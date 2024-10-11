Chamois Butt'r Original is well priced, helps to reduce friction and doesn't make a mess, though it doesn't seem to last as long as the Coconut variety.

As with the coconut version, it comes in both a tube and as individual sachets. Using the tube it's super easy to squeeze out however much you need, and means if anyone else uses any they can't double dip, which no one wants! As it's safely in a tube you can also just throw it in your kit bag and not worry.

Surprisingly, the coconut variety seems to last slightly longer when out riding, giving that added comfort for just a little longer. The Original still works well, though – I experienced no soreness or chafing from friction on the saddle.

It leaves no mess in your chamois or shorts after rides, either, as some brands can, even after being washed, so that's another plus.

It's also good value, coming in at £17.99 for a 235ml tube, the same price as the coconut variety.

Muc-Off Luxury Cream, for example, is £30 for a 250ml pot, though Stu did think it was very good, and Assos Chamois Crème is £20 for 200ml.

Overall I've enjoyed using Chamois Butt'r Original, though my preference is for the Coconut variety. If that doesn't float your boat, I'd recommend this offering, but either will leave you happy I'm sure.

Verdict

High-quality chamois cream, and pretty good value