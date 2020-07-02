The Chapeau! Club 3 Season Glove works well over a range of temperatures that'll see you through mild winter days to warmer ones in early spring and late autumn... and early July. The addition of a small rain cover is a real bonus, slight restriction to gear changes aside.
From a warmth point of view the Club 3 Season gloves sit somewhere in between a pair of liner gloves and a thicker windproof offering, normally designed for full-on winter use.
Chapeau! says that they'll be fine down to -2°C which has been a little bit difficult to test in early summer (I'll update the review come winter time), but down to around 7°C they've been absolutely fine, providing plenty of warmth without getting too sweaty. In fact, I'd say they are fine up to about 14°C before they start to get a bit too warm.
Despite this protection the Club 3 Seasons aren't bulky at all, so your dexterity isn't affected – you're able to brake and change gear exactly the same as when you have no gloves on, and you can easily grab stuff from a rear jacket or jersey pocket.
There isn't any padding as such, but the material used on the palm offers enough comfort as long as you have some decent bar tape fitted.
Grip is helped by silicone Chapeau! logos all over the palm and fingers. The thumb and index finger come with touchscreen-compatible tips which work fine.
Sizing is quite generous. I'm normally a large in many gloves but found these mediums to be absolutely spot on including finger length. You also get a decent length cuff, which sits up inside the sleeve of a jacket.
The neat detail though is the water-resistant and windproof finger covering. It sits in a small pouch on the back of the hand – you just expose it and tuck your fingers inside, turning the gloves into kind of mitts.
You do then lose a little bit of dexterity, which affects gear changes especially on electronic shifters like Di2, but you soon get used to it.
The gloves are more suited to showers really, so you'll not have the cover on long – if it's absolutely hammering down for the whole ride it'd make more sense to wear full waterproof gloves.
That said, the cover is pretty good – light rain beads off the surface and keeps your fingers dry when on the handlebar or the hoods. It is only water-resistant material on the top, though, so if and when the underneath of your fingers are exposed to the elements, water can enter quickly. If it is cold, though, the windproof cover does keep the chill off.
The quality of manufacturing looks and feels to be good throughout, with tidy stitching and plenty of attention to detail. The thumb section, where it wraps around the hood of your shifter, uses a more robust fabric than the rest of the glove, and you also get a snot wipe.
Priced at £29.99 the Club 3 Season gloves aren't over the top – many thin three-season gloves cost more.
The Gore M Gore-Tex Infinium Stretch gloves have a different way of delivering water-repellency but lack the cycling specifics of the Chapeaus (Chapeaux?). The Gores are £39.99.
Sportful's NoRain gloves also come in at £40.
Craft's similar Hybrid Weather gloves are around the same price as the Club 3 Seasons, also unpadded and designed for running and cycling.
Overall, the Chapeau! Club 3 Season gloves are a novel idea and actually work quite well, giving you the lack of bulk more commonly associated with liner gloves but the weatherproofing of much thicker options. If the entire cover was made of the water-repellent fabric you'd stay drier for longer though.
Verdict
Lightweight and warm, with a neat water-resistant solution for light rain
Make and model: Chapeau Club 3 Season Glove
Tell us what the product is for
Chapeau! says, "The Chapeau! Club 3 Season Glove combines two gloves into one to tackle anything but the best of weathers. We've found that it works best down to a chilly -2°C and up to anywhere in the mid-teens.
'We started by creating a lightweight, thermal glove that's quick-drying and moisture-wicking. We made the palms grippy for maximum control in the slippiest conditions and added a deep, comfortable cuff that'll fit over your sleeves. We made sure it wasn't bulky to retain great feeling on your bars and keep plenty of dexterity when grabbing a few coins for a coffee. We also made the finger-tips touchscreen-friendly, because of course, Strava isn't just for the summer.
'With all that in place, we added a fold-out cover that's water-resistant and windproof. When the weather turns truly despicable, the cover whips out for an added level of comfort.
'The Chapeau! 3 Seasons Glove is the perfect companion for all but the very best or very worst of weathers."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Chapeau lists:
Main body - 86% polyester, 14% elastane
Underside - 80% polyamide, 20% elastane
Top - 100% polyamide
Sizing - S,M,L
Cover - Windproof, water-resistant
Touchscreen compatible
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Chapeau! doesn't have a glove option on its size guide so it is a little bit of guesswork to see which of the three sizes you need. I'd say they are more generous than most, as the mediums fitted me fine and I normally wear a large.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They have been through the washing machine plenty of times without issue.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a neat idea and the cover doesn't do too bad a job at keeping the elements at bay.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The cover keeps some of the rain out and creates a warm barrier to stop a cold wind getting through to your fingertips.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The cover reduces finger dexterity.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Most gloves with this level of thermal performance are a similar price, around the £30 mark. Some that incorporate water resistance (albeit through the fabric itself) like the Gore and Sportful options mentioned in the review are generally more expensive at £40ish.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Good gloves in their own right and the rain cover is a neat touch. Using the same water resistant fabric for the entire cover would improve performance though.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
