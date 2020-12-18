The Craft Adv Long Sleeve Jersey is warm, comfortable and extremely well made. It's an excellent midlayer for winter rides, but versatile as an outer for cool autumn/spring time thanks to decent rear pockets and reflective patches.
This jersey feels particularly well put together, with neat stitching all over, comfortable overlocked seams and thick fabrics that feel both soft and robust. It's very nice to wear, although, as with most of the best kit, you rarely actively notice it.
While it may be fairly thick, there's no sense of bulkiness thanks to the diamond-shaped grid cut through the fleecy lining inside. All those thin lines of uninsulated material let the polyester fabric breathe and articulate really well.
The usefully tall collar is solid fabric for extra warmth, and the wide cuffs seal well without being tight.
They also slide easily into winter gloves, and I particularly like the length in the sleeves – it's perfect on me for a good seal without any excess fabric to ruck up.
The three rear pockets aren't enormous – from 15 to 17cm deep – but fit my stupidly large new phone almost perfectly. There's a zipped and mesh-backed valuables pocket on the central one too, and while my phone will go in, it's a fair stretch. The zip is barely 11cm long, and getting your stuff back out is like watching it being born.
Though they look like low-key stripes in the day, the black silicone detailing is actually reflective for a bit of visibility. Unusually, this blue is the only colour available, though it's a stylish yet neutral design that's unlikely to clash with much.
At £95, the Adv is expensive. It's competing with the likes of Lusso's £69.99 50 Shades Thermal Jacket, which is also good for three-season use, and the warm (and very bright) Giant Illume Mid Thermal LS jersey for £64.99.
While both of those – or the £59.99 Altura Icon LS jersey – are potentially a bit warmer, they're also slightly less breathable. That said, the dhb Classic Long Sleeve Jersey impressed tester Stu and is (like the Craft), 'the perfect thickness for layering up', and that's £65 too.
Despite the expense, the Craft Adv LS Jersey is a lovely thing that feels worth the investment. It's well made enough to last many seasons, it looks good, and it's both comfortable and effective as a layer. Pockets and reflectives mean it's not just limited to playing second fiddle either.
Yes, you can get a very good jersey for considerably less, but even at a premium, this doesn't disappoint.
Verdict
Very comfortable, high-quality three-season jersey, and worth the high price
Make and model: Craft Adv Long Sleeve Bike Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Craft says: "Lightweight, soft and warm bike jersey with brushed inside, great fit and full front zipper."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Craft lists:
* Soft, lightweight and elastic thermal jersey
* Elastic polyester with brushed striped inside for extra warmth
* Four back pockets (one zippered)
* 360 degrees reflective details for optimal visibility
* Elastic edging at sleeve ends
* Elastic gripper with silicone at the back to keep the jersey in place
Product Fabrics:
92% Polyester, 8% Elastane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems, though it always needs washing – the armpits get smelly rapidly.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well indeed.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfortable and effective.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Fabric gets smelly.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This jersey is warm, comfortable against the skin and wicks well. The cut is great and it's a very versatile bit of kit – if the fabric resisted smells better and the zipped pocket wasn't quite so awkward, it could be a nine.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
