review
Jackets

Santini Redux Vigor Men’s Wind Jacket

7
by Steve Williams
Fri, Aug 06, 2021 09:45
0
£190.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Effective fabrics and a solid build, but the cut is slightly awkward – and it's expensive
Very breathable
Good protection
Usefully warm
Narrow shoulders but flappy upper arms
A bit bulky when scrunched
Expensive
Weight: 
166g
Contact: 
www.santinisms.co.uk
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Santini Redux Vigor Men's Wind Jacket is more than just a windproof – it has strategically placed insulation that works very well in low double or single-figure temperatures. The 'aero-fitted' cut is slightly odd, though, and it's only just pocketable if you get too hot.

As effective as the windproof fabric and the various methods of insulation are, I can't help but be a little disappointed by this jacket. And that's all down to the cut.

It's designed for a slim fit and mostly delivers that, with well-judged sleeve and hem lengths that meet with gloves and shorts just where you want them (and stay there). The tall collar is comfortable, too, and the body and lower arms feel fitted but not tight.

2021 Santini Redux Vigor Men's Jacket - back

The problem for me is the shoulders, which are relatively narrow and feel at maximum stretch when I'm on the bike. There's just enough room for this to be mildly annoying rather than actually uncomfortable, and if that were the only issue I could overlook it – my shoulders are reasonably broad.

2021 Santini Redux Vigor Men's Jacket - chest

However, even though my upper arms are on the larger side too (only in proportion to my shoulders – I'm no weight lifter), the upper sleeves sit just loose enough to flap at speed. This seems an odd combination, and while narrower riders will find the shoulders more suitable, chances are the upper arms will be looser still on them.

2021 Santini Redux Vigor Men's Jacket - shoulders

They hardly hang there like bingo wings and it's not that noticeable visually, but you can certainly both hear and feel it as the speeds rise. This spoils the whole 'aero' idea, and feels odd when the rest of the jacket is such a good, close fit – something that also makes sizing down unlikely to work.

Breathability

It's not all windproof, which is probably why it breathes so well – it's just the green panels (this also comes in navy blue). Meanwhile, the black panels around the torso are 'Ghisallo stretch woven fabric', with a checked flock print inside that traps some extra heat but very little moisture.

2021 Santini Redux Vigor Men's Jacket - body

The main insulation sits inside all the green panels – it's Polartec Alpha, a soft and fluffy fabric with plenty of ventilation between tufts. It runs inside the sleeves too, but wisely not along the black sections underneath each arm.

2021 Santini Redux Vigor Men's Jacket - lining

These are a different fabric again from the torso – it's a much more closely-woven cloth that also forms the slim, glove-friendly cuffs – but is still more breathable than the windproof panels.

2021 Santini Redux Vigor Men's Jacket - cuff

All these elements are held together with strong, perfectly adequate stitching, but another aspect that's mildly disappointing for £190 is that your neck only gets a basic flap as protection from the zip, rather than a proper, looped-over garage.

When it works

I found the Redux Vigor useful in quite common UK temperatures – it's wearable up to around 15°C, if a touch too warm (even over just a short-sleeved jersey) for hard efforts, and best when it's 12-13°C or lower. If you do need to take it off it will scrunch into a stretchy jersey pocket, and though it's quite bulky it's not really that heavy – 166g.

2021 Santini Redux Vigor Men's Jacket - front logo

Santini says nothing about water resistance, and while it doesn't seem to bead rain at all, the Redux Vigor kept me perfectly warm and comfortable though a fair few short, chilly showers.

Value

You can't get away from the price – £190 is expensive for a windproof, even with a bit of insulation. The Polaris Bikewear Pioneer Windproof Jacket is £119, for instance, and reviewer Ty thought that was expensive. Rapha's Classic Wind Jacket adds water resistance, if not insulation, and is £145.

For a similar mix of warmth and wind protection, you could look to softshells such as the very good dhb Aeron All Winter at £130, or La Passione's Duo Winter Jacket at £126. Both work in broadly similar temperatures and give a slim but more flexible fit, though the La Passione is a fair bit warmer than the Santini.

The dhb Classic Thermal Softshell Jacket is thinner and less wintery, despite the name, does a pretty similar job to the Santini and is £80.

Overall

The Redux Vigor is a solidly built jacket that provides good protection while staying usefully breathable. The slightly odd shaping and decent, if unexceptional, finishing is disappointing given the price, though, and while it's packable it's definitely on the bulky side for emergencies.

Verdict

Effective fabrics and a solid build, but the cut is slightly awkward – and it's expensive

road.cc test report

Make and model: Santini Redux Genio Men's Jacket

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Santini says: 'Redux Vigor long-sleeve windproof jacket. Aero-fitted for race performance, light-insulation for thermal regulation, and with a windproof front for cold conditions.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?

Santini says:

LIGHT AS A FEATHER

Ghisallo stretch woven fabric engineered to reduce drag, with an internal checked flock printing layer to keep the temperature. The light windproof fabric on chest shoulders and sleeves

EXTRA INSULATION

Internal lining in extremely insulating POLARTEC®'S ALPHA® thermodynamic fabric

EASY STORAGE ACCESS

Double rear opening allows easy access to your jersey pockets

HIGH VISIBILITY

Reflective microdots on the rear for extra visibility on the road

Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
 
5/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues at 30°C.

Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Keeps the wind off and some useful heat in, but the flappy sleeves aren't that aero.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket

It breathes well, is pretty comfortable and looks good.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket

Tight shoulders but loose upper arms, only just packable, expensive.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's expensive for a windproof, even with a bit of insulation. The Polaris Bikewear Pioneer Windproof Jacket is £119, for instance, and reviewer Ty thought that was expensive too. Rapha's Classic Wind Jacket adds water resistance, if not insulation, and is £145.

For a similar mix of warmth and wind protection, you could look to softshells such as the very good dhb Aeron All Winter at £130, or the La Passione Duo Winter Jacket at £126. Both work in broadly similar temperatures and give a slim but more flexible fit, though the La Passione is a fair bit warmer than the Santini.

The dhb Classic Thermal Softshell Jacket is thinner and less wintery, despite the name, does a pretty similar job to the Santini and is £80.

Did you enjoy using the jacket? Mostly

Would you consider buying the jacket? No

Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Maybe

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a useful and stylish jacket for chilly, mostly dry days, but the slightly odd fit – narrow across the shoulders but wide in the upper arms – really needs a tweak to score higher. And while the construction feels strong and perfectly up the task, the stitching looks no neater or better than on much cheaper jackets. Basically, the Redux Vigor lacks the premium feel you might reasonably expect at this price, which is a little disappointing. It's good, but could be better.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

Latest Comments