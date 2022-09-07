The Altura Grid Travel Bag is spacious and looks just as at home on your urban bike commute as it does in the office, or on the bus or plane. It has plenty of pockets for storage and the reflective detailing is a big bonus for the winter months.

The Grid Travel Bag isn't designed primarily for cycling use, it's more of a bag that you can carry like a case, but thanks to some nifty hidden straps it quickly turns into a rucksack.

When using it as a rucksack it does tend to sit quite high up on your back. That's fine for walking and when riding on an upright styled bike, but not so much on a road bike where you have a decent drop between the saddle and the handlebar.

This is definitely more of a bag for your urban style of riding.

The rucksack straps are wide so even with plenty of weight in the bag there are no pressure points on your shoulders. There is a bit of padding there too.

There is no chest strap, but it's not a massive omission as even when loaded there is no real sway.

On the rear section that sits against your back there are a couple of Airmesh panels to try to allow some ventilation between you and the bag. It works okay, but they aren't that thick so only do an average job.

Altura doesn't make any claims about waterproofing, but the fabric used does seem to have a decent amount of water resistance, although rain can eventually seep in through the seams and zips. Something worth bearing in mind should you have anything electrical inside the bag.

One thing I do like is the reflectivity. The side panels and front panels have a reflective pattern that's subtle during daylight but really stands out in the dark when a light source hits.

There is also a black version of the Grid and that gets a solid reflective panel just on the front section.

To turn the bag from a rucksack back into a case, you unclip the bottom of each strap and tuck them into a pocket on the back.

This bag has a volume of 20 litres and its rectangular shape makes full use of what is available, meaning it's usable space.

The main section is large enough to easily accept a laptop up to around 15in, along with extra paperwork and files.

In front of that is another large section with some internal pockets for a bit of organisation, and there is another section on the front. I do find the central zip of the front section a little odd, though – putting it nearer the top would mean you'd get more use out of the pocket.

The overall quality is pretty good apart from a few stray threads here and there, plus the stitching isn't the neatest on the rucksack straps.

The material seems to be tough and resilient, though, and is easy to keep clean even after riding on wet roads with spray.

Priced at £70 it's a bit more expensive than the Built for Athletes cycling backpack (£49.99), but the Altura has more usable space and will blend in better in the office.

The smaller 22L MULE version of the Camelbak H.A.W.G. that Liam was very impressed with last year comes with a few more features than the Altura, like a helmet carrier section, and it's reservoir compatible as you'd expect from Camelbak. It's generally a bit more cycling specific, but also £120.

Conclusion

If you want a bag that can be used on the bike without screaming 'cyclist' when you get to your next meeting or when travelling without the bike, the Altura Grid Travel is a great choice. It carries a lot of stuff, and the reflectivity is a big bonus. Its shape is definitely more suited to the urban rider than the racer, though.

Verdict

Cool solution for the urban commuter who wants a bag that works on the bike and away from it

