The Castelli Prosecco Tech Women's short sleeve base layer is a warm, super-soft layer that's great for chilly winter rides. The fit won't be for everyone – it's best for long-bodied or tall riders – and its price will put many off too.

This base saw plenty of use under Castelli's own road gear and jerseys from other brands, and it's undoubtedly at its best with just one other layer, and on colder days.

The cut is figure-hugging without being compressive. The fabric has plenty of give, so movement never feels restricted, and since the material is so fine and thin it's ideal under race-fit kit. It adds no bulk, and is really discreet.

The neck line isn't excessively high, which is good when teaming it with a generously-collared winter jacket; too many layers there and you quickly overheat.

The Prosecco Tech is rather long in the body. For me, this wasn't an issue; I have a long torso and I like above average coverage down the lower back, onto the glutes. It's worth noting that waist tights (and even some winter bibs, such as my Gore C3 Women's Thermo favourites) actually need a longer base layer.

However, some riders may find it's too long and rolls up at the hem.

Fabrics and performance

The lightweight fabric feels warm and soft against the skin; it's certainly cosier than many manmade base layers I've experience. It insulates impressively well, too, despite the short sleeves.

It wicks away moisture efficiently and dries quickly too, which further helps with heat retention. Combined with as jacket like the Alpha RoS 2 Light, it does an outstanding job in single-figure temperatures.

With regular washing, the soft feel and stretch haven't deteriorated. This is good as you don't want to be skipping washes; the fabric has a tendency to hold odours.

Value

The £60 price is high for a base layer; you'll need to convince yourself the quality, longevity and sheer warmth is worth it. Wallet-friendly alternatives include Craft's Active Extreme X for £40 (George recently tested the men's version here) or dhb's Aeron Women's SS Merino base for £38.

Given the inherent warmth of this Prosecco (not normally a good sentence to hear...), the long sleeve version looks, if anything, more attractive – especially as it's only a tenner more.

Alternatively, Sportful's Women's Bodyfit Pro LS is also long-sleeved and a bit cheaper at £55.

Overall

While I can't fault the fit, comfort and performance of the Castelli Presecco Tech SS Base Layer, it's slightly hard to recommend, purely thanks to the price – there are plenty of alternatives that do much the same thing for much less money.

Verdict

Faultless performance and comfort, but long body won't suit everyone – and nor will the price

