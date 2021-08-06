The Santini Redux Vigor Men's Wind Jacket is more than just a windproof – it has strategically placed insulation that works very well in low double or single-figure temperatures. The 'aero-fitted' cut is slightly odd, though, and it's only just pocketable if you get too hot.
As effective as the windproof fabric and the various methods of insulation are, I can't help but be a little disappointed by this jacket. And that's all down to the cut.
It's designed for a slim fit and mostly delivers that, with well-judged sleeve and hem lengths that meet with gloves and shorts just where you want them (and stay there). The tall collar is comfortable, too, and the body and lower arms feel fitted but not tight.
The problem for me is the shoulders, which are relatively narrow and feel at maximum stretch when I'm on the bike. There's just enough room for this to be mildly annoying rather than actually uncomfortable, and if that were the only issue I could overlook it – my shoulders are reasonably broad.
However, even though my upper arms are on the larger side too (only in proportion to my shoulders – I'm no weight lifter), the upper sleeves sit just loose enough to flap at speed. This seems an odd combination, and while narrower riders will find the shoulders more suitable, chances are the upper arms will be looser still on them.
They hardly hang there like bingo wings and it's not that noticeable visually, but you can certainly both hear and feel it as the speeds rise. This spoils the whole 'aero' idea, and feels odd when the rest of the jacket is such a good, close fit – something that also makes sizing down unlikely to work.
Breathability
It's not all windproof, which is probably why it breathes so well – it's just the green panels (this also comes in navy blue). Meanwhile, the black panels around the torso are 'Ghisallo stretch woven fabric', with a checked flock print inside that traps some extra heat but very little moisture.
The main insulation sits inside all the green panels – it's Polartec Alpha, a soft and fluffy fabric with plenty of ventilation between tufts. It runs inside the sleeves too, but wisely not along the black sections underneath each arm.
These are a different fabric again from the torso – it's a much more closely-woven cloth that also forms the slim, glove-friendly cuffs – but is still more breathable than the windproof panels.
All these elements are held together with strong, perfectly adequate stitching, but another aspect that's mildly disappointing for £190 is that your neck only gets a basic flap as protection from the zip, rather than a proper, looped-over garage.
When it works
I found the Redux Vigor useful in quite common UK temperatures – it's wearable up to around 15°C, if a touch too warm (even over just a short-sleeved jersey) for hard efforts, and best when it's 12-13°C or lower. If you do need to take it off it will scrunch into a stretchy jersey pocket, and though it's quite bulky it's not really that heavy – 166g.
Santini says nothing about water resistance, and while it doesn't seem to bead rain at all, the Redux Vigor kept me perfectly warm and comfortable though a fair few short, chilly showers.
Value
You can't get away from the price – £190 is expensive for a windproof, even with a bit of insulation. The Polaris Bikewear Pioneer Windproof Jacket is £119, for instance, and reviewer Ty thought that was expensive. Rapha's Classic Wind Jacket adds water resistance, if not insulation, and is £145.
For a similar mix of warmth and wind protection, you could look to softshells such as the very good dhb Aeron All Winter at £130, or La Passione's Duo Winter Jacket at £126. Both work in broadly similar temperatures and give a slim but more flexible fit, though the La Passione is a fair bit warmer than the Santini.
The dhb Classic Thermal Softshell Jacket is thinner and less wintery, despite the name, does a pretty similar job to the Santini and is £80.
Overall
The Redux Vigor is a solidly built jacket that provides good protection while staying usefully breathable. The slightly odd shaping and decent, if unexceptional, finishing is disappointing given the price, though, and while it's packable it's definitely on the bulky side for emergencies.
Verdict
Effective fabrics and a solid build, but the cut is slightly awkward – and it's expensive
Make and model: Santini Redux Genio Men's Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Santini says: 'Redux Vigor long-sleeve windproof jacket. Aero-fitted for race performance, light-insulation for thermal regulation, and with a windproof front for cold conditions.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Santini says:
LIGHT AS A FEATHER
Ghisallo stretch woven fabric engineered to reduce drag, with an internal checked flock printing layer to keep the temperature. The light windproof fabric on chest shoulders and sleeves
EXTRA INSULATION
Internal lining in extremely insulating POLARTEC®'S ALPHA® thermodynamic fabric
EASY STORAGE ACCESS
Double rear opening allows easy access to your jersey pockets
HIGH VISIBILITY
Reflective microdots on the rear for extra visibility on the road
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
7/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
5/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
8/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
7/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
7/10
Rate the jacket for value:
4/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues at 30°C.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Keeps the wind off and some useful heat in, but the flappy sleeves aren't that aero.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
It breathes well, is pretty comfortable and looks good.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
Tight shoulders but loose upper arms, only just packable, expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's expensive for a windproof, even with a bit of insulation. The Polaris Bikewear Pioneer Windproof Jacket is £119, for instance, and reviewer Ty thought that was expensive too. Rapha's Classic Wind Jacket adds water resistance, if not insulation, and is £145.
For a similar mix of warmth and wind protection, you could look to softshells such as the very good dhb Aeron All Winter at £130, or the La Passione Duo Winter Jacket at £126. Both work in broadly similar temperatures and give a slim but more flexible fit, though the La Passione is a fair bit warmer than the Santini.
The dhb Classic Thermal Softshell Jacket is thinner and less wintery, despite the name, does a pretty similar job to the Santini and is £80.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Mostly
Would you consider buying the jacket? No
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a useful and stylish jacket for chilly, mostly dry days, but the slightly odd fit – narrow across the shoulders but wide in the upper arms – really needs a tweak to score higher. And while the construction feels strong and perfectly up the task, the stitching looks no neater or better than on much cheaper jackets. Basically, the Redux Vigor lacks the premium feel you might reasonably expect at this price, which is a little disappointing. It's good, but could be better.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
