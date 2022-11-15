The Altura Grid Men's Waterproof Half Zip Softshell Hoodie is a very good option for days between 5-14°C, provided there's no heavy rain forecast. It has a DWR coating but it'll only stand up to light showers – it can't compete with the best waterproof cycling jackets. It's aimed at commuters primarily, but would also work well on your local trails, too. It's very snug and warm, and the softshell material is very breathable – even when you're motoring it keeps you at the right temperature.

Altura's hoodie is designed to work well on or off the bike. I think it looks pretty smart, but upon seeing it my wife immediately commented how it looked like 'a tracksuit top from the 90s'. That's either a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how much of the 90s you remember, I guess.

It comes in two colours – Carbon/Olive as well as the Blue/Grey on test – and is available in a wide range of sizes, from S-3XL. There's a decent amount of reflectivity for night-time riding, with strips around the lower arms, and a hefty one on the tail.

You also get two zipped pockets for keeping your hands warm or stowing stuff.

Altura describes it as an 'urban softshell hoody and a cosy layer for when the temperature drops'. Cosy is definitely how I would describe it, because as soon as I pulled it over my head, that's how I felt. That feeling of being cosseted is accentuated by the thermal grid fleece on the inside, which is designed to trap warmth, but allow air to flow in.

There are no temperature management 'zones' that you might find on other garments, but the fabric works very well in terms of breathability. Even when riding hard I found I was able to maintain a good core temperature without sweating too much, and I felt very comfortable overall.

I did notice, however, that as soon as you stop, you get very hot – the hoodie definitely relies on cold air passing through the material to cool the core. On particularly bitter and windy days, that might prove to be too much, but you could easily use the jacket down to about 5°C without issue, provided you wear suitable thermal layers underneath. It felt comfortable up to about 14°C, which is where I would probably place its temperature ceiling.

The half zip allows you to control the temperature as you go, and it's reasonably easy to operate on the move.

If the temperatures drop off the bike, the hood helps to keep you really snug and warm, and the collar keeps draughts out. Although you can adjust the hood for fit, there's no adjustability at the waist, though I didn't find it needed it, in my case.

Speaking of fit, the cut is quite slim, but as I've found with other Altura garments I've tested, it feels slightly undersized. I tested an XL, and probably could have gone up to an XXL for a bit more room; I'm usually a large in most garments. The sleeves could also be an extra cm for my liking, but then I do have very long arms.

The cut at the back is good, with decent coverage on your backside when you're in a riding position.

In terms of weather protection, the Altura hoodie does feature a DWR coating which I found was effective if the rain was light, but as soon as the droplets got a bit bigger and heavier, rain would start to pass through it. That's only to be expected of a garment without a proper membrane, though.

Value

In the casual hoodie category, there's not a huge amount to compare Altura's Grid jacket with.

Endura's Hummvee Hoodie is more at the casual end of the scale, but in his review Matt Lamy thought it offered some decent on-bike performance. It's a bit cheaper, by £20, but there's no DWR coating.

Admittedly, BTwin's Warm Reversible Urban Cycling Jacket is a jacket, not a hoodie, but yours truly thought it offered a similar performance, and it's only £49.99. You get better windproofing, but much less breathability. It wins hands down in the high-vis stakes, though.

Conclusion

Although it's perhaps a little on the expensive side for a hoodie, the Altura does perform very well – it's warm and breathable, and the DWR is a decent bit of backup in case the weather doesn't play ball. It's a great option for commuting, on or off the bike.

Verdict

Great commuter hoodie that looks good and performs well

