Chiba 2nd Skin Waterproof & Windprotect Glove in Neon Yellow

Chiba's 2nd skin Waterproof and Windproof Gloves are basic low-bulk cycling gloves that are surprisingly warm and weather-resistant. Basic, because there are no Velcro cuffs and while they claim to be touchscreen-compatible, I could barely get them to work with my iPhone. However, those are features I can live without. Basic also, because they ace my basic requirements for a winter glove: they are easy to get on and off, even when they're wet, and will keep you warm and comfortable in most reasonable cycling conditions – and they're affordable.

Features

Chiba's 2nd Skin gloves are made from a bunch of different materials: 39% polyester, 23% polyurethane, 18% polyethylene, 10% polyamide, 7% elastodien and 3% elastane, with a 100% polyester liner. That liner isn't really noticeable – it's not very thick, which means the Chibas aren't that bulky for a pair of winter gloves. And don't forget to check out our best winter cycling gloves buyer's guide if you're in the market for some.

The Chiba's liner is also sown in, which means that when you take them off, especially when they're wet, the liner stays put and it's very easy to put the gloves back on again – I like this a lot.

The palm is very grippy with quite minimal padding. This works very well for me, as I like minimalist gloves and prefer to ride without gloves when conditions allow.

The padding is concentrated on the palms away from the thumbs, which makes sense to me as the thumb side has much more padding naturally. The only time I found the padding noticeable is when I was riding on the tops, which I feel is when you most require padding.

The cuff is generous and slightly elasticated and has a small pull-tab to make it even easier to get them on.

While there is a narrow strip of terry-like fabric on the bit between the thumb and index finger, it doesn't look like it's designed for snot-wiping and that's not the bit of the hand I use for that purpose anyway.

While these gloves are meant to work with touchscreens, which you can see by the conductive material on the tips of the index and middle fingers, I only managed to get the gloves to work with my iPhone about one time in 20. And while it was better with my Hammerhead Karoo, it was still a bit fumbly.

That said, I question whether you actually need this on proper winter gloves, as they are bulky enough to make any kind of precise input impossible. I'm fine with taking my gloves off to use my phone; you might not be. And if your GPS head unit relies on touchscreen input, the gloves' so-so sensitivity may be a consideration for you.

In the UK, these are only available in neon yellow, which may or may not be to your liking. There's extra reflective detailing on the backs to help boost your visibility in the dark.

Warmth

I found the temperature these coped with pretty impressive, especially as there's no noticeable thermal layer. I feel the cold when I'm riding and will layer up more than most when the temperature drops.

Even so, they were fine on a dry but freezing morning ride where my Hammerhead was reporting a temperature of minus 6°C. My hands weren't exactly what you'd call warm, but they weren't so cold I reached for the bulkier backup pair of thermal gloves I'd taken just in case – and fully expected to need.

Waterproofing

These are about as good as any other waterproof gloves I've tried. Yes, your hands will get wet eventually, probably through a combination of water eventually getting through the material and the build-up of sweat. In my experience, this is the case for any waterproof garment: winter boots, waterproof tights and even jackets.

I could talk about how long it takes for them to get soaked, but that depends on how heavy the rain is. I think it's probably more useful to say I found them well matched with other waterproof kit; they last about the same amount of time before water starts getting through.

To give some indication, they were definitely moist on the inside after a four-hour ride in constant drizzle – but they weren't soaked. And importantly, my hands weren't cold even though my Hammerhead read a temperature between zero and a few degrees below freezing for the duration of that ride. And I'll settle for that.

Sizing

I'd normally go for a medium (size 8) glove; the ones we have on test are Large. While the fingers are a bit on the long side for me, the width is spot on. But I wouldn't want to size down, as I then feel they'd be too snug.

Value

The £36.99 price isn't that expensive in the grand scheme of things for a pair of no-nonsense gloves – gloves that will keep your hands warm enough in most conditions you'd reasonably expect to ride in.

The Galibier Barrier Deep Winter Gloves that John tested were voted best all-round winter glove in our best winter cycling gloves roundup, and while they're a little cheaper at £28.68, they're not quite as waterproof.

The buyer's guide shows you can easily spend a lot more to keep your hands warm in winter. The Assos Winter Gloves Evo were £70 when Jamie tested them (when they were called the Assosoires) and they now have a new £80 price as well as a new name. Assos still uses the Assosoires name for its Assosoires Ultraz Winter Gloves, which are £95.

But even they're cheaper than the £110 Castelli Spettacolo RoS Gloves that George reviewed, but they did win our best water-resistant winter cycling glove category, so it is at least money well spent.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a pair of do-it-all winter gloves that won't break the bank, then these are worth looking at. They are easy to take on and off, even when wet, and they are surprisingly warm for their low bulk. There are some features that they do not have, like a Velcro cuff opening and a nose wipe, and I found the touchscreen-sensitive fingers didn't work with my iPhone. And while I don't need those features, you might. They are also only available in yellow in the UK, which again may or may not be to your liking.

Verdict

No-nonsense winter cycling gloves that are warmer than they look – just check the sizing first

