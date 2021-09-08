dhb Moda Women’s Classic Bib Shorts

dhb's Moda Women's Classic Bib Shorts are a well-thought-out design with a great fit, with straps that don't put pressure on the chest, wonderfully comfy leg ends and minimalist styling. I'd say they're ideal for more relaxed road rides of a couple of hours when sitting in an upright position on the hoods.
The shorts even uses environmentally-friendly fabrics, making these already great value bibs even more impressive.
The Moda bib shorts sit in dhb's mid-range collection, below that of its Aeron line for racier riders but above the Flashlight commuter range.
The main body of the five-panel shorts consists of a blend of 80% polyamide, 20% elastane, while up top a crossback design holds the shorts in place.
The stretchy material is wonderfully soft against the skin and the seams are well positioned so that they don't cause any irritation. The close cut is supportive, but not to the extent that it's compressive – it's a great balance for staying comfy on relaxed rides.
Bluesign-approved fabrics are used throughout, which indicates that they have been sustainably produced – this is great to see at this lower price point.
> How environmentally sustainable is your cycle clothing?
The bib straps curve around the chest rather than passing straight over your boobs, so there's no uncomfortable pressure being placed here…
…then 3cm-wide straps criss cross at the back. This design is a little tricky to get to lie flat and in position, I found; the straps could do with being a little wider to spread out pressure, but they do keep the shorts in position well.
The mesh material used for the straps at the front aids breathability, but the stretchy fabric used at the back can stick and pull against the skin, which is a little unpleasant. Throwing on a baselayer helps.
Leg length is very good and even though the zig-zag stitched hems don't feature a gripper on the inside, the 3.5cm-wide bands stay in place reasonably well. While it's not quite as effective as silicone grippers can be, there's no irritation or bulging with these.
The shorts' women-specific Elastic Interface chamois is designed to provide sufficient support for rides up to three hours.
It's very well placed for supporting a more relaxed, upright riding position for around two hours on the road in my experience. Down in the drops in a more aggressive position, I found it a bit lacking for this duration.
Available in either black or navy, the shorts have a simple plain finish that'll be easy to match with your up-top layers. There are just two reflective dhb logos on the right thigh and hip, as well as an orange tab at the rear.
A price of just £60 (and currently reduced to £40) is impressive for the quality and support provided by the chamois for rides on the hoods.
That's £25 less than Liv's £84.99 Race Day Bib Shorts. Janine was really impressed with their generously cushioned chamois, which is also used on Liv's premium offering, but it has more of a racing focus, whereas the Moda chamois works best in a more upright position. The Race Day's refreshed bib strap design won't be for everyone, either.
> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling shorts
Velocio's Women's Foundation Bib Shorts are environmentally friendly, like the Moda Classics, with a recycled blend used. They also have an effective and durable easy pee system which the Moda Classics are missing, but they do cost 40 quid more (£101).
The Moda Classics are less shiny than the Velocio Foundation Bib Shorts, too, which might be of importance to you.
> Buyer’s Guide: 38 of the best cycling bib shorts
Overall, the Moda Classics are very well-designed shorts, providing impressive amounts of comfort and support for the low price. They're an excellent choice if you're looking for some environmentally-friendly bibs that'll cover relaxed rides.
Verdict
Incredibly well-priced bibs with chest-friendly straps and comfy leg ends, and they're eco too
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: dhb Moda Women's Classic Bib Shorts
Tell us what the product is for
Wiggle says: 'Ride all day in comfort with the Moda Women's Classic Bib Shorts. Inspired by gymwear and the need for women's specific cycle clothing, dhb have selected Italian fabrics to offer a great balance of technical performance and support."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Wiggle lists:
Comfortable crossback design
Breathable, opaque mesh bib
Super soft and stretchy Italian fabric
Elastic Interface® Nice Anatmoic Women chamois
Seat pad designed for rides up to three hours
Made to last from bluesign® APPROVED fabrics
Flattering bum-sculpting seamline construction
Zigzag stitch eliminates 'sausage leg'
Reflective dhb logo
bluesign® APPROVED fabrics
Main Body: 80% Polyamide(Nylon), 20% Elastane(Spandex)
Mesh: 83% Other Fibres, 11% Elastane(Spandex), 6% Polyester
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Chamois was wonderfully supportive in more of an upright position and the leg ends are also very comfy. The stretchy straps which criss cross at the back can stick to the skin a little which is uncomfortable.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Excellently for relaxed rides, would be ideal for commuting.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit, feel and eco qualities of the fabrics used.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Tricky to arrange the straps and they can also stick uncomfortably against the back.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Much cheaper than other bibs that provide similar levels of chamois support and are also eco friendly, such as Velocio's Women's Foundation bibs which cost £101.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, the Moda Classics are very well-designed shorts, providing impressive amounts of comfort and support for the low price. They're an excellent choice if you're looking for some environmentally-friendly bibs that'll cover relaxed rides.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
Good news. But please note HHRC is not an acronym
Hmm, parked up with the window down and a couple of blokes crossing the road a bit eagerly - perhaps he's delivering something to be consumed that...
Good, Bez on his Beyond thekerb did an excellent peice on this junction.
I do find it interesting that the picture featuring quite a visible cyclist, shows in the reduced pic for the tweet, shows 3 motor vehicles, a dark...
https://www.google.com/search?q=Fact-checking+the+Treasury%E2%80%99s+lat... It should load through Amp as it's quite an old article now
Although mine is not a helmet saved my life story....
The give cyclists room shows a car coming from opposite direction to the bike, or they borrowed a Euro version..
You may be interested to know that the warning letters were drafted in collaboration with Dr Ian Walker, ultradistance cyclist & leading...
I'm currently running 105 with an 11-34 cassette, but I like the sound of that, particularly for when I'm loaded up...
I live in London and share a season ticket to a premiership side with my son. I hate driving the car there and do what I can to avoid it. The only...