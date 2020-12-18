Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - long sleeve

Craft Adv Long Sleeve Jersey

8
by Steve Williams
Fri, Dec 18, 2020 09:45
0
£95.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Very comfortable, high-quality three-season jersey, and worth the high price
Warm
Breathes well
Soft against the skin
Great cut
Zipped pocket opening is tiny
Gets smelly quickly
Weight: 
286g
Contact: 
craftsportswear.co.uk

The Craft Adv Long Sleeve Jersey is warm, comfortable and extremely well made. It's an excellent midlayer for winter rides, but versatile as an outer for cool autumn/spring time thanks to decent rear pockets and reflective patches.

This jersey feels particularly well put together, with neat stitching all over, comfortable overlocked seams and thick fabrics that feel both soft and robust. It's very nice to wear, although, as with most of the best kit, you rarely actively notice it.

> Find your nearest dealer here

While it may be fairly thick, there's no sense of bulkiness thanks to the diamond-shaped grid cut through the fleecy lining inside. All those thin lines of uninsulated material let the polyester fabric breathe and articulate really well.

2021 Craft ADV LS Jersey - inside.jpg

The usefully tall collar is solid fabric for extra warmth, and the wide cuffs seal well without being tight.

2021 Craft ADV LS Jersey - collar.jpg

They also slide easily into winter gloves, and I particularly like the length in the sleeves – it's perfect on me for a good seal without any excess fabric to ruck up.

2021 Craft ADV LS Jersey - cuff.jpg

The three rear pockets aren't enormous – from 15 to 17cm deep – but fit my stupidly large new phone almost perfectly. There's a zipped and mesh-backed valuables pocket on the central one too, and while my phone will go in, it's a fair stretch. The zip is barely 11cm long, and getting your stuff back out is like watching it being born.

2021 Craft ADV LS Jersey - zip pocket.jpg

Though they look like low-key stripes in the day, the black silicone detailing is actually reflective for a bit of visibility. Unusually, this blue is the only colour available, though it's a stylish yet neutral design that's unlikely to clash with much.

2021 Craft ADV LS Jersey - back.jpg

At £95, the Adv is expensive. It's competing with the likes of Lusso's £69.99 50 Shades Thermal Jacket, which is also good for three-season use, and the warm (and very bright) Giant Illume Mid Thermal LS jersey for £64.99.

While both of those – or the £59.99 Altura Icon LS jersey – are potentially a bit warmer, they're also slightly less breathable. That said, the dhb Classic Long Sleeve Jersey impressed tester Stu and is (like the Craft), 'the perfect thickness for layering up', and that's £65 too.

> Buyer’s Guide: 49 of the warmest garments for winter cycling

Despite the expense, the Craft Adv LS Jersey is a lovely thing that feels worth the investment. It's well made enough to last many seasons, it looks good, and it's both comfortable and effective as a layer. Pockets and reflectives mean it's not just limited to playing second fiddle either.

Yes, you can get a very good jersey for considerably less, but even at a premium, this doesn't disappoint.

Verdict

Very comfortable, high-quality three-season jersey, and worth the high price

road.cc test report

Make and model: Craft Adv Long Sleeve Bike Jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Craft says: "Lightweight, soft and warm bike jersey with brushed inside, great fit and full front zipper."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Craft lists:

* Soft, lightweight and elastic thermal jersey

* Elastic polyester with brushed striped inside for extra warmth

* Four back pockets (one zippered)

* 360 degrees reflective details for optimal visibility

* Elastic edging at sleeve ends

* Elastic gripper with silicone at the back to keep the jersey in place

Product Fabrics:

92% Polyester, 8% Elastane

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No problems, though it always needs washing – the armpits get smelly rapidly.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well indeed.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Comfortable and effective.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Fabric gets smelly.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £95, the Adv is expensive. It's competing with the likes of Lusso's £69.99 50 Shades Thermal Jacket, which is also good for three-season use, and the warm (and very bright) Giant Illume Mid Thermal LS jersey for £64.99.

While both of these – or the £59.99 Altura Icon LS jersey – are potentially a bit warmer, they're also slightly less breathable. That said, the dhb Classic Long Sleeve Jersey impressed tester Stu, and is (like the Craft) 'the perfect thickness for layering up', and only £65 too.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This jersey is warm, comfortable against the skin and wicks well. The cut is great and it's a very versatile bit of kit – if the fabric resisted smells better and the zipped pocket wasn't quite so awkward, it could be a nine.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

