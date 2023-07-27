Goldilocks would be a fan of Muc-Off Luxury Chamois Cream; it's just the right thickness, lasts for plenty of hours on the bike, and washes out of your chamois with ease – there is little to dislike. The only thing our little friend might baulk at is the price – that certainly doesn't hit the middle ground.

If I'm using a chamois cream, I really don't want to feel that I'm using it, if you know what I mean. I hate that greasy feel that some have, and I'm not a fan of overly cold creams that use menthols. Thankfully, the Muc-Off has none of these issues.

It's on the thicker side when it comes viscosity, but not so much that it sticks to your fingers when you apply it. It spreads onto the skin where you need it to with relative ease, so it's quicker than some to reapply when you are out on a ride should the need arise.

Once on, the sensation of having the cream on your skin soon dissipates, and from then on it is barely noticeable while riding, with just the slightest cooling effect of the aloe vera and witch hazel making themselves known when you're shifting about in the saddle.

From short road rides to longer gravel adventures, I found the cream worked for a long time with no feeling of friction or soreness at the end of the ride. Plus, it has antibacterial properties too, so the chances of saddle sores will be kept to an absolute minimum.

The mixture has no lasting effects on your clothing at all, even with some of it soaking into the pad as you ride; it washes out on a cool cycle as if it was never there. Should you get it on the fabric of your shorts it won't stain anything either.

Performance-wise then, it's a big thumbs up from me.

When it comes to the price, though, at £30 for 250ml it is quite expensive. Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream, for example, is £18.95 for 225ml. John did say he found that a bit on the thin side, though, so you'd probably need to use more of it than you would the Muc-Off, which would render it less cost effective. You don't need to slap on a huge amount of the Muc-Off.

Up until I tried the Muc-Off I'd been using Faction Actionproof chamois cream, which I like a lot (I reviewed it last year). It has an rrp of £19.99 for 150ml, which works out at 1p per ml more than the Muc-Off (though it's currently discounted to £13.49).

Conclusion

Though the Muc-Off cream is on the pricier side, it does work very well indeed and because of its thickness it doesn't require much in terms of reapplication. It works impressively well for all kinds of riding, and any sports where chafing is an issue.

Verdict

Pricier than some, but its great performance means you won't need to use that much

