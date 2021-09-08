dhb Moda Women’s Classic Bib Shorts

dhb's Moda Women's Classic Bib Shorts are a well-thought-out design with a great fit, with straps that don't put pressure on the chest, wonderfully comfy leg ends and minimalist styling. I'd say they're ideal for more relaxed road rides of a couple of hours when sitting in an upright position on the hoods.

The shorts even uses environmentally-friendly fabrics, making these already great value bibs even more impressive.

The Moda bib shorts sit in dhb's mid-range collection, below that of its Aeron line for racier riders but above the Flashlight commuter range.

The main body of the five-panel shorts consists of a blend of 80% polyamide, 20% elastane, while up top a crossback design holds the shorts in place.

The stretchy material is wonderfully soft against the skin and the seams are well positioned so that they don't cause any irritation. The close cut is supportive, but not to the extent that it's compressive – it's a great balance for staying comfy on relaxed rides.

Bluesign-approved fabrics are used throughout, which indicates that they have been sustainably produced – this is great to see at this lower price point.

> How environmentally sustainable is your cycle clothing?

The bib straps curve around the chest rather than passing straight over your boobs, so there's no uncomfortable pressure being placed here…

…then 3cm-wide straps criss cross at the back. This design is a little tricky to get to lie flat and in position, I found; the straps could do with being a little wider to spread out pressure, but they do keep the shorts in position well.

The mesh material used for the straps at the front aids breathability, but the stretchy fabric used at the back can stick and pull against the skin, which is a little unpleasant. Throwing on a baselayer helps.

Leg length is very good and even though the zig-zag stitched hems don't feature a gripper on the inside, the 3.5cm-wide bands stay in place reasonably well. While it's not quite as effective as silicone grippers can be, there's no irritation or bulging with these.

The shorts' women-specific Elastic Interface chamois is designed to provide sufficient support for rides up to three hours.

It's very well placed for supporting a more relaxed, upright riding position for around two hours on the road in my experience. Down in the drops in a more aggressive position, I found it a bit lacking for this duration.

Available in either black or navy, the shorts have a simple plain finish that'll be easy to match with your up-top layers. There are just two reflective dhb logos on the right thigh and hip, as well as an orange tab at the rear.

A price of just £60 (and currently reduced to £40) is impressive for the quality and support provided by the chamois for rides on the hoods.

That's £25 less than Liv's £84.99 Race Day Bib Shorts. Janine was really impressed with their generously cushioned chamois, which is also used on Liv's premium offering, but it has more of a racing focus, whereas the Moda chamois works best in a more upright position. The Race Day's refreshed bib strap design won't be for everyone, either.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling shorts

Velocio's Women's Foundation Bib Shorts are environmentally friendly, like the Moda Classics, with a recycled blend used. They also have an effective and durable easy pee system which the Moda Classics are missing, but they do cost 40 quid more (£101).

The Moda Classics are less shiny than the Velocio Foundation Bib Shorts, too, which might be of importance to you.

> Buyer’s Guide: 38 of the best cycling bib shorts

Overall, the Moda Classics are very well-designed shorts, providing impressive amounts of comfort and support for the low price. They're an excellent choice if you're looking for some environmentally-friendly bibs that'll cover relaxed rides.

Verdict

Incredibly well-priced bibs with chest-friendly straps and comfy leg ends, and they're eco too

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website