GripGrab RaceThermo Waterproof Winter Shoe Covers

The GripGrab RaceThermo Waterproof Winter Road Shoe Covers provide great protection against the rain, fit well and have lots of great reflectives. But I found them slightly lacking warmth on deep winter days.
The Gripgrab RaceThermo Overshoes are made from 4mm-thick waterproof neoprene with a close fit to keep the water and wind out. And as our best cycling overshoes buyer's guide shows, there are numerous styles available to you, offering various levels of resistance to the elements.
I tested these in conditions ranging from just below freezing to 8°C. On a four-hour ride with intermittent rain and a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C, they did a good job of keeping my feet dry, though I did find my toes getting cold. I found these comfortable down to around freezing but much colder and my toes were suffering. However, I do suffer from colder hands and feet than most of my riding partners.
They have a fully open sole that's fastened with a Velcro strap. You need to put these overshoes on before you put your shoes on, then roll them down over the shoes and fasten the Velcro. I must admit this confused me the first time I used them!
The overshoes have reinforced heels and toes to improve their durability. I have worn these consistently over the last few months and they still look to be in good condition. Though if you have long fingernails, you need to be careful with the neoprene.
I was worried that water would come in through the bottom, particularly from road spray, but riding on dirty lanes with lots of standing water for over an hour my feet were still dry.
There are no zips or Velcro at the cuff, which I like, as it can often interfere with your tights or become the first point that breaks.
GripGrab recommends wearing these next to your skin with leg warmers or tights over the top to prevent water running into them (unlike in the photographs).
There are extensive reflective logos on the side of the foot and a large patch on each heel. If that isn't visible enough for you, these are also available in hi-vis yellow rather than the black version I tested. There is also a safety light attachment on the heel, but unfortunately I didn't have an appropriate light to test this.
Size
The RaceThermos are available in a wide range of sizes up to UK size 14. I tested these in an XL for my size 45 shoes and found them to be a great fit.
Value
The RaceThermo Waterproof Winter shoes come in at £52, which is in line with other overshoes we have tested.
The MAAP Deep Winter Neo overshoes received a great review from Stu but are much more expensive at £80.
Stu also rated the DexShell Heavy Duty Overshoes that will cost you £42, which is up from £37 when we tested them in February.
The Spatz Roadman 3 Super-Thermo Hi-Viz Reflective Overshoes received an excellent review from George earlier this year, but they are a serious investment at £94.99, up from £89.99 when tested.
Overall
These are a very good pair of overshoes for most occasions. They kept my feet dry during some heavy rain and they are a good fit.
I did find them slightly lacking the necessary warmth for those deep winter days.
Verdict
Great-fitting overshoes that protect well against the rain but could offer more warmth on deep winter days
Make and model: GripGrab RaceThermo Waterproof Winter Shoe Covers
Tell us what the product is for
Gripgrab says: "The RaceThermo incorporate the EUROBIKE Award winning technology; IntelliSeal™. An ingenious technology that greatly enhances the durability, fit and water resistance of shoe covers.
The RaceThermo are made from 4mm waterproof neoprene. These overshoes protect your feet from dirt and spray when riding in wet and cold conditions.
The RaceThermo shoe covers feature the new zipperless shoe cover design, that gives a perfect and snug fit around the shoe and calf, so water is kept out from the top and preventing water from penetrating through a zipper."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gripgrab says
* IntelliSeal™
* Zipperless design
* Waterproof neoprene 4mm
* Windproof
* Safety light attachment (safety light not included)
* Aramid fibre reinforcements
* Heavy rain protection
* Reflective details
* Insulating
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Sizing was in line with the size guide, and there are plenty of sizes on offer too.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I just wiped them down if they got particularly muddy.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
These did well to keep my feet dry in heavy rain, though they could be a bit warmer on really cold days.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
They kept my feet dry in heavy rain.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Struggled to keep my toes warm on really cold days, however, I do suffer more than most with cold feet.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
These are about the mid-point of overshoes we have tested recently.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe – I'd prefer something a little more insulated for really cold days
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, these are very good overshoes in most circumstances. The fit and protection against the rain is great, plus, they have lots of reflectives.
I found my toes did get a bit cold on long rides when the temperature was around freezing with a cold northerly wind.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
