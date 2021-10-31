2021 Cube Agree C:62 SLT

The 2021 version of the Cube Agree C:62 SLT is a nimble and fun bike considering its endurance intentions, but that makes it great for anyone that wants to ride fast. You don't need epic handling skills to exploit this bike in the bends, and the ratios of the Force eTap groupset let you get the most out of it, whether you're climbing up or hammering down.

The Agree is Cube's take on the endurance bike; still fun and fast to ride, but not quite as extreme as what you find in, say, their Litening range.

That's easy to read as it being sedate or boring, but in reality it definitely isn't. This Agree reminds me of the Scott Addict I reviewed a couple of weeks back; it's a bike with slightly slackened angles compared to a race machine, and maybe a longer wheelbase, yet somehow it feels a lot more urgent than it really should.

It's fun to ride at speed, but lacks any associated twitchiness. It's just really easily to live with, while almost goading you to keep pushing the pedals harder and harder.

At 7.73kg the SLT isn't massively light in the grand scheme of things, but it behaves like it is, especially when it is already moving.

At pace it feels really flickable, darting about from the smallest of bar inputs, although thanks to the 72.5° head angle and 1,006mm wheelbase there is an air of stability to it all; a sense of security which lets you exploit the capabilities of the bike.

I found the Agree a lot of fun to ride, but the highlights probably came as the routes got longer. That slacker front allowed me to tap out the miles on the mundane sections or those flat roads when there isn't a lot to be thinking about, along with a bit of assistance from the mid-depth carbon rims and aero details of the frame.

When a descent came into view though I could play, feeling fresher than I probably would on a more aggressive machine as I'd had more time to take it easy from a concentration point of view.

The C:62 has a stiff frame, and the ride is on the firm side, but I didn't feel beaten up by it – another reason why it is an easy bike to ride over a longer distance. The 28mm tyres help, too.

When you hit a climb though and want to exploit that tightness, the Agree... agrees. The chunky bottom bracket junction to the oversized down tube and tall chainstays means it delivers the power to the rear end without fail.

On the whole, the Agree C:62 SLT delivers the ride most of us non-racers want: something that is fast and fun, but without the quirks of a slammed, steep-angled speed machine.

Frame and fork

The frame uses Cube's C:62 composite, which is 62% carbon fibre and 38% resin which – according to Cube – is a higher carbon content than most, making for a lighter yet stronger frame.

For an endurance bike there are quite a few little aero tweaks, like the way the tapered head tube is smoothly integrated into the down and top tubes, plus the way the seatstays kind of flow as they emerge from the top tube.

It's quite quirky looking, and while some riders I met up with weren't so sure – mostly about that seatstay junction – I find it quite fun. The seat tube also sweeps out at the bottom to sit close to the tyre, and the seatclamp is integrated into the frame.

The cable routing is all run internally for a smooth look, although things haven't been directed in through the stem or headset spacers like we have seen on a lot of other bikes this year. This all changes on the upcoming model for 2022, which sees many updates.

As for the rest of the details, you'll find the now-pretty-much-standard 12mm thru-axles and flat-mount calipers... no doubt there'll be another standard on its way soon, though!

Geometry wise, as I said earlier it's a bit of a blend between race and relaxed. We have the 56cm model, which comes with a 560mm top tube, 170mm head tube and 500mm seat tube. The head angle is 72.5° and the seat tube is set at 73.5°. Chainstay length is 412mm while the wheelbase covers 1,006mm.

This gives a stack and reach of 573mm and 390mm respectively, which is pretty typical for a bike of this size and ilk. Six sizes are available from 50cm to 62cm, sporting 522mm to 600mm top tubes.

Finishing kit

I've ridden a fair few test bikes with SRAM's Force eTap AXS and I think it's a great groupset, thanks to its simplicity of use and the available ratios. The SLT comes with a 48/35t chainset and a 10-33t 12 speed cassette.

This gives such a great spread of gears. I rarely find myself touching the small chainring unless it is a really hilly ride.

The 48T chainring allows me to keep my cadence up even on those false flats, but should you blast down even the steepest of hills you aren't going to spin out with it matched to the 10t sprocket. On another AXS bike I've still been pushing those gears at 57mph while slipstreaming an HGV.

The shifters are completely wireless and run off CR3032 coin batteries. You use the right shifter paddle to drop down the cassette, and the left shifter to climb back up. Push both together and it shifts the front chainring. It is beautifully simple, and you can change the setup via SRAM's app.

SRAM's hydraulic braking is a joy to use as well. These have loads of power but prove easy to modulate thanks to the feel at the levers. Cube has gone for 160mm rotors front and rear, which is plenty of material to grab hold of.

Away from the drivetrain and brakes, everything comes from Cube's in-house component brand Newmen. Up front is its carbon fibre Advanced Wing Bar, mated to an Evolution alloy stem. You also get a carbon fibre seatpost. It's all decent quality stuff, and well in line with what I'd expect on a bike of this price.

The Natural Fit Nuance SLT Road Carbon saddle is quite short, but that suits me, and I found its firm padding comfortable for many hours.

Wheels and tyres

It's good to see a set of carbon wheels and, going along with the endurance theme, Cube has stuck at 38mm in depth, bringing small benefits to aerodynamics but avoiding the weight effects of a deeper-section rim.

The wheels work well, dealing with everything I asked of them throughout testing. They aren't the lightest out there, but they spin up well and I had no problems with durability.

Fitted to them is a set of Continental's GP5000 in a width of 28mm. This is a cracking tyre and really suits the performance of the Cube. Grip is brilliant, as is rolling resistance – plus after loads of miles on various test bikes, I've found they're robust and durable too.

Value and competition

The SLT is the top model in the 2021 C:62 range, priced at £4,699. That compares well to the Scott Addict RC 20, which comes with an eTap AXS Force groupset and similar finishing kit, but gets alloy wheels instead.

For a similar price you could get a Merida Scultura Endurance 8000 (£4,500) with similar geometry, and that will take full mudguards and up to 35mm tyres. I tested a different model last year and was very impressed with how quickly it rode, and how much fun it felt.

The 8000 model comes with a 12-speed Ultegra Di2 groupset, a Merida SL carbon wheelset and Conti GP5000 tyres.

Conclusion

The Agree C:62 SLT is great fun to ride. It kind of a race bike for the non-racers, and it offers a decent spec for the money, too.

Verdict

Lively and fun endurance bike with a decent spec list for the money

