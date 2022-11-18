The Bosch EasyPump lives up to its name, getting your tyres up to pressure without fuss. While it's not as light as a manual pump it's light enough to carry for commuting or ride-support use, especially if you're riding an e-bike and so have some capacity to spare. But it's got its work cut out to challenge the Best Bike Pumps and CO2 Inflators you can buy.

The Bosch EasyPump is a battery-powered, rechargeable inflator that makes getting a tyre up to full pressure trivially easy. Like the Makita DMP180Z that I reviewed last year it's intended for tyres and small/low-pressure inflatables, but it's much more compact and portable at 420g.

To inflate a tyre you turn it on, select the pressure you want (up to 120psi, so good for almost all bike applications except track racing), fit the nozzle to the valve and press 'start'. Unlike the DMP180Z you don't have to hold down the button so you can do something else while you wait. It whirrs away to itself for a while and stops when it reaches the target pressure. Bosh! – or even Bosch! – Job Done. It's dead easy.

The nozzle screws on to a Schrader valve and there are adaptors in a little compartment in the unit's body for Presta valves, sports balls and air beds. Like Makita's, they're super basic so to avoid faffing with the screw-on Presta adaptor I used my trusty Prestacycle EZ-Grip Big Presta Head.

Same comments apply as with the Makita inflator: someone at these huge, technically clever companies can surely come up with a better system than screw-on brass adapters.

If you need to pump up a tyre in the dark, there's a tiny white LED next to the hose so you can see what you're doing.

It's a bit odd to me that the big red button turns the device on and off; that's a colour more usually associated with emergency cut-off in electrical equipment. If you were going to follow IEC60204-1 recommendations, you'd perhaps make that button white and use green for the button that starts the air flowing.

Speed

The EasyPump is much slower than the Makita DMP180Z. It took 2min 20sec to inflate a 30mm tyre to 80psi where the Makita took 45 seconds. But doing the same thing with a Zefal HPX hand pump took two minutes of actual pumping with a 30-second break to check the pressure at what turned out to be 60psi, so overall a win for the EasyPump.

I was able to inflate my 30mm tyre to 80psi seven times before the EasyPump ran out of charge, giving up when it got to 40psi on the eighth run.

Charge time with a USB-C PD source is 2hr 14min.

Rivals

The Makita DMP180Z is an obvious rival, but only if you already have an LXT charger and battery, and don't need it to be portable. There are loads of other cordless inflators out there (here's a selection from Amazon for example) but few of them are as portable as the EasyPump. This unit from Sealey is very similar and can charge your phone too.

Conclusion

At 420g the Bosch EasyPump is still a heavy lump of a thing to be carrying around compared to a frame pump, mini pump or CO2 inflators. But for commuting and other practically minded riders it may be worth the weight for the reassurance of being able to reliably and quickly get a tyre back up to full pressure. For e-bike riders it's surely a no-brainer, and if your e-bike has a USB socket you can even charge it from the main battery.

Who should buy the Bosch EasyPump?

Anyone who hates pumping up tyres, but doesn't have to do it multiple times per hour. It'd be perfect for e-bike commuters: you won't get sweaty pumping up a tyre after a puncture and you've got the spare power to carry the extra weight that a fully acoustic rider might begrudge.

Verdict

Tidy, portable and convenient electric tyre inflator

