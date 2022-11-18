Bosch EasyPump

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
It's a rechargeable inflator in a handily portable form.
Bosch says:
At home or on the road: Bosch's intuitive and handy compressed air pump
Inflation of up to 10.3 bar with real-time measurement and autostop function
Ideal for inflating tyres (car, motorcycle, bike), balls, and smaller water sports equipment
Everything ready at hand: various adaptors are neatly stored in the tool handle
Intuitive and practical: easy-to-use, ergonomic, and small design with big display
Integrated battery and USB-C charging, brightly illuminated by LED light
Pump it up: the cordless compressed air pump sensation for intuitive, everyday work
Small tool, big performance: the EasyPump is Bosch's intuitive air pump for all applications of up to 10.3 bar. The unit's real-time measurement and the pre-select function supports convenient and precise inflation results. The pump features a clear interface and a roomy display, readable during daylight. Its compact and lightweight design makes it an ideal companion to take along. Equipped with various adapters, neatly stored in the storage compartment, the EasyPump can inflate all sorts of tyres (e.g., car, bike), balls (e.g., footballs), and even small water sports articles. Inflating has never been easier.
Conveniently inflate almost any tyre and other objects
All information at a glance when inflating car tyres
Flexibility for inflating smaller objects
Makes short work of flat bike tyres
Also for smaller water toys
Small pump, big performance and always ready at hand
Functions and Advantages of EasyPump
Pressure inflation precision
Pinpoint pressure inflation: the pump allows you to pre-set a desired target pressure. The automatic switch-off stops inflation process just as this target value is achieved.
Perfectly prepared for any task
The integrated accessory storage holds a selection of the most common adaptors (ball needle, French valve adaptor, balloon adaptor), neatly stored in one compartment.
Easy reading even in broad daylight
Bosch's clean and bright display design makes for easy reading of the screen, even in broad daylight. Always showing the current as well as the target value, the display lets users keep an eye on the data.
Illuminates the valve area
Integrated above the hose, Bosch's bright LED light makes sure the valve area is always illuminated.
Premium hose for safety and convenience
The premium hose has textile cover and a threaded metal coupler, small enough to also reach valves in narrow spaces. The attachable 24-cm hose is rotatable 360°.
Intuitive and comfortable use, ideal vision
The intuitive layout control panel guarantees immediate use and provides three different units. Tool's 30° angle for comfortable reading.
Impressive stamina, easy charging
Universal charging: at home or while travelling. USB-C makes charging quick and hassle-free. Battery runtime ensures enduring performance.
