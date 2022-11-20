The Castelli Free Aero RC Bib Tights are a brilliant winter option for all but the coldest days. The fit is spot on, and the soft material is supportive and sees off light rain. While the price seems high, these are some of the best winter bib tights I know of, and will see a lot of use if you like to get out on the road throughout the winter.

I'm not much of an indoor training fan during the winter. While I concede that it is very efficient, I prefer to ride my bike to a destination, turn around, realise I've gone out in a tailwind, then slog home cursing my route planning. As a result, I very much appreciate a good set of bib tights.

These Castelli Free Aero RC bib tights fit very much like the summer race bib shorts that bear the same name. They're a close-fitting, race-cut pair of tights that balance protection and breathability in a way that is ideal for an often mild UK winter.

> 6 top tips to help keep you cycling through the winter

The tights are a game of two halves, with the upper section being made from a Nano Flex 3G fabric, before a seam placed above the knee allows Castelli to switch to Nano Flex Stretch for the journey down to the zipless ankle.

I was initially suspicious of this approach, tending to prefer bib tights that use a continuous piece of fabric for the whole of the leg. But Castelli's needlework is very good and the stitch is well placed, out of the way of the knee, while also being very subtle.

The upper Nano Flex 3G portion is a little weightier, with the result being thighs that are well insulated from cool-to-cold conditions. You get a bit of rain protection built in, but it is only enough for a light shower or a bit of time sat behind someone who isn't using mudguards. Before you get soaked by their rear wheel spray, you should move forward and recommend that they fit some.

Move down the leg to the Nano Flex Stretch material and you'll again find a bit of protection from wheel-spray. This is combined with less insulation, which I found very helpful when wearing the tights with overshoes as it didn't leave my shins all sweaty.

On that note, the Free Aero RC tights do really well on the breathability front, allowing you to stay comfortable if the effort or temperature increases. Castelli rates these tights for use between 2-12°C, but I've been happily pushing the upper end of that range a little higher on easier rides.

Down at the end of the leg, you'll find no ankle zip or gripper, with Castelli opting for a raw-cut finish. While those with longer legs might be worried about the lower leg riding up, I haven't found this to be the case, and Castelli claims that this solution is easy to pull on and then comfier when using overshoes. I'd agree on both points, though I will be watching the ankle area for any signs that the material is losing its elasticity.

Pad

Castelli's Progetto X2 Air Seamless seat pad has been an excellent fixture in a number of its shorts and tights over the past few years and it is brilliant here too (here's a pic of the one from the shorts).

There is plenty of dense padding where you need it, with no bunching. It just faded into the background, leaving me comfortably enjoying my rides.

The bib straps come straight from the Free Aero RC Bib Shorts that Mat reviewed in May of this year. While the sunny weather he enjoyed has gone, the super-flat straps that he really liked are back, and I would agree with what he said. There is loads of stretch, they're very breathable, and, really, you're never going to notice them when riding.

Down on the lower back, you get a little pocket. The pros might use this for a race radio, and while I never found anything I'd want to put in there, you might want to stash a gel or some keys.

There are some small reflective details on the back of the thighs, but they're only going to add a little bit of visibility so on a dull day you'll want a rear light.

Value

While £190 is a lot to spend on bib tights, with their excellent comfort and wide range of use through the winter months, at least you're going to be wearing these a lot. And you can easily spend more. The Assos Equipe RS Spring Fall Bib Tights S9 that Ashley tested are £240, and if you go for the Winter version of the S9, you'll be paying £335.

A great option at a lower price would be the Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights at £114.99. We've reviewed the women's version, with Anna praising them highly for value.

Conclusion

Overall, these are brilliant winter bib tights that I'll be reaching for until the sun warms up again in late March. The pad is excellent, they're super-comfortable and the Nano Flex fabrics work very well.

Verdict

Cosy, protective and breathable, these are brilliant for a long winter

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website