Chamois Butt'r Coconut does all you can ask of a chamois cream, and for a reasonable price. It's easy to apply, lasts a looooong time, and uses a certified organic ingredient. It's a shame it doesn't actually smell of coconut, in my opinion, but it's not really an issue on the bike.

The cream is made using certified organic coconut oil and shea butter, which the company says both moisturises to reduce friction and soothes already chafed skin.

I can't comment on the latter, as the cream is so good I experienced no chafing, even on long rides – and from just one application. A bonus if you're heading out for a mega long day on the bike.

It doesn't stain or leave a mess in your shorts after a ride, as some creams can, and it washes out easily each time, which is great.

Coming in a tube, it's super easy to put on as you can just squeeze a little dollop out rather than having to get a blob out of a tub. (And no risk of double dipping if your friends need to share your cream, which no one wants...)

It also comes in a 9ml sachet, for easy carrying if you think you'll need more mid-ride.

It’s pretty good value if you buy it by the tube, coming in cheaper than some well-known rivals such as Muc-Off Luxury Cream, which is £30 for a 250ml tub, and Assos Chamois Crème, which is £20 for 200ml. Buy it by the sachet, though, and it doesn’t compare so well at £1.15 for 9ml, compared with five 10ml sachets of Muc-Off for £5, and 20 for £12…

Overall, I've enjoyed using this chamois cream. It makes rides extra comfortable, doesn't leave a mess, and is pretty good value in tube form.

Verdict

Really good chamois cream at a decent price, and one application lasts a long time on the bike