GripGrab RaceThermo Waterproof Winter Shoe Covers

The GripGrab RaceThermo Waterproof Winter Road Shoe Covers provide great protection against the rain, fit well and have lots of great reflectives. But I found them slightly lacking warmth on deep winter days.

The Gripgrab RaceThermo Overshoes are made from 4mm-thick waterproof neoprene with a close fit to keep the water and wind out. And as our best cycling overshoes buyer's guide shows, there are numerous styles available to you, offering various levels of resistance to the elements.

I tested these in conditions ranging from just below freezing to 8°C. On a four-hour ride with intermittent rain and a 'feels like' temperature of -3°C, they did a good job of keeping my feet dry, though I did find my toes getting cold. I found these comfortable down to around freezing but much colder and my toes were suffering. However, I do suffer from colder hands and feet than most of my riding partners.

They have a fully open sole that's fastened with a Velcro strap. You need to put these overshoes on before you put your shoes on, then roll them down over the shoes and fasten the Velcro. I must admit this confused me the first time I used them!

The overshoes have reinforced heels and toes to improve their durability. I have worn these consistently over the last few months and they still look to be in good condition. Though if you have long fingernails, you need to be careful with the neoprene.

I was worried that water would come in through the bottom, particularly from road spray, but riding on dirty lanes with lots of standing water for over an hour my feet were still dry.

There are no zips or Velcro at the cuff, which I like, as it can often interfere with your tights or become the first point that breaks.

GripGrab recommends wearing these next to your skin with leg warmers or tights over the top to prevent water running into them (unlike in the photographs).

There are extensive reflective logos on the side of the foot and a large patch on each heel. If that isn't visible enough for you, these are also available in hi-vis yellow rather than the black version I tested. There is also a safety light attachment on the heel, but unfortunately I didn't have an appropriate light to test this.

Size

The RaceThermos are available in a wide range of sizes up to UK size 14. I tested these in an XL for my size 45 shoes and found them to be a great fit.

Value

The RaceThermo Waterproof Winter shoes come in at £52, which is in line with other overshoes we have tested.

The MAAP Deep Winter Neo overshoes received a great review from Stu but are much more expensive at £80.

Stu also rated the DexShell Heavy Duty Overshoes that will cost you £42, which is up from £37 when we tested them in February.

The Spatz Roadman 3 Super-Thermo Hi-Viz Reflective Overshoes received an excellent review from George earlier this year, but they are a serious investment at £94.99, up from £89.99 when tested.

Overall

These are a very good pair of overshoes for most occasions. They kept my feet dry during some heavy rain and they are a good fit.

I did find them slightly lacking the necessary warmth for those deep winter days.

Verdict

Great-fitting overshoes that protect well against the rain but could offer more warmth on deep winter days

