review
Jerseys - short sleeve
Altura Tempo Seamless Short Sleeve Baselayer2022 Altura Tempo Seamless Short Sleeve Baselayer.jpg

Altura Tempo Seamless Short Sleeve Baselayer

8
by Stu Kerton
Thu, Apr 06, 2023 15:45
0
£40.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Feels great against the skin, while breathability and wicking performance is great
Great close fit for maximum wicking
Breathable
Soft against the skin
Fewer seams than many tops
Seamless apart from the seams
Weight: 
75g
Contact: 
www.altura.co.uk
The Altura Tempo Seamless Short Sleeve Baselayer is very soft, lovely against the skin and highly breathable too. The 'seamless' part of the name is a bit misleading though as there are plenty of seams – just fewer than you'd find normally. It's more 'less seams' than seamless.

Right, so the whole seamless thing. It's not. There are still seams around the shoulders, but I think the point Altura (and other brands) are trying to make is that the torso is one single, seamless section. It's 3D knitted as one big tube rather than using front, rear and side panels like many baselayers do.

Panels are typically used to create a tailored close fit, as the more contact the fabric has with your skin the more efficient it is at removing sweat. The Tempo still has that close fit thanks to the stretch in the material, and the wicking really is impressive – so much so that I have used it both outside and indoors on the turbo.

2022 Altura Tempo Seamless Short Sleeve Baselayer - back.jpg

Out of the packet it looks small, even in the correct size, but as it stretches over you without too much compression the Tempo never feels restrictive.

The softness of the material is really pleasant against the skin. Under a waterproof jacket this baselayer did get damp when I was working hard on the climbs, but with the jacket open a bit and the pace dialled back, it soon dried and I felt fresh. If you are wearing a more breathable outer layer, this baselayer does extremely well.

2022 Altura Tempo Seamless Short Sleeve Baselayer - sleeve.jpg

Altura stuff always shapes up realistically to UK sizes, and that is no different here, although the stretchiness means that getting a perfect size isn't quite so critical.

Value

At £40 the Tempo is at about the right sort of money when looking at the competition, and it works well in various layering setups. Quality is also good; everything looks tidy, although it does hitch easily so be a bit careful around sharp edges or spiky foliage.

The Endura Engineered baselayer is only available in a long-sleeved option, but it is 3D-knitted like the Altura. I was impressed with it overall, despite the higher price of £54.99.

Specialized's Seamless LS Baselayer also only comes in long sleeves, but again the construction is the same. It's a bit more heavyweight compared to the Altura though, being only suitable for winter. It costs £65.

Overall

The Tempo offers a great fit and impressive wicking. The fabric is soft against the skin, and while it may not really be seamless there is a lot to like here.

Verdict

Feels great against the skin, while breathability and wicking performance is great

road.cc test report

Make and model: Altura Tempo Seamless Short Sleeve Baselayer

Size tested: Medium/Large

Tell us what the product is for

Altura says, "A SEAMLESS BASELAYER CONSTRUCTED TO MAXIMISE AIR FLOW AND BREATHABILITY."

Could you speak a bit quieter, Altura? It's our neighbours, we worry.

"Our Altura Tempo Unisex Baselayer collection has been developed using a seamless construction which not only minimises yarn and fabric wastage but also reduces the amount of water required for the dying process in turn helping to reduce the envionmental impact of the production. The Short Sleeve and Sleeveless baselayers use a single needle construction to create an engineered 3D knit that provides high air mobility and a more open knit to key areas where extra breathability is required. A must have essential for any cyclist who wants to layer up."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Lightweight single needle knit construction

Engineered 3D seamless design

Unisex design

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues with washing, it remained the same size and came up clean after each washing cycle.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

A close fit helps keep you dry.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

High wicking.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Material can snag easily.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Other 3D-knitted baselayers we've tested are more expensive, even when you take into the account the extra material for the long sleeves.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Tempo offers a great close fit while feeling very comfortable against the skin. The performance is very good as well, and the price is on point.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

