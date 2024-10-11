As with the coconut version, it comes in both a tube and as individual sachets. Using the tube it's super easy to squeeze out however much you need, and means if anyone else uses any they can't double dip, which no one wants! As it's safely in a tube you can also just throw it in your kit bag and not worry.
Surprisingly, the coconut variety seems to last slightly longer when out riding, giving that added comfort for just a little longer. The Original still works well, though – I experienced no soreness or chafing from friction on the saddle.
It leaves no mess in your chamois or shorts after rides, either, as some brands can, even after being washed, so that's another plus.
It's also good value, coming in at £17.99 for a 235ml tube, the same price as the coconut variety.
Overall I've enjoyed using Chamois Butt'r Original, though my preference is for the Coconut variety. If that doesn't float your boat, I'd recommend this offering, but either will leave you happy I'm sure.
Make and model: Chamois Buttr Original
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Chamois Butt'r says: 'Chamois Butt'r Original is a non-greasy skin lubricant developed by cyclists for use with all chamois. Chamois Butt'r lubricates, soothes, and softens the skin of all athletes who experience chafing. Apply Chamois Butt'r directly to skin or your chamois pad for immediate relief and comfortable miles on all of your adventures.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Chamois Butt'r lists:
No greasy residue
Immediately improves comfort
Soothes already chafed or irritated skin
Rinses out of clothing and off of skin easily
Won't damage or discolor technical clothing
No parabens, phthalates, gluten or artificial fragrances
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
It didn't seem to last quite as long as the coconut variety, though it's marginal.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Better value than a lot of its competitors.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It seemed to work well, preventing saddle soreness and discomfort. It doesn't quite seem to last as long as the coconut version, but is a quality cream.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I like the ease of dispensing from the tube.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really; it'd be good if it lasted as long as the coconut version.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is priced competitively against the likes of Muc-off and Assos.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yep
Would you consider buying the product? I would probably choose the coconut version.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, but also the coconut version.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a good high-quality chamois cream that helps with long-ride comfort without leaving a mess. It just doesn't seem to last quite as long as the coconut version, so doesn't score quite as high.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
That Artificial Insanity video is absolutely genius.
Two pigs die amid three more hit-and-runs involving livestock around New Forest animal accident black spot route the B3078 Roger Penny Way...
Motorists should always signal when pulling out from the side, turning left or right even if they look and do not see anything - we all have blind...
The whole system is regressive. As above, do not earn enough to pay tax, no discount. Standard rate tax payer, standard rate discount. Higher rate...
This surely needs to feed into the new "Road Safety Strategy"....
I think you may find that LME are part of the problem. ...
Spectacular isn't it, given the scattergun spread of cliches they've blasted, you'd think they'd get somewhere near the point just by chance, but...
Remember the discounts on Decathlon and Halfords via Cycling UK. It can tip the balance, esp. if you are able to collect in person.
Laughing on the outside...
Watch car seriously stuck after careering off the road and smashing through fence...