Chrome Industries Hondo 18L Pack2024 Chrome Industries Hondo 18L Pack - front.jpg

Chrome Industries Hondo 18L Pack

by Emily Tillett
Tue, Jun 11, 2024 09:45
£116.00

VERDICT:

Great quality backpack that works well for short and steady rides, with plenty of storage compartments
Sleek design
Good size for everyday use
Padded laptop sleeve
Lots of storage compartments
Small water bottle pockets
Quite pricey
Limited breathability on your back
Weight: 
940g
Contact: 
chromeindustries.com
The Chrome Industries Hondo 18L Pack is a sleek design with good eco credentials. It's a great size for everyday use and there are loads of storage compartments – though the water bottle holders are small. It's also water resistant, but there's limited ventilation at the rear which can cause sweat patches.

The Hondo isn't a cycling-specific backpack, but with a capacity of 18L and a total of 11 pockets, it's a useful size for commuting. For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling backpacks.

The internal layout of the bag is practical, featuring seven sections. Among these, there's a padded sleeve for laptops up to 15 inches; my 13-inch model fitted in comfortably. Additionally, there's a Velcro internal pocket and plenty of open compartments for notebooks, pens and various other items, with some room for your lunch too.

2024 Chrome Industries Hondo 18L Pack - inside.jpg

On the outside, there are two zipped pockets – one of which is padded and useful for storing your phone or sunglasses. The distribution of pockets is well done but my only niggle is with the two water bottle pockets positioned on either side of the bag. Chrome says that these pockets fit water bottles up to 2.5in in diameter. I managed to just about wiggle a 500ml standard Chilly's bottle in, but a standard cycling water bottle wouldn't fit. This wasn't an issue during my commute, as I used my bike's bottle cages, but is something to consider.

2024 Chrome Industries Hondo 18L Pack - sid epocket.jpg

I appreciated the number of storage compartments as it meant everything stayed securely in place while I was riding.

2024 Chrome Industries Hondo 18L Pack - top pocket.jpg

The Hondo is made from recycled materials and has stood up well to the general abuse of a backpack. The water resistance is impressive – water beads up on the fabric and rolls off quickly. The main compartment zip and bottom front pocket have a storm flap that helps keep the stuff in there dry. Additionally, the top front compartment has a sealed zip, providing added protection for your phone if you choose to keep it in this padded compartment.

2024 Chrome Industries Hondo 18L Pack - base.jpg

The two straps offer minimal padding, yet I found them comfortable on and off the bike. There's also a removable chest strap for extra support.

What the straps lack in padding, the back of the bag makes up for, making it comfortable to wear off the bike. However, unlike cycling-specific backpacks, the padded sections aren't as pronounced, resulting in less airflow over your back which can cause sweat patches.

2024 Chrome Industries Hondo 18L Pack.jpg

A feature of the Hondo that I was intrigued by is a strap on the rear running down the middle that looks like a seatbelt strap. This is there for you to horizontally attach the backpack to a suitcase handle, allowing for convenient transportation. Neat.

2024 Chrome Industries Hondo 18L Pack - back padding.jpg

It's available in three colours: black, Royale (a sort of burgundy) and Castlerock Twill (grey), which I think all look smart.

Value

At £116, the Hondo 18L Pack is pretty expensive, but the overall quality is great.

Apidura's City Backpack is more expensive at £130 but it does feature a fully waterproof design and is bigger, with a 20L capacity.

The Craft Cadence Backpack also scored highly for its toughness and organisation, as well as being fully waterproof. It, too, offers more capacity at 21L and comes in slightly cheaper at £99.99.

The Proviz Reflect360 30L backpack is cheaper still at £69.99, and while it's not as high quality as the Hondo 18L Pack, it scored well on waterproofing, organisation and reflectivity.

Overall

This is a very good quality and well-organised bag, that's great looking too. Although it's not specifically designed specifically for cycling, it does a decent job, particularly for steady commutes where you're less likely to build up a sweat.

Verdict

Great quality backpack that works well for short and steady rides, with plenty of storage compartments

road.cc test report

Make and model: Chrome Industries Hondo 18L Pack

Size tested: 18L

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Chrome Industries says, "The perfect blend of sleek design and added organization makes the daily grind a daily groove. Updated iconic styling and just the right amount of organization make the 18L Hondo an instant classic."

It's a daypack designed for everyday use but does a decent job on the bike.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Chrome Industries lists:

Volume: 18L | Adjustable T-Lok shoulder straps

Water bottle: Up to 2.5" diameter

Height: 17.5"| Width: 10.5" | Depth: 4.5"

Weight: 2.14

Materials: 900D recycled Polyester, 1680D recycled Ballistic Nylon, & 600D recycled Polyester, with a 150D recycled Polyester liner

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Feels really well made and has stood up to the general abuse of a day-to-day backpack well so far.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

It's not 100% waterproof and breathability is limited at the rear when using it cycling.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

No issues so far.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
7/10

Shoulder straps are comfortable and it's a good size for daily commutes. Comfort could be improved with increase ventilation at the rear of the bag.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

As a backpack for everyday use it performed well and does a decent job on the bike, particularly for short, low-speed commutes where you're less likely to get sweaty.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The size of the bag and number of pockets to keep things organised.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The small water bottle pockets! And limited breathability when cycling.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's on the more expensive side but there are bags that cost more, such as Apidura's City Backpack.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's good: a sleek-looking backpack that can be used on and off the bike with plenty of storage compartments. The overall quality is great, which helps to justify the price.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 175  Weight: 64

I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Emily Tillett

Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.

Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…

