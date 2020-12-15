Castelli Velocissima Women’s Bibtights

Designed for dry days and mild to cool temperatures, Castelli's Velocissima Women's Bibtights perform well and look stylish. However, although the fabric is super-soft and comfortable, it isn't proving very durable (and it's not at all water repellent), and the pad isn't as supportive as some.

While these are some of the most comfortable tights I have worn, the Velocissima are quite expensive for what they offer. The pad isn't as supportive as you'll find on Castelli's higher end designs, there's no water-repellency or pee-stop-friendly wizardry, and the fabric is already showing signs of questionable durability, which all works against justifying their £120 rrp.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The tights are made of Thermoflex fleece-lined fabric which is exceptionally soft against the skin. I'd say this accounts for their most noticeable feature – superior comfort. It's very supple, and thanks to some well-designed panelling the tights flow well with your body's movements when riding. There is no sense of compression or pinching anywhere.

The only break in the Thermoflex fabric is at the rear where there is a mesh panel. This helps prevent heat build-up effectively.

I've used the tights in a variety of temperatures and conditions, and I'd say Castelli's 5-15°C guidance is about right. Anything between about 6 and 12°C and they are perfect. I haven't had any issues with overheating and, in dry conditions, I've stayed nice and warm.

They still perform well at 3 or 4°C, but if you're pushing the single figure boundaries you won't want a drop of moisture on them. If you are unfortunate enough to get caught out in a spell of rain on a cooler day, there is no water resistance and the cold air quickly begins to chill you. They do dry out pretty quickly though.

At the upper end of the temperature range you'll want to be doing a steady ride rather than any kind of sweat-inducing intervals: while the fabric is breathable, the pad isn't so much.

The KISS Air2 Donna is a soft, pliable design. It's discreet off the bike – you don't get any real sense of bulk as you can with some firmer pads – and on the bike I found it supportive enough for rides of up to about three hours. Thereafter, I noted that it wasn't as supportive as some. I didn't note any adverse effects here – I think years of riding has hardened me and I rarely suffer – but, depending on your mileage in the bank over the years, this might not be supportive enough for longer rides.

The stitching at the edge of the chamois isn't the neatest either. I'd say construction here, on any pad, has to be pretty bad to really irritate, and I didn't have any issues with Castelli's – the outer is a very soft layer and the pad's pliability helps – but if you are prone to irritation/chafing, it's something to bear in mind.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling tights here

Even at the top end of the price range there are huge variations in quality of stitching in this area: this photo shows that Gore's appear to have a much neater finish than the more expensive Castelli and Sportful. (From left: Castelli, Sportful and Gore.)

The Thermoflex fabric's softness does have its drawbacks. If you combine it with a jersey without a zip guard, it quickly starts bobbling. Castelli's own kit roughed it up, as you can see below. Contact with Velcro has a similar effect.

The legs are held securely in place at the ankle with a sturdy zipper. The reflective detailing here is effective, provided you don't have overshoes one. So many manufacturers overlook this seemingly obvious flaw with detailing around the ankle on winter kit.

Castelli offers the tights in four different colourways – a refreshing change to have so much choice for tights. The Savile Blue/Brilliant Pink on test, Black Fiery Red and Black Celeste all have a striking flash on the calf. It's stylish and definitely better than nothing in terms of visibility, though it won't appeal to everyone. The all black option is a much more neutral choice.

Fit

Two measurements dictate your choice on Castelli's size chart, hips and inseam. Following this, I tested a medium and found there is plenty of length in the leg – they will suit taller, long-legged builds. I'd say if you are in doubt, let this measurement dictate your choice. The fabric is super-stretchy and will accommodate a variety of shapes elsewhere.

The bib straps have sufficient stretch to hold the tights firmly in place without cutting into the shoulders. There's no extra technology evident – no frontal mesh or useful pee-stop function. The racer back design encourages the straps to sit outside your boobs at the front. This might not be to everyone's liking, but I found them very comfortable.

Value

At £120, the Velocissima are quite expensive. They're £20 more than Gore's C3 Thermo bib tights and those have a double zip opening for pee stops and offer significantly more in the way of protection against the elements.

> Buyer’s Guide: 19 of the best warm winter cycling tights

They do undercut the recently reviewed Signature bib tights from Iris (which feature pee-stop technology) by a tenner, but as Lara says in their defence, they are from a small boutique brand.

Conclusion

The Castelli Velocissima bib tights are exceptionally comfortable and stylish, but their soft fabric is also a drawback: they're not proving very durable, and there's no defence against rain. They are lovely to wear, but they need to do a bit more to justify the price for my liking.

Verdict

Exceptionally comfortable and stylish, but limited to dry days, and questions over durability too

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website