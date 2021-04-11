Deda Elementi Vinci Computer Mount

If you have the Deda Elementi Vinci cockpit, this computer mount bolts directly to the Vinci stem for a neat and sleek look. It holds the most popular devices, although puts the computer quite high up and uses fiddly, and worryingly slim, bolts.

Fitting directly onto Deda's own Vinci stem with a pair of M3 bolts, this mount will accept all devices with Garmin and Wahoo style mountings. Underneath sits a GoPro mount, which can be removed if not required.

The bolts use a 2mm hex key, and are tricky to fit. There's no threadlock on them, but given the vibration and the cost of what you're going to attach, adding your own seems wise. Once on the actual mount doesn't flex too much, at least.

The Vinci weighs 64g, including the bolts and all the mounts. This is heavier than most – the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt out-front mount is 28g, for instance, while a Garmin one is 29g.

With a Wahoo Elemnt Bolt secured I found it sits the device quite high – above the level of the handlebar, which is unexpected from an aerodynamic bar/stem combination. I suspect this is to accommodate larger devices, such as the Garmin 1000, which may otherwise be too long.

At £33.99 it's reasonably competitive with custom mounts such as the RaceWare Direct Garmin 1000 mount (£29.99), and a lot cheaper than the K-Edge Garmin Race Mount at £54.99.

The official Garmin mounts are £29.99, though, and Wahoo's are £16.99.

Overall

This mount creates a clean look with no clamp around the bars, but with it sits your computer high and the tiny bolts don't instill much confidence should the bike ever hit the ground.

Verdict

Clean-looking mount for a Vinci cockpit, but tiny bolts prove awkward

