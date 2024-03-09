Support road.cc

review
Cleaning products
CeramicSpeed UFO Bike Wash2024 UFO CeramicSpeed UFO Bike Wash 500ml

CeramicSpeed UFO Bike Wash

5
by Hollis Jones
Sat, Mar 09, 2024 09:45
0
£19.99

VERDICT:

5
10
Effective cleaning power, but only if you use more than instructed – and that makes it expensive
Good cleaning power
Great trigger spray
Not very effective if you follow instructions
Consequently expensive per wash
Weight: 
564g
Contact: 
www.windwave.co.uk
How we test

CeramicSpeed's UFO Bike Wash is a spray-on cleaner that boasts good cleaning power and great eco credentials, but you need a lot more than recommended - consequently, per wash, this is a very expensive option.

Like the CeramicSpeed UFO Drivetrain Cleaner I tested recently, UFO Bike Wash is non-toxic, free of PFAS (a group of chemicals which are very harmful to your health and the environment) and is also biodegradable. It comes in the same 500ml bottle, which has a very good trigger spray.

CeramicSpeed recommends you rinse the bike first, then "Spray a brush or sponge 3-4 times with the foaming UFO Bike Wash and gently scrub the bike ... Repeat until the whole bike is covered in soapy foam."

Doing this doesn't give you nearly enough product on the brush to be effective when combined with the water remaining on the bike. Spraying it straight onto the frame is very effective, meanwhile, as it then easily dissolves grime.

The only downside to spraying it on directly is how much you end up using. After cleaning two bikes (one of which was particularly dirty), I had used up about two-thirds. At nearly £20 a bottle, that's not cost-effective at all. With the recommended cleaning regime the company says you can get up to 30 washes from a bottle, but then I didn't find that much gave a good wash.

Also, I personally wouldn't use scrub a painted frame as instructed as I would worry about scratching it. My preferred approach would be to spray the cleaner on the bike, leave it to work in, hose the bike down and follow up with a bucket of soapy water.

Value

For even slightly dirty bikes (let alone off-road bikes) I personally feel the claimed number of uses you're getting is totally unachievable, especially if you don't want to risk marring your paint by using too little lubrication. In my opinion, on a moderately dirty bike, you could probably get about six washes out of the bottle with careful application, which works out at about £3.33 per wash.

There are plenty of alternatives for less. Morgan Blue's Bio Bike Cleaner has decent eco credentials, and according to Emma you get about 12 washes per litre, which seems about right for properly dirty bikes. At £11.95, that works out at almost £1 per wash.

An even cheaper option, as reviewed by Liam over on off-road.cc, is Weldtite's Dirt Wash. It's also biodegradable and for £9.99 you get a litre of decent cleaning performance, with a spray head that offers lot of coverage.

Overall

This dissolves grime very effectively, but you really need to use more than the instructions say – which means the price per wash is very high.

Verdict

road.cc test report

Make and model: CeramicSpeed UFO Bike Wash

Size tested: 500ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

CeramicSpeed says, "The latest addition to our family of maintenance and care products. Just like a pair of fresh white socks will make most riders feel faster on race day – a sparkling, clean bike will provide the same mental assurance. And with the added bonus of keeping the bike in its optimal condition at all times. An ecofriendly foaming bike soap that is tested and approved for all bicycle surfaces. This bike wash is safe for indoor and outdoor use and features no perfumes or added scents."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

500 ml bottle

Non-toxic, PFAS-free and biodegradeable formula

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Good trigger spray.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Powerful cleaner, but you need a fair bit to wash an entire dirty bike.

Rate the product for value:
 
3/10

Pricey per wash.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It's good, but you need to use quite a bit - much more than CeramicSpeed's recommended amount.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Great eco credentials.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The price.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Morgan Blue's Bio Bike Cleaner costs £11.95 for 1 litre and gives you about 12 washes from a bottle, so £1 per wash, while Weldtite's Dirt Wash bike cleaner is £9.99 for 1L. The UFO Bike Wash, by comparison is £19.99 for 500ml. You could get about six washes out of the bottle, which is £3.33 per wash.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? No

Use this box to explain your overall score

Powerful cleaner that's easy to use and has great eco credentials, but it's much too expensive.

Overall rating: 5/10

About the tester

Age: 39  Height: 6'4  Weight: 175lbs

I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,

Latest Comments

 