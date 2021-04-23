DeFeet Cyclismo Wool Comp 6in socks

De Feet's Cyclismo Wool Comp 6in socks are comfortable, hard-wearing midweight hosiery, and ideal for spring and autumn.

These socks plopped through the letter box way back in January, but as midweight, mid-length items of knitwear they're ideally suited to those in-between days of spring and autumn. Nevertheless, I've worn them in a variety of conditions, in the quest for knowledge.

My toes go blue for most of the winter, and even inside proper weatherproof boots these can't really keep the freezing temperatures at bay, but warmer riders than I might do better. For me, these start working at around 8°C (DeFeet don't appear to recommend a temperature range).

While the name emphasises the wool content, the fabric is actually 70% synthetic, including the lycra. There's nylon and polyester (from recycled water bottles) in there, with the remaining 30% being merino. As you might expect, the result is much more natural-feeling than an all-synthetic sock, but it allows a more sculpted cut that fits really well all round.

Fabrics

It's worth turning these inside out to marvel at how the fabrics appear completely different on each side. I don't know the technicalities, but I know I like it. The DeFeet Cyclismos (Cyclismi?) look well-made, and are constructed with attention to comfort – there are no misplaced seams or restrictive places.

From ankle to calf, and at the toes, the weave is dense whilst on the soles and instep it's lighter and more aerated, making for good breathability and no clamminess.

Balls

There's a strip of extra thickness across the balls of the feet: inside, this has a flannel-like texture that's pleasant to wear. It adds a little extra padding and DeFeet claims it helps fill up excess space inside the shoe, but that may not be such a good thing if your shoes are already a snug fit. I had to adjust my laces in my summer shoes a little to compensate.

You'll need to know your EU shoe size, as these USA-made socks are otherwise only marked in US sizes. My test size Large were actually an EU half-size too small but fitted me perfectly anyway, thanks to ample stretch from the lycra. For the record, the S, M, L and XL sizes cover a range from 36 to 48.

Value

At £22.99 there's definitely a premium on these, no doubt in part due to DeFeet's making its socks in-house in North Carolina. And you can get great socks for less. My go-to socks are all made by Smartwool – for example, its PhD Cycle Ultra Light Pattern Crew at £18.99 – while Stu tested these merino-mix lovelies from Ashmei at £18.

The DeFeets have taken at least a dozen whirls through the wash, and show no signs of bobbling, shrinking or going stiff like some synthetic socks do; nor have I managed to pull any threads, even when battling through overgrown woodland paths.

These 'gravel' grey samples have a slightly school-days look about them, though the detailing (woven, not printed) does look smart. The Cyclismo Wool Comps are also available in classic black or white.

Overall

The DeFeet Cyclismo Wool Comp socks are great. They're a little bulky and rather expensive, but if those things aren't an issue you'll love their impressive comfort, fit and construction.

Verdict

Excellent midweight socks with high levels of comfort and a great fit – but a high price too

