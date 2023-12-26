The dhb Aeron Men's Deep Winter Softshell 2.0 is a revision of the jacket that impressed Steve back in 2021. Performance is excellent in all conditions, and it does a superb job of keeping the elements out without cooking the rider. However, one revision I'm not endeared to is the side-entry pockets, which might look sleek but can be a pain to extract stuff from.

Let's start with those revisions. This version sees a switch to a PFC-free durable water repelling coating, so no fluorocarbons to leach into the water system and food chains.

It also now has what dhb describes as a windproof and waterproof membrane, though waterproof is one of those slightly contentious terms, and dhb doesn't give a hydrostatic head rating.

The seam lines have also been revised, and the drop tail now features a reflective strip for improved visibility, while inside we have a very soft thin-pile fleece layer. The collar also features a Roubaix liner to lock cold, wet stuff outside.

Construction is primarily a polyester/polyamide mix, which is durable and easy to care for. Our 'Paradise Pink' grew on me, and is conspicuous on murky rides, coupled with the sensibly positioned reflective detailing. There are no fewer than seven other colours to choose from, if pink isn't you.

The full-length YKK zipper means it's easy to whip on and off, while allowing some cooling air inside should things get a little toasty. We all have slightly different thermostats, but dhb reckons it performs best between -2 and +10°C, which in the UK loosely means from the end of October through to April.

Round the back there are two side-entry pockets which are generous enough for things like keys, change, wallet and phone. This might be sufficient for some of you, but I typically carry a zoom compact camera as well, and would have preferred the original configuration. The new layout also precludes a water bottle and mounting point for an LED light.

Sizing/fit

I'm broad around the shoulders, long-armed and short in the torso, which can present some challenges, although most brands' mediums seem a good default these days. The dhb felt just the right side of snug, with sufficient room for a long sleeve, winter-weight baselayer.

The sleeves and cuff lines supplied just the right coverage and overlap with gloves, sealing gusty winds and rains out.

The drop tail is subtle compared with some but still covered my lower back nicely, while the front is sensibly shallow, and the collar a good height.

Performance

Our test period was typically around the 4-8°C mark, which allowed me to use sleeveless baselayers beneath. The flat seams and soft liner translated into a comfortable inner climate for as long as I wanted to ride – five hours plus.

Harsh winds with bite were characteristic of the testing period, too, and while I could feel them swirling around me and rustling the outer shell, I remained blissfully unaffected inside. I was slightly concerned it might get a little too toasty towards double figures when riding at a steady 20mph on the fixed, but any misting quickly evaporated without me needing to drop the zipper.

Storm Ciaran was another opportunity to assess its qualities in cooler, decidedly wetter conditions. Around 3°C but quite chill courtesy of a stiff breeze, I was still perfectly comfortable for three hours and with only a sleeveless layer beneath. Try as it might, the wind couldn't sneak between gloves and cuff, and the tail stayed put no matter how much I shuffled about or alternated between hoods and drops. This was effortless too, thanks to the fabric's four-way stretch.

As far as the waterproofing goes, it isn't as protective as a 2.5 or 3-layer laminate technical jacket in my experience, though it's on a par with other softshells I've used. The DWR coating will hold back persistent, showery rain for 90 minutes, and it was nice not to be encumbered by a waterproof shell on rides when it was sunny one moment, overcast and showery the next.

On those occasions when the sun appeared, raising the temperature, the front zipper was easy to lower and raise, even in stodgy winter gloves – not so the rear pockets, which despite their elastic tags were difficult to access at standstill, let alone while riding along. I needed to pull the jacket tight with one hand, then drag the zipper down to get at anything.

Durability/washing

Given the colour, I was a little concerned the jacket might show every oily fingerprint, but thankfully this wasn't so – another benefit of the water-repelling layer, perhaps. And what little road grime clung on was readily dismissed with a 30-degree machine wash.

Value

While £140 is a sizeable investment (and both Wiggle and Chain Reaction have it listed as £160), there are much more expensive options with similar specifications.

Castelli's Perfetto RoS 2 is £260, for example, though Liam did think it was excellent – as is the Santini Adapt Multi - Jacket according to Mike, but again it's nearly £100 more at £230.

Gorewear's C5 Gore-Tex Infinium Thermo jacket, which Stu tested back in 2020, has gone up to £199.99, but he was impressed with its Infinium fabric, if not its side-entry pockets.

Conclusion

The dhb Aeron is a capable all-rounder that caters for most conditions. However, the two side-entry pockets might look sleek but in my experience they're less practical than a traditional 'terraced' design.

Verdict

Impressive performer, though the pocket design won't please everyone

