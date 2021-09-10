Cambridge Chamois Cream is a premium anti-chafe cream that is 100% natural and very effective at protecting against uncomfortable rubbing. It's a bit expensive for the amount you get, but luckily the application sizes are intended to be small, so it lasts well.

A good chamois cream can make or break a ride – find the right one for you, and you can enjoy hours of cycling fun in comfort. There are plenty of options, but this one has several things going for it.

With many chamois creams requiring 'liberal' application to do the job, it's refreshing to come across one that needs only a small amount (perhaps a thumb nail's worth). Not everyone likes the feeling of 'swimming' in cream, preferring to apply a little directly to the skin rather than smearing the chamois.

The fact this screw-top tin only holds 100ml speaks volumes, and one application will last a ride of 120km or more.

My usual go-to is Muc-Off's excellent (if expensive) Luxury Chamois Cream, which smells nice but requires a fair amount (a good 50p piece size) each time. With this Cambridge cream, the lavender and tea tree scents dominate – with some other herbal-like notes in there too – but it's very pleasant too.

It feels cooling on the skin, yet not greasy or overly wet, with a texture like wet clay. Then again, there's clay in it, along with beeswax and cocoa butter. Cambridge claims it's suitable for the 'most sensitive skin,' although Linalool, Limonene and Geranoil are identified as allergens and could cause reactions in some riders.

Value

At £14.50, Cambridge's offering is on the expensive side by weight – most give you two or three times this much – but given the small applications, it lasts well and value is adequate.

Competitors include Muc-Off's cream at £20, and while there are more expensive options still from Assos and Castelli, there are plenty of cheaper choices. The BeElite Chamois Cream is technically £20 but in reality only £10 (it's almost permanently on sale), while Paceline's Chamois Butt'r is (nowadays) £15.50.

Conclusion

Cambridge Chamois Cream is effective – if slightly expensive – and does things slightly differently to many other creams. It will especially appeal to those who prefer smaller applications and a non-greasy formula.

Verdict

Excellent even with frugal use, and 100 percent natural – though not cheap

