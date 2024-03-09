CeramicSpeed UFO Bike Wash

CeramicSpeed's UFO Bike Wash is a spray-on cleaner that boasts good cleaning power and great eco credentials, but you need a lot more than recommended - consequently, per wash, this is a very expensive option.
Like the CeramicSpeed UFO Drivetrain Cleaner I tested recently, UFO Bike Wash is non-toxic, free of PFAS (a group of chemicals which are very harmful to your health and the environment) and is also biodegradable. It comes in the same 500ml bottle, which has a very good trigger spray.
CeramicSpeed recommends you rinse the bike first, then "Spray a brush or sponge 3-4 times with the foaming UFO Bike Wash and gently scrub the bike ... Repeat until the whole bike is covered in soapy foam."
Doing this doesn't give you nearly enough product on the brush to be effective when combined with the water remaining on the bike. Spraying it straight onto the frame is very effective, meanwhile, as it then easily dissolves grime.
The only downside to spraying it on directly is how much you end up using. After cleaning two bikes (one of which was particularly dirty), I had used up about two-thirds. At nearly £20 a bottle, that's not cost-effective at all. With the recommended cleaning regime the company says you can get up to 30 washes from a bottle, but then I didn't find that much gave a good wash.
Also, I personally wouldn't use scrub a painted frame as instructed as I would worry about scratching it. My preferred approach would be to spray the cleaner on the bike, leave it to work in, hose the bike down and follow up with a bucket of soapy water.
Value
For even slightly dirty bikes (let alone off-road bikes) I personally feel the claimed number of uses you're getting is totally unachievable, especially if you don't want to risk marring your paint by using too little lubrication. In my opinion, on a moderately dirty bike, you could probably get about six washes out of the bottle with careful application, which works out at about £3.33 per wash.
There are plenty of alternatives for less. Morgan Blue's Bio Bike Cleaner has decent eco credentials, and according to Emma you get about 12 washes per litre, which seems about right for properly dirty bikes. At £11.95, that works out at almost £1 per wash.
An even cheaper option, as reviewed by Liam over on off-road.cc, is Weldtite's Dirt Wash. It's also biodegradable and for £9.99 you get a litre of decent cleaning performance, with a spray head that offers lot of coverage.
Overall
This dissolves grime very effectively, but you really need to use more than the instructions say – which means the price per wash is very high.
Verdict
Effective cleaning power, but only if you use more than instructed – and that makes it expensive
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: CeramicSpeed UFO Bike Wash
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
CeramicSpeed says, "The latest addition to our family of maintenance and care products. Just like a pair of fresh white socks will make most riders feel faster on race day – a sparkling, clean bike will provide the same mental assurance. And with the added bonus of keeping the bike in its optimal condition at all times. An ecofriendly foaming bike soap that is tested and approved for all bicycle surfaces. This bike wash is safe for indoor and outdoor use and features no perfumes or added scents."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
500 ml bottle
Non-toxic, PFAS-free and biodegradeable formula
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Powerful cleaner, but you need a fair bit to wash an entire dirty bike.
Rate the product for value:
3/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's good, but you need to use quite a bit - much more than CeramicSpeed's recommended amount.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great eco credentials.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Morgan Blue's Bio Bike Cleaner costs £11.95 for 1 litre and gives you about 12 washes from a bottle, so £1 per wash, while Weldtite's Dirt Wash bike cleaner is £9.99 for 1L. The UFO Bike Wash, by comparison is £19.99 for 500ml. You could get about six washes out of the bottle, which is £3.33 per wash.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
Powerful cleaner that's easy to use and has great eco credentials, but it's much too expensive.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,
I remember mistakenly driving into a cycle lane in France in the early eighties. The mistake was very quickly realised and reversing out was not a...
It's a shame that nobody yet sees that this whole thing with WiggleCRC callaps is chain of events as well as dodgy corrupt deals. CEO of WiggleCRC...
Labour will hurt your pocket more than 14 years of Conservative choas, carnagae and catastrophe, really?
Do you think they'd like some cut up inner tube?
Meghan Markle or a cyclist.
You don't get it, do you? When I call you "anti-car" (or in this case "anti-coach"), this is the killer argument - the discussion is over, at least...
When is the Pinarello/Specialized comparison coming? It's been more than a few weeks!
Warranty issues with the frameset would be a nightmare to get sorted, though groupset issues would be dealt with by any Shimano dealer presumably. ...
American TV programmes and films often feature Ford Rangers and other vehicles in the same class - they consistently refer to them as "trucks" or ...
The difference between 55 and 58 on the trail figures seems pretty significant to me. After all if you add the difference to the supersix you're at...