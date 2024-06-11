The Chrome Industries Hondo 18L Pack is a sleek design with good eco credentials. It's a great size for everyday use and there are loads of storage compartments – though the water bottle holders are small. It's also water resistant, but there's limited ventilation at the rear which can cause sweat patches.

The Hondo isn't a cycling-specific backpack, but with a capacity of 18L and a total of 11 pockets, it's a useful size for commuting. For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling backpacks.

The internal layout of the bag is practical, featuring seven sections. Among these, there's a padded sleeve for laptops up to 15 inches; my 13-inch model fitted in comfortably. Additionally, there's a Velcro internal pocket and plenty of open compartments for notebooks, pens and various other items, with some room for your lunch too.

On the outside, there are two zipped pockets – one of which is padded and useful for storing your phone or sunglasses. The distribution of pockets is well done but my only niggle is with the two water bottle pockets positioned on either side of the bag. Chrome says that these pockets fit water bottles up to 2.5in in diameter. I managed to just about wiggle a 500ml standard Chilly's bottle in, but a standard cycling water bottle wouldn't fit. This wasn't an issue during my commute, as I used my bike's bottle cages, but is something to consider.

I appreciated the number of storage compartments as it meant everything stayed securely in place while I was riding.

The Hondo is made from recycled materials and has stood up well to the general abuse of a backpack. The water resistance is impressive – water beads up on the fabric and rolls off quickly. The main compartment zip and bottom front pocket have a storm flap that helps keep the stuff in there dry. Additionally, the top front compartment has a sealed zip, providing added protection for your phone if you choose to keep it in this padded compartment.

The two straps offer minimal padding, yet I found them comfortable on and off the bike. There's also a removable chest strap for extra support.

What the straps lack in padding, the back of the bag makes up for, making it comfortable to wear off the bike. However, unlike cycling-specific backpacks, the padded sections aren't as pronounced, resulting in less airflow over your back which can cause sweat patches.

A feature of the Hondo that I was intrigued by is a strap on the rear running down the middle that looks like a seatbelt strap. This is there for you to horizontally attach the backpack to a suitcase handle, allowing for convenient transportation. Neat.

It's available in three colours: black, Royale (a sort of burgundy) and Castlerock Twill (grey), which I think all look smart.

Value

At £116, the Hondo 18L Pack is pretty expensive, but the overall quality is great.

Apidura's City Backpack is more expensive at £130 but it does feature a fully waterproof design and is bigger, with a 20L capacity.

The Craft Cadence Backpack also scored highly for its toughness and organisation, as well as being fully waterproof. It, too, offers more capacity at 21L and comes in slightly cheaper at £99.99.

The Proviz Reflect360 30L backpack is cheaper still at £69.99, and while it's not as high quality as the Hondo 18L Pack, it scored well on waterproofing, organisation and reflectivity.

Overall

This is a very good quality and well-organised bag, that's great looking too. Although it's not specifically designed specifically for cycling, it does a decent job, particularly for steady commutes where you're less likely to build up a sweat.

Verdict

Great quality backpack that works well for short and steady rides, with plenty of storage compartments