs are held in place by 45mm-deep elastic ankle grippers which do a great job of keeping everything in place, and there are no issues with irritation like I sometimes get with zips.

Another neat addition is the reflective Lusso logos on each thigh for a little bit of extra visibility.

The Classics have an RRP of £85, which they more than justify when you take everything into account. The finish and the quality of the tights is very good and Lusso is still sticking with its UK manufacturing, which may be a bonus if you are concerned about carbon footprints.

You can pay a lot more for winter bib tights, but competition does come from the likes of dhb with its Classic Thermal bib tights at £70. While those are a bit cheaper, the Lussos offer a more race-orientated fit, a slightly more comfortable fabric, and no zips at the heel.

The Lussos are the same price as Ribble's Nuovo bib tights, and reading through Dave's review there seem to be a lot of similarities.

Overall, I really like the Lusso Classics for their fit and performance, but mostly for their comfort.

Verdict

Great quality and comfort from these UK-manufactured bib tights at a decent price

