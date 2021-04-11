If you have the Deda Elementi Vinci cockpit, this computer mount bolts directly to the Vinci stem for a neat and sleek look. It holds the most popular devices, although puts the computer quite high up and uses fiddly, and worryingly slim, bolts.
Fitting directly onto Deda's own Vinci stem with a pair of M3 bolts, this mount will accept all devices with Garmin and Wahoo style mountings. Underneath sits a GoPro mount, which can be removed if not required.
The bolts use a 2mm hex key, and are tricky to fit. There's no threadlock on them, but given the vibration and the cost of what you're going to attach, adding your own seems wise. Once on the actual mount doesn't flex too much, at least.
The Vinci weighs 64g, including the bolts and all the mounts. This is heavier than most – the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt out-front mount is 28g, for instance, while a Garmin one is 29g.
With a Wahoo Elemnt Bolt secured I found it sits the device quite high – above the level of the handlebar, which is unexpected from an aerodynamic bar/stem combination. I suspect this is to accommodate larger devices, such as the Garmin 1000, which may otherwise be too long.
At £33.99 it's reasonably competitive with custom mounts such as the RaceWare Direct Garmin 1000 mount (£29.99), and a lot cheaper than the K-Edge Garmin Race Mount at £54.99.
The official Garmin mounts are £29.99, though, and Wahoo's are £16.99.
Overall
This mount creates a clean look with no clamp around the bars, but with it sits your computer high and the tiny bolts don't instill much confidence should the bike ever hit the ground.
Verdict
Clean-looking mount for a Vinci cockpit, but tiny bolts prove awkward
Make and model: Deda Elementi Vinci Computer Mount
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The Deda Elementi Computer Mount is designed to bolt directly onto the Deda Elementi Vinci stem. It has a front mount that supports Garmin and Wahoo devices, along with others that are compatible with either of those systems.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Length: 155mm
Width: 42mm
Weight: 64g
Bolts: M3 x 8mm
Rotatable computer connection point that will support Garmin or Wahoo devices
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Rate the product for durability:
5/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The Vinci isn't as secure as either a Garmin or Wahoo mount, and the attachment involves really small bolts that are fiddly to install.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Give a clean look to a Vinci cockpit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Absolutely tiny bolts make fitting a real fiddle, not as secure as other designs.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £33.99 it's reasonably competitive with custom mounts such as the RaceWare Direct Garmin 1000 mount (£29.99), and a lot cheaper than the K-Edge Garmin Race Mount at £54.99.
The official Garmin mounts are £29.99, though, and Wahoo's are £16.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Not really
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
While the mount gives a clean look, it doesn't work as well as a standard mount, it's pretty heavy and it's fiddly to install too.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
