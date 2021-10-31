2021 Cube Agree C:62 SLT

The 2021 version of the Cube Agree C:62 SLT is a nimble and fun bike considering its endurance intentions, but that makes it great for anyone that wants to ride fast. You don't need epic handling skills to exploit this bike in the bends, and the ratios of the Force eTap groupset let you get the most out of it, whether you're climbing up or hammering down.
The Agree is Cube's take on the endurance bike; still fun and fast to ride, but not quite as extreme as what you find in, say, their Litening range.
That's easy to read as it being sedate or boring, but in reality it definitely isn't. This Agree reminds me of the Scott Addict I reviewed a couple of weeks back; it's a bike with slightly slackened angles compared to a race machine, and maybe a longer wheelbase, yet somehow it feels a lot more urgent than it really should.
It's fun to ride at speed, but lacks any associated twitchiness. It's just really easily to live with, while almost goading you to keep pushing the pedals harder and harder.
At 7.73kg the SLT isn't massively light in the grand scheme of things, but it behaves like it is, especially when it is already moving.
At pace it feels really flickable, darting about from the smallest of bar inputs, although thanks to the 72.5° head angle and 1,006mm wheelbase there is an air of stability to it all; a sense of security which lets you exploit the capabilities of the bike.
I found the Agree a lot of fun to ride, but the highlights probably came as the routes got longer. That slacker front allowed me to tap out the miles on the mundane sections or those flat roads when there isn't a lot to be thinking about, along with a bit of assistance from the mid-depth carbon rims and aero details of the frame.
When a descent came into view though I could play, feeling fresher than I probably would on a more aggressive machine as I'd had more time to take it easy from a concentration point of view.
The C:62 has a stiff frame, and the ride is on the firm side, but I didn't feel beaten up by it – another reason why it is an easy bike to ride over a longer distance. The 28mm tyres help, too.
When you hit a climb though and want to exploit that tightness, the Agree... agrees. The chunky bottom bracket junction to the oversized down tube and tall chainstays means it delivers the power to the rear end without fail.
On the whole, the Agree C:62 SLT delivers the ride most of us non-racers want: something that is fast and fun, but without the quirks of a slammed, steep-angled speed machine.
Frame and fork
The frame uses Cube's C:62 composite, which is 62% carbon fibre and 38% resin which – according to Cube – is a higher carbon content than most, making for a lighter yet stronger frame.
For an endurance bike there are quite a few little aero tweaks, like the way the tapered head tube is smoothly integrated into the down and top tubes, plus the way the seatstays kind of flow as they emerge from the top tube.
It's quite quirky looking, and while some riders I met up with weren't so sure – mostly about that seatstay junction – I find it quite fun. The seat tube also sweeps out at the bottom to sit close to the tyre, and the seatclamp is integrated into the frame.
The cable routing is all run internally for a smooth look, although things haven't been directed in through the stem or headset spacers like we have seen on a lot of other bikes this year. This all changes on the upcoming model for 2022, which sees many updates.
As for the rest of the details, you'll find the now-pretty-much-standard 12mm thru-axles and flat-mount calipers... no doubt there'll be another standard on its way soon, though!
Geometry wise, as I said earlier it's a bit of a blend between race and relaxed. We have the 56cm model, which comes with a 560mm top tube, 170mm head tube and 500mm seat tube. The head angle is 72.5° and the seat tube is set at 73.5°. Chainstay length is 412mm while the wheelbase covers 1,006mm.
This gives a stack and reach of 573mm and 390mm respectively, which is pretty typical for a bike of this size and ilk. Six sizes are available from 50cm to 62cm, sporting 522mm to 600mm top tubes.
Finishing kit
I've ridden a fair few test bikes with SRAM's Force eTap AXS and I think it's a great groupset, thanks to its simplicity of use and the available ratios. The SLT comes with a 48/35t chainset and a 10-33t 12 speed cassette.
This gives such a great spread of gears. I rarely find myself touching the small chainring unless it is a really hilly ride.
The 48T chainring allows me to keep my cadence up even on those false flats, but should you blast down even the steepest of hills you aren't going to spin out with it matched to the 10t sprocket. On another AXS bike I've still been pushing those gears at 57mph while slipstreaming an HGV.
The shifters are completely wireless and run off CR3032 coin batteries. You use the right shifter paddle to drop down the cassette, and the left shifter to climb back up. Push both together and it shifts the front chainring. It is beautifully simple, and you can change the setup via SRAM's app.
SRAM's hydraulic braking is a joy to use as well. These have loads of power but prove easy to modulate thanks to the feel at the levers. Cube has gone for 160mm rotors front and rear, which is plenty of material to grab hold of.
Away from the drivetrain and brakes, everything comes from Cube's in-house component brand Newmen. Up front is its carbon fibre Advanced Wing Bar, mated to an Evolution alloy stem. You also get a carbon fibre seatpost. It's all decent quality stuff, and well in line with what I'd expect on a bike of this price.
The Natural Fit Nuance SLT Road Carbon saddle is quite short, but that suits me, and I found its firm padding comfortable for many hours.
