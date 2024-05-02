Chamois Butt'r Coconut does all you can ask of a chamois cream, and for a reasonable price. It's easy to apply, lasts a looooong time, and uses a certified organic ingredient. It's a shame it doesn't actually smell of coconut, in my opinion, but it's not really an issue on the bike.
The cream is made using certified organic coconut oil and shea butter, which the company says both moisturises to reduce friction and soothes already chafed skin.
I can't comment on the latter, as the cream is so good I experienced no chafing, even on long rides – and from just one application. A bonus if you're heading out for a mega long day on the bike.
It doesn't stain or leave a mess in your shorts after a ride, as some creams can, and it washes out easily each time, which is great.
Coming in a tube, it's super easy to put on as you can just squeeze a little dollop out rather than having to get a blob out of a tub. (And no risk of double dipping if your friends need to share your cream, which no one wants...)
It also comes in a 9ml sachet, for easy carrying if you think you'll need more mid-ride.
It’s pretty good value if you buy it by the tube, coming in cheaper than some well-known rivals such as Muc-Off Luxury Cream, which is £30 for a 250ml tub, and Assos Chamois Crème, which is £20 for 200ml. Buy it by the sachet, though, and it doesn’t compare so well at £1.15 for 9ml, compared with five 10ml sachets of Muc-Off for £5, and 20 for £12…
Overall, I've enjoyed using this chamois cream. It makes rides extra comfortable, doesn't leave a mess, and is pretty good value in tube form.
Verdict
Really good chamois cream at a decent price, and one application lasts a long time on the bike
Make and model: Chamois Butt'r Coconut
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Chamois Butt'r says: "Certified Organic Coconut Oil and Shea Butter deeply moisturize to reduce friction while restorative ingredients contain natural antiseptic properties to soothe already chafed skin.
"Chamois Butt'r Coconut is the first Butt'r to utilize a Certified Organic ingredient. We spent 5 years perfecting the formula to ensure that it's gentle enough for the most sensitive skin, but still works just as hard as the Original Chamois Butt'r that we introduced over 25 years ago."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
This cream lasted well for longer rides, and added comfort for those rides.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Reduced friction, aiding comfort on the bike.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Pretty good value compared with the likes of Muc-Off and Assos, if you buy it by the tube.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It worked well, making rides more comfortable by reducing friction, and it lasted long enough that it didn't disappear by the end of long rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I like the use of an organic ingredient.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really, though I was expecting it to smell a little of coconut, not that it would make any difference on the bike!
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Not the best value in sachet form, but stick to the tube and it's a little cheaper than tubs of Muc-Off and Assos.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yep
Would you consider buying the product? Yep
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yep
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a really nice chamois cream. Using an organic ingredient gives a little boost in terms of eco credentials, and the cream lasts a long time, so you aren't left wanting by the end of the ride. It's very good.
Age: 23 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
