Chrome Industries Ruckas Backpack 23L

The Chrome Industries Ruckas 23L Backpack is a daypack that works on the bike as well as off. With loads of storage options, it'll keep your stuff secure and dry too. That's not always the same for you, though, as limited ventilation at the rear can cause sweat patches.

> Buy now: Chrome Industries Ruckas 23L Backpack for £77.80 from Santa Fixie

Looking for a backpack? Check out our best cycling backpacks buyer's guide.

The Ruckas is available in three colours (black, oil green and natural) and all three give the look of a smart bag that works in the office, on public transport or on holiday just as well as it does on the bike.

It's made from recycled materials – an increasingly familiar theme these days – and I've found it tough, standing up well to general abuse such as being scuffed or chucked carelessly on the floor, showing no visible marks from general wear and tear. Water resistance is impressive, in fact I'd say the material is pretty much waterproof with heavy rain beading off the fabric, although none of the zips are sealed so water could eventually make its way in.

The front pocket has a storm flap that helps keep the stuff in there dry.

And the bag itself has plenty of pockets – a front pocket that covers probably around two-thirds of the height of the Ruckas, with a gusseted water bottle pocket on the side.

There is a laptop padded pouch that sits closest to your back, though the bottom isn't padded, so you do have to be careful when placing the Ruckas on the floor.

Chrome says that it will take a 15in laptop but I found that with a bit of wiggling through the zip opening my 15.6in model fitted just fine.

You'll find internal pockets of various sizes for notebooks, tablets, pens and the like, while the bag's 23-litre volume means you can carry spare clothes and your lunch too.

All this storage also means your kit remains secure and doesn't bounce about when walking or riding.

The Ruckas has two minimally padded straps, and while the bag is comfortable enough, I have come across more luxuriously padded straps. The straps offer lots of adjustability and there's a chest strap for extra security.

Most rucksacks designed primarily for cycling have quite thick mesh padded sections on the rear of the bag to provide an air channel over your back. This means that airflow is improved, and you don't get overly sweaty.

The Ruckas isn't a pure cycling bag, though, so these sections aren't quite as pronounced. That means if you do ride hard, or it is very hot, you will end up with sweat patches on your clothes.

When it's not on your back you can use the small handhold on the top, and there's a neat section on the rear made of 'seatbelt material', which you can attach to a wheeled suitcase's drag-along handle.

The bag's overall dimensions are 19.5in high, 11.25in wide and 8in deep.

Value

The overall quality is very high indeed, which I reckon goes a long way to justify the price tag. At £115 it's clearly far from cheap, but it's the same price as the Specialized/Fjallraven Cave that Hollis reviewed, though at 20 litres the Cave is a little smaller.

The Proviz Reflect360 doesn't have quite the high-end quality as the Ruckas, but I liked it for its volume, organisation and waterproofing, and it's well worth looking at for night-time commutes and it only costs £69.99.

The roll-top Craft Cadence backpack scored very well when Nick reviewed it. It's waterproof and is yours for £94.99.

I also reviewed the Altura Grid Travel bag, which like the Ruckas looks just as good off the bike and has various carrying options. It features a discrete reflective finish and comes in much cheaper than the Ruckas at £70.

Conclusion

From a purely cycling point of view the Ruckas does a decent job, although it is well suited to upright, steady urban rides where you aren't likely to get too hot. And for that type of riding and everyday use I'd recommend the Ruckas very highly. It's a great-looking rucksack with loads of storage options.

Verdict

Not a cycling-specific bag, but thanks to a good fit and secure storage the Ruckas works very well on the bike

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website