The Specialized Women's Trail Thermal Jersey is a versatile and lightweight design for everything from gravel riding to mountain biking and grabbing a drink after a ride. It worked seriously well even in freezing temperatures, though the kangaroo pocket did seem like an added extra I could have done without.

Performance

Made using Polartec's Power Grid fabric, this thermal jersey is designed for cooler days on the bike, whether that be a mountain, gravel, or urban bike. It's an adaptable jersey, and with subtle branding it doesn't scream performance wear, meaning I'd be happy wearing it out and about after a ride or even on a walk.

The technical performance is excellent. While I didn't exactly shred many trails while wearing the jersey, I did use it in a variety of riding, from local bridleways to urban riding on e-bikes, as well as walking and playing outside with the dog in the November and December freezing weather. I rarely felt cold in the jersey, and only thought about wearing a baselayer underneath when it got to about 5°C.

When riding it's still breathable even with the technical thermal fabrics, and I never overheated, although the temperatures I tested it in were below 10°C.

The only issue I had with the jersey was the kangaroo pouch, which can sag a bit. There's a zipped pocket inside the pouch, which is really handy for putting keys and cards in when heading out for a ride, but while the pouch itself is somewhere to put your hands when standing around in the cold, when I tried putting my phone in as well as my wallet, to avoid having to bring a coat with me, it was reasonably secure but I did notice some sagging after a few hours of use.

Sizing and fit

I tested the size small, which according to the size guide suggests it leans towards a UK 10, or a very generous 8. I'm typically an 8 and found it a little baggy, but when I'm not riding a road bike I quite like a loose fit, and this is exactly that – relaxed but not so much that it's excessive and material is flapping in the wind.

The sleeves are a nice length and the cuffs weren't tight or restrictive like you often find in thermal jerseys. Crucially, for me, I was able to check my watch without a struggle or having to remove my gloves.

Value and conclusion

At £65 it's not a cheap jersey, but it's also not break-the-bank money either, and compares well against others.

Looking at other casual cycling jerseys we've tested on road.cc and off.road.cc, the Scott Women's Trail Vertic Long Sleeve Jersey is more mountain bike specific and similarly priced at £64, but isn't thermal, while the Gore Explore Shirt Women's, which Lara reviewed last year, is more expensive at £79.99, but does include merino, though it doesn't come with long sleeves.

Findra's Caddon Merino Jersey is another option, which Caroline really liked when she tested it in 2019, but it's £100 (though currently reduced to £75). Then again, as the name suggests, it is made from merino wool, and ethically sourced merino at that.

Conclusion

Overall, the Specialized Trail Thermal Jersey is a great bit of kit. It's warm, breathable and light, and has a nice relaxed fit without any massive branding. Without a decent baselayer it probably wouldn't be suitable for deep weather riding on its own, but worn with other layers I can't see why this couldn't be a two-season jersey.

Verdict

Great versatile top, warm enough for winter but breathable so you're not sweating buckets

