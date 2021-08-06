The Santini Redux Vigor Men's Wind Jacket is more than just a windproof – it has strategically placed insulation that works very well in low double or single-figure temperatures. The 'aero-fitted' cut is slightly odd, though, and it's only just pocketable if you get too hot.

As effective as the windproof fabric and the various methods of insulation are, I can't help but be a little disappointed by this jacket. And that's all down to the cut.

It's designed for a slim fit and mostly delivers that, with well-judged sleeve and hem lengths that meet with gloves and shorts just where you want them (and stay there). The tall collar is comfortable, too, and the body and lower arms feel fitted but not tight.

The problem for me is the shoulders, which are relatively narrow and feel at maximum stretch when I'm on the bike. There's just enough room for this to be mildly annoying rather than actually uncomfortable, and if that were the only issue I could overlook it – my shoulders are reasonably broad.

However, even though my upper arms are on the larger side too (only in proportion to my shoulders – I'm no weight lifter), the upper sleeves sit just loose enough to flap at speed. This seems an odd combination, and while narrower riders will find the shoulders more suitable, chances are the upper arms will be looser still on them.

They hardly hang there like bingo wings and it's not that noticeable visually, but you can certainly both hear and feel it as the speeds rise. This spoils the whole 'aero' idea, and feels odd when the rest of the jacket is such a good, close fit – something that also makes sizing down unlikely to work.

Breathability

It's not all windproof, which is probably why it breathes so well – it's just the green panels (this also comes in navy blue). Meanwhile, the black panels around the torso are 'Ghisallo stretch woven fabric', with a checked flock print inside that traps some extra heat but very little moisture.

The main insulation sits inside all the green panels – it's Polartec Alpha, a soft and fluffy fabric with plenty of ventilation between tufts. It runs inside the sleeves too, but wisely not along the black sections underneath each arm.

These are a different fabric again from the torso – it's a much more closely-woven cloth that also forms the slim, glove-friendly cuffs – but is still more breathable than the windproof panels.

All these elements are held together with strong, perfectly adequate stitching, but another aspect that's mildly disappointing for £190 is that your neck only gets a basic flap as protection from the zip, rather than a proper, looped-over garage.

When it works

I found the Redux Vigor useful in quite common UK temperatures – it's wearable up to around 15°C, if a touch too warm (even over just a short-sleeved jersey) for hard efforts, and best when it's 12-13°C or lower. If you do need to take it off it will scrunch into a stretchy jersey pocket, and though it's quite bulky it's not really that heavy – 166g.

Santini says nothing about water resistance, and while it doesn't seem to bead rain at all, the Redux Vigor kept me perfectly warm and comfortable though a fair few short, chilly showers.

Value

You can't get away from the price – £190 is expensive for a windproof, even with a bit of insulation. The Polaris Bikewear Pioneer Windproof Jacket is £119, for instance, and reviewer Ty thought that was expensive. Rapha's Classic Wind Jacket adds water resistance, if not insulation, and is £145.

> Buyer’s Guide: 11 of the best windproof cycling jackets

For a similar mix of warmth and wind protection, you could look to softshells such as the very good dhb Aeron All Winter at £130, or La Passione's Duo Winter Jacket at £126. Both work in broadly similar temperatures and give a slim but more flexible fit, though the La Passione is a fair bit warmer than the Santini.

The dhb Classic Thermal Softshell Jacket is thinner and less wintery, despite the name, does a pretty similar job to the Santini and is £80.

Overall

The Redux Vigor is a solidly built jacket that provides good protection while staying usefully breathable. The slightly odd shaping and decent, if unexceptional, finishing is disappointing given the price, though, and while it's packable it's definitely on the bulky side for emergencies.

Verdict

Effective fabrics and a solid build, but the cut is slightly awkward – and it's expensive

