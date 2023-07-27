Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Skincare & embrocation
Muc-Off Luxury Chamois Cream2023 Muc-off Luxury Chamois Cream - 250ml - 3.jpg

Muc-Off Luxury Chamois Cream

8
by Stu Kerton
Thu, Jul 27, 2023 19:45
0
£30.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Pricier than some, but its great performance means you won't need to use that much
Barely noticeable – in a good way
Non-greasy feel
Quite expensive
Weight: 
310g
Contact: 
muc-off.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Goldilocks would be a fan of Muc-Off Luxury Chamois Cream; it's just the right thickness, lasts for plenty of hours on the bike, and washes out of your chamois with ease – there is little to dislike. The only thing our little friend might baulk at is the price – that certainly doesn't hit the middle ground.

If I'm using a chamois cream, I really don't want to feel that I'm using it, if you know what I mean. I hate that greasy feel that some have, and I'm not a fan of overly cold creams that use menthols. Thankfully, the Muc-Off has none of these issues.

It's on the thicker side when it comes viscosity, but not so much that it sticks to your fingers when you apply it. It spreads onto the skin where you need it to with relative ease, so it's quicker than some to reapply when you are out on a ride should the need arise.

Once on, the sensation of having the cream on your skin soon dissipates, and from then on it is barely noticeable while riding, with just the slightest cooling effect of the aloe vera and witch hazel making themselves known when you're shifting about in the saddle.

From short road rides to longer gravel adventures, I found the cream worked for a long time with no feeling of friction or soreness at the end of the ride. Plus, it has antibacterial properties too, so the chances of saddle sores will be kept to an absolute minimum.

The mixture has no lasting effects on your clothing at all, even with some of it soaking into the pad as you ride; it washes out on a cool cycle as if it was never there. Should you get it on the fabric of your shorts it won't stain anything either.

Performance-wise then, it's a big thumbs up from me.

> Read more road.cc reviews of chamois creams here

When it comes to the price, though, at £30 for 250ml it is quite expensive. Ruzer Performance Luxury Chamois Cream, for example, is £18.95 for 225ml. John did say he found that a bit on the thin side, though, so you'd probably need to use more of it than you would the Muc-Off, which would render it less cost effective. You don't need to slap on a huge amount of the Muc-Off.

Up until I tried the Muc-Off I'd been using Faction Actionproof chamois cream, which I like a lot (I reviewed it last year). It has an rrp of £19.99 for 150ml, which works out at 1p per ml more than the Muc-Off (though it's currently discounted to £13.49).

Conclusion

Though the Muc-Off cream is on the pricier side, it does work very well indeed and because of its thickness it doesn't require much in terms of reapplication. It works impressively well for all kinds of riding, and any sports where chafing is an issue.

Verdict

Pricier than some, but its great performance means you won't need to use that much

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Muc-off Luxury Chamois Cream

Size tested: 250ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Muc-Off says, "A specially formulated cream to deeply moisturise your skin for total riding comfort and protection, over long distances, in all conditions.

We believe we've created the best cream out there.

Deliberately excluding nasty parabens and toxins, we have made sure our Chamois Cream is infused with essential provitamin moisturisers to help create that long lasting hydrated feeling on your skin.

Our luxury formula uses natural ingredients – including aloe vera, witch hazel, shea butter and sunflower oil – to create a mild cooling effect for total riding comfort.

Designed to form a protective barrier to help prevent skin damage on sensitive areas, it's also anti-bacterial, and ideal for all riding styles from hard fought classics through to long sportives, whether on the road or on a trail!

Created first and foremost for cyclists, our formula is also an essential companion for triathletes, runners and endurance athletes of all disciplines who want to minimise chafing."

It's a very good cream that stops irritation, without a greasy feel.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Petrolatum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Ozokerite, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Propylene Glycol, Triethyl Citrate, Glyceryl Stearate, Polysorbate 60, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Lanolin Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Sodium PCA, Polyacrylamide, Ethylhexylglycerin, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Menthol, BHT, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Laureth-7, Benzyl Salicylate, Amyl Cinnamal, Panthenol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf/Twig Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Limonene, Linalool, Eugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Keeps you feeling fresh for many hours on the bike.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Barely noticeable in feel, but performs well.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The initial cost.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's pricier than some in terms of pence per ml, but veeeeeeery slightly cheaper than others.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's very good: it works well, being barely noticeable in use, with the only stumbling block being the initial outlay.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Muc-Off Luxury Chamois Cream 2023
Muc-Off Luxury Chamois Cream
Muc-Off 2023
Muc-Off
Stu Kerton

As part of the Tech Hub here at F-At Digital, our senior product reviewer Stu uses the knowledge gained from putting well over a 1,000 products through their paces (including hundreds of bikes) to write in-depth reviews of a huge range of kit. After first throwing his leg over a race bike back in 2000, Stu's ridden more than 160,000 miles on road, time-trial, track, and gravel bikes, and while he's put his racing days behind him he still likes to smash the pedals rather than take things easy. Although, as he spends a fair bit of his time reviewing ebikes these days he's becoming an expert in letting the motor take the strain. He's also waiting for 23mm race tyres to make a comeback!

Latest Comments

 