These Lusso Classic Thermal Bib Tights are a quality piece of kit. The fabric is super-soft against the skin, the overall quality is top notch, and the pad is decent too. To be honest, I can't really fault them for the money.
I've tested and owned a lot of Lusso kit over the years and for the majority there is a common theme: a well-thought-out design, quality materials, and made to a high standard for decent money. These Classic tights are no different.
> Buy these online here
The main part of the tights is made from MITI's Super Roubaix Italian Thermal fabric and boy is it comfortable. With four-way stretch the tights pull on easily and move well when you are in the saddle, and the material feels so soft against the skin.
It's warm, too, dealing with icy winds down around freezing level thanks to its fleece backing, while still being breathable enough to deal with the temperatures when they nudge double figures.
Continuing that theme of comfort is the Teosport Eco-sustainable pad (these tights are also available without a pad) which I found very good on those long, steady state rides that make up a lot of my winter miles.
The foam isn't that thick, which I like – I'm not a huge fan of anything too bulky – but it is quite firm which gives a bit more damping from rough roads over the course of a ride. The pad is double stitched all of the way round, but I never found the seams to cause any irritation as they are all flat and soft to the touch.
Unlike some tights, the Lussos don't use a different material for the bib section, sticking with the fleece-backed MITI fabric throughout. The straps are wide which reduces pressure points over the shoulder, and the high front offers loads of warmth and protection for your stomach.
The lack of any mesh at the back means you can get a little warm if the temperature starts to creep up while you are out, especially if you are working hard, but if you back off the pace a bit or stop and cool down then the fabric dries quickly and you don't get chilly.
Down at the other end, the legs are held in place by 45mm-deep elastic ankle grippers which do a great job of keeping everything in place, and there are no issues with irritation like I sometimes get with zips.
Another neat addition is the reflective Lusso logos on each thigh for a little bit of extra visibility.
The Classics have an RRP of £85, which they more than justify when you take everything into account. The finish and the quality of the tights is very good and Lusso is still sticking with its UK manufacturing, which may be a bonus if you are concerned about carbon footprints.
> Buyer's Guide: 14 of the best winter cycling bib tights
You can pay a lot more for winter bib tights, but competition does come from the likes of dhb with its Classic Thermal bib tights at £70. While those are a bit cheaper, the Lussos offer a more race-orientated fit, a slightly more comfortable fabric, and no zips at the heel.
The Lussos are the same price as Ribble's Nuovo bib tights, and reading through Dave's review there seem to be a lot of similarities.
Overall, I really like the Lusso Classics for their fit and performance, but mostly for their comfort.
Verdict
Great quality and comfort from these UK-manufactured bib tights at a decent price
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Lusso Classic Thermal Bib Tights
Tell us what the product is for
Lusso says, "New for 2020 the classic thermal bib tights designed and manufactured in manchester will keep you warm on the coldest of days. Using MITI's super Roubaix Italian thermal four-way stretch fabric with excellent breathability for protection against the elements."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lusso lists:
Lusso 45mm branded ankle grippers
Reflective Lusso branding on the leg
Teosport Italian 8+ hour Eco-sustainable pad
Breathability/comfort
Temperature range -2 to 16 degrees
Machine washable follow manufacturer's instructions.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
I've always found Lusso's kit to be quite generous and can often go down a size on the chart if I want a closer fit.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
You can spend a lot more than this on a good pair of winter tights, but they do have some competition: they are a little more expensive than dhb's version but have the edge in terms of comfort. Ribble delivers similar tights for the same money, but there are cheaper options from the likes of Caratti.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues with washing at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The tights work well in typical winter conditions.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fabric is very comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A mesh upper panel would increase breathability.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Great quality throughout with a very good pad, and also competitively priced. A mesh panel for the back would make them a little more versatile on days when the temperature can go from cold to warm during the course of a ride.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
That reminds me, whatever happened to the report on Russian meddling in UK elections?
Ive done it once, tried a few times to get in on the ballot, ...
Was hoping the beam comparison slider thingy would be working on mobile on your new site, but sadly no. Even with a stylus, I can grab the marker...
yep I do...just
Agree, Marathon Plus is an extremely heavy and stiff tyre....
It's funny isn't it; having tried Vittorias before I wouldn't go anywhere near them again and am completely sold on Continentals. I very much think...
Even easier - use window envelopes and put the mailing address on the appropriate place on the letter. That's what my bank does and also the office...
Those figures for Ireland aren't correct. Driving standards, enforcement, and penalties here are of course every bit as piss-poor as the UK ...
I really like those vacuum cup tyres. I mean, they wouldn't work, but they look cool. Coming to a Planet X email near you soon, probably....
I still have problems on mobile....