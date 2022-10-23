The Dawn To Dusk Sideburn 8 cage is a very good option for restricted-access bottle cage locations. When paired with Dawn To Dusk's own bottles, the retention is impressive while easy access is retained.

Side-entry bottle cages used to be the preserve of children's and small adults' bikes, where frames didn't allow removing a bottle from the top of the cage. That's changed now with low, complex frame and suspension designs, and also a desire to fit bikepacking bags inside frame triangles. So a side-entry cage might be on the cards for anyone.

The Sideburn 8 seeks to deliver ease of access matched with impressive bottle grip strength – as with Dawn To Dusk's other cages, the 8 stands for 8lbs of pull force required to extract one of its bottles.

Measuring with digital scales, yes indeed, to pull one of Dawn To Dusk's bottles straight out of the cage does require 8lbs of force. Pulling at 90 degrees requires less force – about 5lbs. As your bike is very rarely going to be subject to significant side impacts that would exert a force on the bottle in that direction, the 8lb figure is the relevant one here for long-term bottle retention – as that's in the up-down-back-forth plane that most bike impact forces are realised.

The full-carbon construction is flawless – the cage is a smooth matt black, with subdued logos that still look new a year on. The sides are sculpted to allow easy bottle entry and exit in the desired direction.

The Sideburn 8 is available in left- and right-sided openings, so if you wanted two cages in one bike's triangle, you'd choose one of each so they both opened on the same side of your bike. This is because one bottle is always flipped around – seat tube and down tubes effectively facing each other. For me, I'm left-handed, meaning I go for the right-opening cage on the down tube, leaving my dominant left hand on the handlebar (and, as I'm in the UK, that's the rear brake too).

As per my previous reviews of Dawn To Dusk's Kaptive 10 and Kaptive 14 cages, when mounted on my gravel bike and taken for a rowdy blast, the bottles stayed solidly put in the Sideburn 8.

The vast majority of my riding with the Sideburn 8 was done on my e-mountain bike, a midlife-crisis-on-wheels full-sus with 170mm fork and 3in tyres with protective inserts. Around here (Dunkeld, Scotland) most of the ups end in black-graded downs littered with impressively immobile rocks. As I dislike riding with anything on my back/waist wherever possible, every ride involves a full Dawn To Dusk 725ml bottle in the Sideburn 8.

Over a year's riding I've seen off two seriously armoured tyres, one set of pedals, a set of cranks, a rear mech and two pairs of metallic brake pads. I recall three rather spectacular high-speed excursions into the heather, including one that ended abruptly against a lovely medium-size scots pine (no trees were harmed in the process). Across these increasingly-foolish middle-aged shenanigans my water bottle has stayed exactly where I put it, thanks to the Sideburn 8.

Value

The £55 price is good value compared with the other high-end carbon side-entry cage we've reviewed, the £65 Arundel STR/DTR cages. Dave didn't measure the pull force needed to remove a bottle, but looking at the photos and 28g two-thirds the weight spec, there's clearly less carbon in there.

The £46 Blackburn Clutch is another carbon side-entry cage, and even lighter at 22g, but I can't believe it offers the same retention strength.

If there's a better advert for the Sideburn 8's grippy credentials than surviving my last year's riding, I'm not fool enough to make it. Dawn To Dusk has absolutely nailed the balance between retention and ease of access with this design, and in my opinion it's worth every pretty penny of its £54.99 price.

Verdict

Possibly the grippiest side-entry cage in the world, for frames with no clearance for normal cages

