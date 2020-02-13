Back to REVIEWS
Tights & longs

Lusso Classic Thermal Bib Tights

by Stu Kerton
Thu, Feb 13, 2020 15:45
£85.00

VERDICT:

Great quality and comfort from these UK-manufactured bib tights at a decent price
Very comfortable fabric
Minimalist pad is barely noticeable
Lack of mesh at the back means they can get warm when working hard
Weight: 
316g
Contact: 
www.lusso.bike

These Lusso Classic Thermal Bib Tights are a quality piece of kit. The fabric is super-soft against the skin, the overall quality is top notch, and the pad is decent too. To be honest, I can't really fault them for the money.

I've tested and owned a lot of Lusso kit over the years and for the majority there is a common theme: a well-thought-out design, quality materials, and made to a high standard for decent money. These Classic tights are no different.

The main part of the tights is made from MITI's Super Roubaix Italian Thermal fabric and boy is it comfortable. With four-way stretch the tights pull on easily and move well when you are in the saddle, and the material feels so soft against the skin.

It's warm, too, dealing with icy winds down around freezing level thanks to its fleece backing, while still being breathable enough to deal with the temperatures when they nudge double figures.

Continuing that theme of comfort is the Teosport Eco-sustainable pad (these tights are also available without a pad) which I found very good on those long, steady state rides that make up a lot of my winter miles.

The foam isn't that thick, which I like – I'm not a huge fan of anything too bulky – but it is quite firm which gives a bit more damping from rough roads over the course of a ride. The pad is double stitched all of the way round, but I never found the seams to cause any irritation as they are all flat and soft to the touch.

Unlike some tights, the Lussos don't use a different material for the bib section, sticking with the fleece-backed MITI fabric throughout. The straps are wide which reduces pressure points over the shoulder, and the high front offers loads of warmth and protection for your stomach.

The lack of any mesh at the back means you can get a little warm if the temperature starts to creep up while you are out, especially if you are working hard, but if you back off the pace a bit or stop and cool down then the fabric dries quickly and you don't get chilly.

Down at the other end, the legs are held in place by 45mm-deep elastic ankle grippers which do a great job of keeping everything in place, and there are no issues with irritation like I sometimes get with zips.

Another neat addition is the reflective Lusso logos on each thigh for a little bit of extra visibility.

The Classics have an RRP of £85, which they more than justify when you take everything into account. The finish and the quality of the tights is very good and Lusso is still sticking with its UK manufacturing, which may be a bonus if you are concerned about carbon footprints.

You can pay a lot more for winter bib tights, but competition does come from the likes of dhb with its Classic Thermal bib tights at £70. While those are a bit cheaper, the Lussos offer a more race-orientated fit, a slightly more comfortable fabric, and no zips at the heel.

The Lussos are the same price as Ribble's Nuovo bib tights, and reading through Dave's review there seem to be a lot of similarities.

Overall, I really like the Lusso Classics for their fit and performance, but mostly for their comfort.

Verdict

Great quality and comfort from these UK-manufactured bib tights at a decent price

road.cc test report

Make and model: Lusso Classic Thermal Bib Tights

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Lusso says, "New for 2020 the classic thermal bib tights designed and manufactured in manchester will keep you warm on the coldest of days. Using MITI's super Roubaix Italian thermal four-way stretch fabric with excellent breathability for protection against the elements."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Lusso lists:

Lusso 45mm branded ankle grippers

Reflective Lusso branding on the leg

Teosport Italian 8+ hour Eco-sustainable pad

Breathability/comfort

Temperature range -2 to 16 degrees

Machine washable follow manufacturer's instructions.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

I've always found Lusso's kit to be quite generous and can often go down a size on the chart if I want a closer fit.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

You can spend a lot more than this on a good pair of winter tights, but they do have some competition: they are a little more expensive than dhb's version but have the edge in terms of comfort. Ribble delivers similar tights for the same money, but there are cheaper options from the likes of Caratti.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues with washing at all.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The tights work well in typical winter conditions.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The fabric is very comfortable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

A mesh upper panel would increase breathability.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Great quality throughout with a very good pad, and also competitively priced. A mesh panel for the back would make them a little more versatile on days when the temperature can go from cold to warm during the course of a ride.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 41  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

