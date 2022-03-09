Deda Elementi Gera DCR Gravel Handlebar

Superlight and super-expensive, the high-performance Deda Gera DCR Gravel Handlebar has a unique shape that will divide opinion. It may offer ergonomic benefits to some riders, but the very tight bend to the hoods makes cable routing and bar taping really difficult.

Deda is not the first company to offer a twisty handlebar design – Specialized might like to claim that crown with its Hover bar, and many others have followed with what seem like ever more extreme versions. The most extreme – before the Deda DCR – was probably the Coefficient Wave, but though it features a twisty top section like the Deda, the direction of the swoop is not the same. The shape overall is very different, with the DCR having more sweep and less reach than the Wave.

The ergonomic shape of the DCR – and specifically the top section – is designed to give a more comfortable place for your hands to rest naturally than a standard drop bar with a flatter top section.

The bar is available in 440mm, 460mm and 480mm options, measured outside to outside at the lever position, with a 16-degree flare that equates to widths in the drops of 520mm, 540mm and 560mm respectively.

Those figures aren't that extreme, but where the Gera DCR starts to stand out is the shape of the top section, with the twisted area. The forward bend allows for a significant 12-degree backsweep, substantially more than other handlebars. For example, the Lauf Smoothie has 3 degrees of backsweep, Ritchey's Beacon has 4.5 degrees, and even the dramatic Redshift Kitchen Sink only has 7 degrees.

Cable routing

The Deda has a very short reach – 40mm – the shortest of any handlebar I am aware of, and the bend to the hoods is less than 90 degrees, which makes fitting cables and tape... interesting.

The bar features internal cable routing and covers all options, with a central port in the stem clamp area, Di2 routing options, and reasonably large access ports on the underside of the bar and at the lever clamp area.

But despite all the ports I regretted trying to route cables internally because of the extremely tight bend. The bend makes it extra difficult to route and fit cable outers into the shifter, and shifting performance might also have suffered, with the tight bend likely increasing friction within the cables. For reference, the groupset used was Campagnolo Ekar. Shimano Di2 or other electronic options combined with hydraulic brakes wouldn't suffer the same problems.

Shape

The shape of the handlebar means multiple positions are available, so before taping I would recommend riding without bar tape to try to find an angle that works best for you.

The textured lever clamp areas are short and very low down, and I had the levers at the very top. This still gave a slight downward angle onto the hoods. I started with the swooped section at a horizontal angle, but into the first ride adjusted it to give an upward shape.

There's enough space on the bar to accommodate a typical out-front computer mount or Deda aero extensions should you wish.

Taping

Patience is a virtue and something you will likely need when taping this handlebar. I'd also very strongly recommend using tape that has a gel backing, rather than double-sided, as the chances are you will need to redo the wrap multiple times.

Bar tape with plenty of stretch would also be wise, to get around the tight bends (Easton Microfibre worked well). I spent around an hour trying to get a setup I was happy with, compared to 10 minutes or so for a normal wrap.

It might be worth experimenting with different wrapping methods, too, as the figure of eight that I used meant more stretch was needed.

In use

With the cables routed and the bar taped, how does it feel riding? In short, it's comfortable with very good damping on bumpier, off-road terrain. There is a noticeable amount of flex in the drop section, no doubt helping comfort and likely helped by the lightweight construction – 230g for 440mm width.

Comfort and flex certainly seem engineered into the bar; the Deda Vinci road bar I tested last year has a very similar feel.

The drop from hoods to drops is a compact 100mm, which allows for easy transitions between the positions. Once you're in the drops, the decent amount of flare gives a wide stance, which inspires confidence on faster, rougher, or more technical downhills. It isn't quite as extreme as the 3T Superghiaia, but it is similar, with the flare not starting until after the clamp section of the hoods. This means you can keep the brake hoods at a more upright angle, unlike some flared designs that will set them pointing inwards.

The very short reach will likely impact your riding position and make you more upright; it's something I noticed instantly. This might be useful for you – but if you already have a position you are happy with then it's certainly something to be aware of.

I didn't feel the dramatic 12-degree backsweep any more comfortable than a more standard handlebar, and the curved shape also made the bar feel quite narrow, with just a single hand position on the flat tops.

Value

There are a few more expensive handlebars on the market, but at £302.99 the Gera DCR is rather pricey – the Coefficient Cycling Wave is a measly £264.

Other comfortable options include the Lauf Smoothie (£190) and Spank Vibrocore (£100), both of which offer good vibration damping.

I also found the shape of the Ritchey Beacon (£90) gave a natural and comfortable position for the hands – and if your budget is a lot lower, Genetic's alloy Driser 4 is just £49.99.

Conclusion

Overall, while some might find the DCR comfortable, for me, the extreme shape, combined with the difficulty in setting it up and finishing, takes things a step too far.

Verdict

Superlight bar with extreme shape that won't suit everyone