Wheels and tyres
It's good to see a set of carbon wheels and, going along with the endurance theme, Cube has stuck at 38mm in depth, bringing small benefits to aerodynamics but avoiding the weight effects of a deeper-section rim.
The wheels work well, dealing with everything I asked of them throughout testing. They aren't the lightest out there, but they spin up well and I had no problems with durability.
Fitted to them is a set of Continental's GP5000 in a width of 28mm. This is a cracking tyre and really suits the performance of the Cube. Grip is brilliant, as is rolling resistance – plus after loads of miles on various test bikes, I've found they're robust and durable too.
Value and competition
The SLT is the top model in the 2021 C:62 range, priced at £4,699. That compares well to the Scott Addict RC 20, which comes with an eTap AXS Force groupset and similar finishing kit, but gets alloy wheels instead.
For a similar price you could get a Merida Scultura Endurance 8000 (£4,500) with similar geometry, and that will take full mudguards and up to 35mm tyres. I tested a different model last year and was very impressed with how quickly it rode, and how much fun it felt.
The 8000 model comes with a 12-speed Ultegra Di2 groupset, a Merida SL carbon wheelset and Conti GP5000 tyres.
Conclusion
The Agree C:62 SLT is great fun to ride. It kind of a race bike for the non-racers, and it offers a decent spec for the money, too.
Verdict
Lively and fun endurance bike with a decent spec list for the money
Make and model: Cube Agree C:62 SLT
List the components used to build up the bike.
BRAKE SYSTEM Sram Force eTap AXS (160/160)
REAR DERAILLEUR Sram Force eTap AXS, 12-Speed
FRONT DERAILLEUR Sram Force eTap AXS
SHIFT/ BRAKE LEVERS Sram Force eTap AXS
CRANKSET Sram Force DUB Carbon, 48x35T, 170mm (50/53cm), 172.5mm (56/58cm), 175mm (60/62cm)
CASSETTE Sram Force XG-1270, 10-33T
CHAIN Sram Force D1
WHEELSET Newmen Advanced SL R.38, Carbon
TYRES Conti Grand Prix 5000 Kevlar, 28-622
STEM Newmen Evolution 318.4, 31.8mm
HANDLEBAR Newmen Advanced Wing Bar, Carbon
HANDLEBAR TAPE CUBE Grip Control
SEAT POST Newmen Advanced, Carbon, 27.2mm
SEATCLAMP CUBE Aero, Semi-Integrated
SADDLE Natural Fit Nuance SLT Road Carbon
HEADSET VP, Top Integrated 1 1/8", Bottom Integrated 1 1/4"
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
Cube says, "The Agree C:62 SLT's uncompromising build helps unleash any rider's potential. From its Newmen Advanced carbon wheelset - featuring a new profile for improved æro performance - to its lightweight frame and carefully selected Newmen carbon contact points, it represents the best of road race technology. SRAM's incredible AXS wireless tech harnesses the wide range and flawless shifting of a 2x12 gear range and can handle a 36T large sprocket. And matching SRAM hydraulic disc brakes ensure you've the power to tame descents, too. Ride faster than ever."
It's an endurance bike with a racy edge.
Overall rating for frame and fork
8/10
Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?
The frame and fork are built to a high standard.
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
FRAME C:62 Advanced Twin Mold Technology Aero Frame, full carbon fibre
FORK CUBE CSL Evo Aero C:62 Technology, full carbon fibre
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
The geometry is endurance-based with a slightly slacker front end than a race bike's, but with handling still quick enough to be fun.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
I've mentioned the stack and reach measurements in the review; there isn't anything out of the ordinary with them.
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
It's quite a firm ride, but comfortable none the less.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
The lower half of the frame (along with the fork) has all the stiffness you need for a bike of this style.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
With nothing in the way of flex, the Cube feels efficient when climbing or accelerating.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
No.
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? On the fun side of neutral.
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
I found the handling easy to control and relatively predictable, while still being quick enough to have fun in the bends.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
I found the saddle offered a good amount of padding, which was also firm enough to be supportive.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?
The wheels are a good stiffness.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?
The SRAM groupset offers a wide range of usable ratios, which I think makes the bike more efficient at both ends of the cassette.
Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
8/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
8/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
7/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
8/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for value:
6/10
Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?
I really like the ratios SRAM offers with its Force eTap groupset; the spread of gears in the cassette allows me to stay in the big chainring for longer.
Rate the wheels for performance:
8/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
7/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
8/10
Rate the wheels for value:
6/10
Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?
Decent performance and a small aerodynamic advantage, without adding too much weight for climbing.
Rate the tyres for performance:
9/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
8/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
8/10
Rate the tyres for value:
6/10
Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?
A quality set of tyres that will benefit any bike.
Rate the controls for performance:
8/10
Rate the controls for durability:
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
7/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
8/10
Rate the controls for value:
6/10
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
It's decent-quality kit from Cube's in-house brand. The carbon handlebar is a bonus, and the shallow drop makes it accessible to most.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes
Would you consider buying the bike? Yes
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As shown with the comparisons in the main review, the Cube is priced competitively against its similarly-specced endurance rivals.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
8/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
7/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a solid performer all round, with a quality frame and fork finished off with decent kit for the money.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
