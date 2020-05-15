Chrome Large Phone Pouch

Chrome's Large Phone Pouch is a sturdy bit of kit that will keep your phone securely close to hand. By Chrome's standards it's fairly straightforward, but it's well made and hard to fault.

Chrome Industries makes some unusual bits of kit. In recent months I've tested the Kojak Convertible trench coat that turns into a trucker jacket and bum bag, and I've been using the Yalta 3.0 roll-top rucksack that also behaves as courier bag and detachable tote (review to come). So, I was hoping its Large Phone Pouch would double up as a puncture repair kit or perhaps conceal a hidden picnic set or something.

Sadly, that's not the case. This is simply a really well-made, sturdy phone pouch that can be easily attached to a variety of bags and packs. (Although, please note, this is not an on-bike pouch that can be mounted to stem or handlebar.)

In terms of attaching, there are two horizontally-opening Velcro flaps at the back for mounting on vertical straps such as rucksack shoulders…

Then under the Velcro flaps there's also a belt loop, meaning this little baby can happily sit alongside a survivalist's six D-cell Maglite, nightstick, pepper spray and over-laden key chain.

Indeed, for people with SWAT-ish tendencies, the pouch is made from thick 1050d black ballistic nylon, which lends a certain military je ne sais quoi. While, for people with less exacting lock-opening requirements, the pouch also comes with its own keyring and elastic strap to keep keys from jingling about too much.

The sides of the pouch are entirely elasticated, meaning it'll stretch to accommodate your phone, although quite how large a phone this 'Large Phone Pouch' will hold is questionable. I have an iPhone XR and fitting is secure to snug; Chrome says it'll manage up to an iPhone XS Max.

Because of that elasticity, the side aren't waterproof but the front and rear facings have a rubberised liner to stop rain getting through. The same is true for the top opening flap, which also features a substantial reflective panel to help keep you visible at night.

Value and conclusion

What can you get for £25 these days? Well, £15 will get you the nifty camo-flavoured Muc-Off Essentials case, but that's not at all waterproof and doesn't feature quite the same level of security as the Chrome kit. Meanwhile, for £35 you could have Altuvita's Elements Case, but we were far from impressed by its performance.

So, with that in mind, I feel the Chrome Large Phone Pouch is actually pretty decent value. It's simple, very well made and offers your phone a fair bit of secure protection while keeping it close to hand. And if you attach it to the shoulder straps of your rucksack, it even allows you to make believe you're a cycle courier.

Verdict

Simple, tough and secure pouch that attaches to bag straps to keep your phone close to hand

