If I'm using a chamois cream, I really don't want to feel that I'm using it, if you know what I mean. I hate that greasy feel that some have, and I'm not a fan of overly cold creams that use menthols. Thankfully, the Muc-Off has none of these issues.
It's on the thicker side when it comes viscosity, but not so much that it sticks to your fingers when you apply it. It spreads onto the skin where you need it to with relative ease, so it's quicker than some to reapply when you are out on a ride should the need arise.
Once on, the sensation of having the cream on your skin soon dissipates, and from then on it is barely noticeable while riding, with just the slightest cooling effect of the aloe vera and witch hazel making themselves known when you're shifting about in the saddle.
From short road rides to longer gravel adventures, I found the cream worked for a long time with no feeling of friction or soreness at the end of the ride. Plus, it has antibacterial properties too, so the chances of saddle sores will be kept to an absolute minimum.
The mixture has no lasting effects on your clothing at all, even with some of it soaking into the pad as you ride; it washes out on a cool cycle as if it was never there. Should you get it on the fabric of your shorts it won't stain anything either.
Performance-wise then, it's a big thumbs up from me.
Though the Muc-Off cream is on the pricier side, it does work very well indeed and because of its thickness it doesn't require much in terms of reapplication. It works impressively well for all kinds of riding, and any sports where chafing is an issue.
Pricier than some, but its great performance means you won't need to use that much
Make and model: Muc-off Luxury Chamois Cream
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Muc-Off says, "A specially formulated cream to deeply moisturise your skin for total riding comfort and protection, over long distances, in all conditions.
We believe we've created the best cream out there.
Deliberately excluding nasty parabens and toxins, we have made sure our Chamois Cream is infused with essential provitamin moisturisers to help create that long lasting hydrated feeling on your skin.
Our luxury formula uses natural ingredients – including aloe vera, witch hazel, shea butter and sunflower oil – to create a mild cooling effect for total riding comfort.
Designed to form a protective barrier to help prevent skin damage on sensitive areas, it's also anti-bacterial, and ideal for all riding styles from hard fought classics through to long sportives, whether on the road or on a trail!
Created first and foremost for cyclists, our formula is also an essential companion for triathletes, runners and endurance athletes of all disciplines who want to minimise chafing."
It's a very good cream that stops irritation, without a greasy feel.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Petrolatum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Ozokerite, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Propylene Glycol, Triethyl Citrate, Glyceryl Stearate, Polysorbate 60, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Lanolin Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Sodium PCA, Polyacrylamide, Ethylhexylglycerin, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Menthol, BHT, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Laureth-7, Benzyl Salicylate, Amyl Cinnamal, Panthenol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf/Twig Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Limonene, Linalool, Eugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Keeps you feeling fresh for many hours on the bike.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Barely noticeable in feel, but performs well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The initial cost.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's pricier than some in terms of pence per ml, but veeeeeeery slightly cheaper than others.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good: it works well, being barely noticeable in use, with the only stumbling block being the initial outlay.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
