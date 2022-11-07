Decathlon's Van Rysel Cyclometer GPS 100 is a decent GPS ride-logger, but it can't compete with the best cycling computers even at the budget end of the market – its lack of features stops it being a good choice compared with its rivals.
The Cyclometer GPS 100 displays your ride data in two sections of its screen. The top one always displays your current speed, while the lower cycles between ride distance, ride time, average speed, maximum speed, heart rate, calories and time of day. With the computer paused you can also display average heart rate, maximum heart rate and total distance.
To switch between screens you reach under the body of the Cyclometer GPS 100 to one of two switches that cycle forwards and backwards through the options. It's not as fiddly as it sounds, but it's really quite odd.
To get your data off the Cyclometer GPS 100 you can just plug it into a computer. It appears as a drive and you can do whatever you like with the file from there: upload it to Strava or another ride-recording site, whatever floats your boat.
Alternatively, you can use the Decathlon Connect phone app over Bluetooth and it'll upload your ride automatically to one or multiple sites.
It's all quite straightforward and, as you can see here, the GPS tracking bears comparison with Garmin's, though it's nowhere near as quick to get a lock on satellites. This is a GPS to turn on and then do your pre-ride faffing while it figures out where it is.
The purple line is a Garmin Edge 1030 Plus, the blue line is the GPS 100, and this was the point where they diverged most on this ride. For the most part, though, you can't tell them apart so when it comes to ride-recording there's no important difference here.
Connectivity
However, the Cyclometer GPS 100's biggest drawback compared with other budget GPS computers is its limited connectivity. The only external sensors it works with are Bluetooth heart rate devices. It won't pick up your power meter, cadence sensor, your gears or even a simple speed sensor. I tried; it just can't tell they're there, and there's no provision in the settings to detect anything but heart rate.
And while it can pair with a heart rate monitor, I initially found that I had to pair it again every time I used it. I checked in with Decathlon to see if this was how it was supposed to behave and two weeks later got a reply suggesting I reset the device by turning it off then pressing the + and main buttons. That solved the problem, and it now remembers my heart rate sensor.
Mount
To mount the Cyclometer GPS 100 on your bike, Decathlon includes a quarter-turn mount that appears to be a Bryton mount. It doesn't actually tell you this anywhere that I've been able to find; you have to work it out from the 'b' in the middle of the mount.
There's no manual, just a single-sheet pictorial quickstart guide. It's surprisingly clear, actually, and after a couple minutes of following instructions and pressing buttons I got over my initial mild irritation at not getting more extensive documentation.
If you do need more, Decathlon has a pretty comprehensive FAQ – I needed this to find out how to get data out of Decathlon Connect to Strava as it's really not obvious.
A couple of other things are missing: there's no backlight for riding after dark, and you have to set the time yourself whereas most other GPS units can pick it up from the satellite signals. After all, time, measured with extreme precision by the atomic clocks on the satellites, is the basis of satellite position and navigation systems. It's surely something a GPS computer should be able to work out for itself.
On the plus side, battery life is decent. Decathlon claims 16 hours and that's about what I saw in use.
Value
It's the cheapest GPS computer we've reviewed, less than the £50 Coospo BC107 that I tested in the summer, the £65 Bryton Rider 15E Neo (reviewed last year) or, if you want something a bit more quirky, the Beeline Velo 2 (up from £80 to £99.99 since George tested it just a couple of months ago). However, all three of those computers offer functions that the Van Rysel Cyclocomputer 100 lacks.
The CooSpo BC107 is currently £49.99 on Amazon but has been as cheap as £40. It has a backlight, works with ANT+ sensors including power, fits Garmin quarter-turn mounts and comes with an out-front mount.
To be blunt, I can't see any reason to buy the GPS 100 instead, unless being able to download your ride files by simple USB data transfer is really important to you.
Who should buy the Van Rysel Cyclometer GPS 100?
Anyone who wants a cheap, simple ride-logging GPS bike computer and who doesn't want to use anything but a heart rate monitor with it. Otherwise, buy a CooSpo BC107.
Verdict
A poor effort, even if it is cheap
Make and model: Van Rysel Cyclometer GPS 100
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
It's a fairly basic bike computer that uses GPS to measure and record your progress rather than traditional sensors.
Decathlon says:
"Cyclocomputer with GPS and automatic sync over Bluetooth. Compatible with Strava.
"No need to configure wheel size, time or units; no setup or pairing needed with the speed sensor. Simply mount the device on your handlebar and turn it on."
Bit disingenuous that. There's no need to pair it with a speed sensor because you can't.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Here's the full feature run-down per Decathlon:
Parameter measurement
Time, distance, ascent and position. Optional heart rate sensor.
Connectivity
Bluetooth / smartphone connection.
Autonomy
Up to 16 hours of battery life.
Waterproof
IPX7 water resistance rating.
Screen
With its large 2" screen, the Van Rysel GPS 100 can display up to 4 cycling data points per screen page (6 pages in all), allowing cyclists to keep a close watch on their status.
Connectivity
Bluetooth Smart wireless technology
Strava Synchronisation
Compatible with all brands of Bluetooth cardio belt.
Power
The GPS 100 has a long battery life''enough for training sessions lasting up to 16 hours. It can also be powered by external portable batteries, which allows you to charge it while it's recording.
Features
The GPS 100 provides 6 screens of real-time data (speed, average speed, instant/average/max heart rate, odometer).The gradient is visible once you're finished with your ride.
Automatic display of ASD sensors.
The GPS 100 automatically adjusts how it displays data when it detects paired sensors.
Synchronisation with STRAVA and all your favourite apps.
No software needed to convert data files. Training files are automatically saved in FIT format and can be uploaded to popular cycling websites including Strava, TrainingPeaks, Endomondo, Map my Ride, Fit Track, and many others.
Sync with the Decathlon app
Enjoy real-time uninterrupted synchronization using the new Decathlon app. You can sync your training data directly from the device to the Decathlon app over Bluetooth. You can then see your progress with graphical analytics as well as share your outings on social networks. Simple configuration and automatic synchronisation with STRAVA or other apps.
Weight and dimensions
Dimensions:
Width: 46.2mm
Height: 71.0 mm
Depth: 16.5 mm
Weight: 52 g
Specifications
Display: 2" LCD HTN Screen
Battery life: 16 hours
GPS: Highly sensitive chip.
Waterproof: IPX7
Alerts: Yes.
Historical log: 30 hours in 1-second mode; 120 hours in smart record mode. Heart rate zones: 7 Zones.
Operational temperature: -10C° ~ 50C°
Warranty
2 years
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
5/10
There's just a lot that it doesn't do, but if all you want is the basics, then it's okay.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Other budget GPS units are better and cheaper.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It does an adequate job of displaying and recording ride data, but its deficiencies are annoying.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
USB data transfer.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No backlight; only able to pair with Bluetooth heart rate sensors.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's the cheapest GPS computer we've reviewed, less than the £50 Coospo BC107, the £65 Bryton Rider 15E Neo or, if you want something a bit more quirky, for a bit more, the now £99.99 Beeline Velo 2. However, all three of those computers offer functions that the Van Rysel Cyclocomputer 100 lacks.
Did you enjoy using the product? No
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is just a poor effort by Decathlon with too many features missing.
Age: 55 Height: 5ft 11in Weight: 100kg
I usually ride: Scapin Style My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, mtb,
