Chrome Large Phone Pouch

Chrome's Large Phone Pouch is a sturdy bit of kit that will keep your phone securely close to hand. By Chrome's standards it's fairly straightforward, but it's well made and hard to fault.
Chrome Industries makes some unusual bits of kit. In recent months I've tested the Kojak Convertible trench coat that turns into a trucker jacket and bum bag, and I've been using the Yalta 3.0 roll-top rucksack that also behaves as courier bag and detachable tote (review to come). So, I was hoping its Large Phone Pouch would double up as a puncture repair kit or perhaps conceal a hidden picnic set or something.
Sadly, that's not the case. This is simply a really well-made, sturdy phone pouch that can be easily attached to a variety of bags and packs. (Although, please note, this is not an on-bike pouch that can be mounted to stem or handlebar.)
In terms of attaching, there are two horizontally-opening Velcro flaps at the back for mounting on vertical straps such as rucksack shoulders…
Then under the Velcro flaps there's also a belt loop, meaning this little baby can happily sit alongside a survivalist's six D-cell Maglite, nightstick, pepper spray and over-laden key chain.
Indeed, for people with SWAT-ish tendencies, the pouch is made from thick 1050d black ballistic nylon, which lends a certain military je ne sais quoi. While, for people with less exacting lock-opening requirements, the pouch also comes with its own keyring and elastic strap to keep keys from jingling about too much.
The sides of the pouch are entirely elasticated, meaning it'll stretch to accommodate your phone, although quite how large a phone this 'Large Phone Pouch' will hold is questionable. I have an iPhone XR and fitting is secure to snug; Chrome says it'll manage up to an iPhone XS Max.
Because of that elasticity, the side aren't waterproof but the front and rear facings have a rubberised liner to stop rain getting through. The same is true for the top opening flap, which also features a substantial reflective panel to help keep you visible at night.
Value and conclusion
What can you get for £25 these days? Well, £15 will get you the nifty camo-flavoured Muc-Off Essentials case, but that's not at all waterproof and doesn't feature quite the same level of security as the Chrome kit. Meanwhile, for £35 you could have Altuvita's Elements Case, but we were far from impressed by its performance.
So, with that in mind, I feel the Chrome Large Phone Pouch is actually pretty decent value. It's simple, very well made and offers your phone a fair bit of secure protection while keeping it close to hand. And if you attach it to the shoulder straps of your rucksack, it even allows you to make believe you're a cycle courier.
Verdict
Simple, tough and secure pouch that attaches to bag straps to keep your phone close to hand
Make and model: Chrome Large Phone Pouch
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Chrome's Large Phone Pouch is a pouch to hold phones, of the large variety.
Chrome says: "Super sturdy Large Phone Pouch that fits almost any phone (up to XS Max.) Elastic gussets inside make sure that phones of any size are secure in the pouch. Reflective hits on the front keep you visible at night. Simple. Functional. Tough as nails."
It's hard to disagree with any of that.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Chrome lists:
Reflective front panel for visibility
Bottom mounted key ring
Elastic gussets inside keep any phone secure
1050d Ballistic nylon construction
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Does what it sets out to do without issue.
Rate the product for durability:
10/10
As tough as any product you're likely to find.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
It's a phone pouch, so it's hardly going to be millstone heavy, but it's not featherlight.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Good value considering the quality of its construction. In comparison, the Muc-Off Essentials case is £15, while the Altuvita's Elements Case is £35.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – it holds a phone safely and securely.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Construction – it's very tough.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Although a small item, it's still quite bulky. Also, if there was some way it could be securely attached to the stem or handlebar, that would be a great added extra.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At first it looks a bit pricey – £15 will get you the nifty camo-flavoured Muc-Off Essentials case – but that's not at all waterproof and doesn't feature quite the same level of security as the Chrome kit. Meanwhile, for £35 you could have Altuvita's Elements Case, but we were far from impressed by its performance.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This a very well-made pouch that will keep your phone easily accessible. It is a little hefty – but in return you get super-tough construction.
Age: 39 Height: 6'0 Weight: 16 stone
I usually ride: Islabikes Beinn 29 My best bike is: 25-year-old Dawes Galaxy
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Leisure
