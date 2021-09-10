Cambridge Chamois Cream is a premium anti-chafe cream that is 100% natural and very effective at protecting against uncomfortable rubbing. It's a bit expensive for the amount you get, but luckily the application sizes are intended to be small, so it lasts well.
A good chamois cream can make or break a ride – find the right one for you, and you can enjoy hours of cycling fun in comfort. There are plenty of options, but this one has several things going for it.
With many chamois creams requiring 'liberal' application to do the job, it's refreshing to come across one that needs only a small amount (perhaps a thumb nail's worth). Not everyone likes the feeling of 'swimming' in cream, preferring to apply a little directly to the skin rather than smearing the chamois.
The fact this screw-top tin only holds 100ml speaks volumes, and one application will last a ride of 120km or more.
My usual go-to is Muc-Off's excellent (if expensive) Luxury Chamois Cream, which smells nice but requires a fair amount (a good 50p piece size) each time. With this Cambridge cream, the lavender and tea tree scents dominate – with some other herbal-like notes in there too – but it's very pleasant too.
It feels cooling on the skin, yet not greasy or overly wet, with a texture like wet clay. Then again, there's clay in it, along with beeswax and cocoa butter. Cambridge claims it's suitable for the 'most sensitive skin,' although Linalool, Limonene and Geranoil are identified as allergens and could cause reactions in some riders.
Value
At £14.50, Cambridge's offering is on the expensive side by weight – most give you two or three times this much – but given the small applications, it lasts well and value is adequate.
Competitors include Muc-Off's cream at £20, and while there are more expensive options still from Assos and Castelli, there are plenty of cheaper choices. The BeElite Chamois Cream is technically £20 but in reality only £10 (it's almost permanently on sale), while Paceline's Chamois Butt'r is (nowadays) £15.50.
Conclusion
Cambridge Chamois Cream is effective – if slightly expensive – and does things slightly differently to many other creams. It will especially appeal to those who prefer smaller applications and a non-greasy formula.
Verdict
Excellent even with frugal use, and 100 percent natural – though not cheap
Make and model: Cambridge Chamois Cream
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Cambridge says: "An anti-bacterial breathable cream created to increase comfort during cycling, running or sport in general. Ideal for those generally susceptible to chafing, offering gentle yet high protection on even the most sensitive skin. Soothes irritated skin and helps prevent inflammation. Non-greasy and suitable for all genders & skin types."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Main ingredients:
- Organic Beeswax
- Cocoa Butter
- Clay
- Essential Oils of Tea Tree and Organic Lavender
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The screw-lid tin is good quality.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Excellent, especially given the small application quantities.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Lasts for my usual 100-120km rides.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Absolutely stops rubbing, as it should. Some may feel a more liberal application is what they're after from a chamois cream, but I'm very happy with the comfort offered with the smaller, more targeted application.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Those that need or want larger applications may want to look elsewhere, but the 100ml tin lasts longer than you'd think given the small dips.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Natural formula, small applications, nice smell.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Slightly expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, especially for travelling and events
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This works and lasts – both as a tin and on the bike – really well. Only the slightly high price counts against it.
