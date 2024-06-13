It won't surprise you to learn that Chamois Butt'r Her' is the women's version of the original Chamois Butt'r skin lubricant, which has been soothing and softening men's bits and bottoms since 1993. The Her' cream shares some of the key ingredients such as aloe vera to soothe irritated skin, but is pH balanced specifically for ladies, so you can put it 'everywhere' and there's no tingling sensation (which you may see as a good or bad thing).
Her' is designed to make your rides more comfortable by protecting against chafing, and soothing already irritated skin. It does this by lubricating and softening your skin (it contains shea butter, which is a good moisturiser), and although it makes no claims to be anti-bacterial, Her' does include tea tree oil, which has proven anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. It also contains lavender oil, and when you first apply the cream there's a faint scent of lavender but this soon disappears.
The directions say: 'Apply liberally to skin and/or chamois before each ride. May be applied to any skin areas that rub together or against clothing.'
Siobhan tested Chamois Butt'r Her' back in 2017 and said it seemed to reduce friction on multi-day rides, the only times she would generally use a chamois cream as she would occasionally get saddle sores. I found the same – but also that because it is non-greasy and absorbs easily, you tend to need to reapply it after about three or four hours in the saddle.
> Read more road.cc reviews of skincare & embrocation products
The plus side to its lighter consistency, compared with some chamois creams – Her' feels like a good-quality hand cream – is that it doesn't make a mess of your chamois pad and washes out very easily. It's formulated to wash out with just soap and water, which is very handy if you're touring and need to wash your shorts by hand in a sink.
I also found it good for post-ride application because of that lighter feel and consistency.
Similar female-specific chamois creams include Assos Chamois Crème Women’s, which seems quite similar in consistency and performance but is slightly more expensive than the Chamois Butt’r at £20 for 200ml.
I tested the Chamois Butt’r alongside Muc-Off’s Athlete Performance Luxury Chamois Cream – Pour Femme. That’s £18 for 100ml, so more than twice the price, but it has a much thicker consistency and I found it needed reapplying less.
Another thing I like about Chamois Butt'r Her' is that it comes in a tube, which feels far more hygienic than dipping your fingers into a pot. The tube is pretty large and heavy so not ideal for carrying on the bike for reapplication on long rides. However, you can buy packs of 9ml single sachets, although these obviously work out more expensive.
Verdict
Non-greasy, fragrance-free and non-tingly cream at a good price, if not that long lasting
Make and model: Chamois Butt'r Her
Tell us what the product is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Chamois Butt'r says: "Chamois Butt'r Her’ is formulated specifically for women’s more neutral skin pH and uses premium ingredients including aloe vera, green tea leaf extract, tea tree oil, shea butter, & lavender oil for their naturally occurring beneficial properties.
"Her' was created with our founder's wife (a female sports medicine doctor) and developed with professional women cyclists. Women with more sensitive skin benefit from using products developed with the natural body chemistry in mind (hint, hint, women's neutral pH skin!).
"We are passionate about helping you make the most of every single ride. Start with Chamois Butt'r® to immediately improve comfort and enjoy smooth miles all day long"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product:
KEY INGREDIENTS:
Lavender Oil, Shea Butter
Green Tea Leaf Extract
Aloe Vera, Tea Tree Oil
No parabens, phthalates, gluten or artificial fragrances
Rate the product for performance:
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
One of the better value offerings.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Pretty well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The consistency, minimal fragrance and how easily it washed out.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your score
There are many variables in whether you stay comfortable in the saddle on long rides, some you can control, some you can't, but this chamois cream does its job very well at a good price.
Age: 45 Height: 170cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Marin Point Reyes 29er My best bike is: Whyte T-130 RS
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, mountain biking, audax
This sounds like the driver who killed Rebecca Comins and was convicted of dangerous driving - perhaps unusually given no reported evidence of...
I totally agree, I ride in the park most days and don't see much conflict. Others have commented that TRP are quite negative towards cyclists. I'm...
Also, when the time trials are on they put several signs warning drivers that cyclists will be on the road. Every time I've been on this particular...
Are we to understand that Boardman is putting oreos in his bottle of drink? Doesn't that rather clog the spout?
The problem is Youtube wants 'channel viewers' to like everything the 'channel' produces, and if they dont then the channel doesnt get promoted. ...
Yes no. I suspect that for many (okay me) those Zwift Ride handlebars would be attractive if sold separately from the whole bike.
About four years ago I was also at a loss Mr Grumpy, and for the same reason. My "Covid" bike build had been a great success with everything...
I was expecting to see the same forged headtube design used on the Allez, with the welds an inch or so back along the toptube and downtube. But...
I recently ordered wheels from them, they delivered them by courier, everything was perfect, they have a good price.
A nice little pack, but the ratchet driver and extensive set of bits might be a little overkill. I use a Lezyne Road Caddy, which is slightly...