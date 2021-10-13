Makita DMP180Z 18V cordless inflator

The Makita DMP180Z is an easy-to-use small compressor specifically designed for tyres and other small or low-pressure inflatables. It's powered by the same interchangeable 18V lithium-ion LXT batteries used in a vast array of Makita tools – but this price doesn't include one, or a charger.

For anyone who struggles with track pumps (I have literally seen petite riders lift themselves off the floor trying to pump the last few psi into a high-pressure tyre), it makes tyre inflation incredibly easy... and the same goes if you're just feeling lazy.

This has become my go-to pump; my track pumps, even my beloved SKS Rennkompressor, are gathering dust in a corner.

My favourite feature is the ability to set the pressure on the digital display before you start. Once that pressure is reached, the compressor stops, so you can't absent-mindedly over-inflate a tyre. The maximum pressure it can reach is 120psi, which is enough for almost all bike applications except track racing.

It couldn't be simpler to use. Turn it on, set the target pressure, attach the hose to your valve, and hold the button till the pressure is reached. At that point it stops. I measured it at 34 seconds to inflate a 25mm tyre to 105psi; an SKS Rennkompressor is quicker at just 20 seconds, but is less convenient.

The hose is quite short, so you'll be sitting the inflator on the floor to use it, rather than conveniently plonking it on a bench.

Pump up the volume

It's quite noisy. Using the NIOSH's Sound Level decibel meter app on my phone I measured it at 75.8dB next to my ear, which is unpleasant, but not enough to cause hearing damage unless you run it continuously for several hours. So don't do that.

Makita recommends a duty cycle of five minutes on and five minutes off anyway (possibly the inspiration for the MP part of its name...).

The Makita DMP180Z runs off the same batteries as the company's LXT line of cordless power tools, which Makita says covers more than 270 appliances – everything from the obvious drills, saws and sanders to heated jackets, Bluetooth speakers and even a wheelbarrow. Yes, E-barrows exist. Welcome to the future.

Trickle charges

At the time of writing, the cost of entry to Makita's LXT system is about £150, which gets you a combi drill, a pair of 5Ah batteries and a charger from Screwfix. If you're already shopping for a cordless drill, then another fifty quid on an inflator doesn't look silly (who's with me?!), whereas £150 for the DMP180Z, battery and charger feels more than a little extravagant.

It's possibly a bit unreasonable to criticise a general-purpose device like this for its shortfalls as a cycling tool, but the adapters to inflate Presta valves, balls and other inflatables feel like afterthoughts. You get a screw-on brass Schrader-to-Presta adaptor, a sports ball needle and a tapered plastic widget for airbeds and like that. Perfect if you've just played a hard match of sports ball and need a lie down.

They all have a little place to live in the body of the inflator, but you just know you're going to lose them sooner or later. Assuming they last that long; the basketball needle turned out to be a piece of junk that broke at the slightest rough handling. Fortunately I was able to press it back together in a vice.

A company with the resources and general cleverness of Makita could surely source or invent a better system. I used a Prestacycle EZ-Grip Big Presta Head instead of the brass adapter, which does the job a treat.

Not out of the Woods

I do have to give credit for one aspect of the adapter collection, though. Attached to the Schrader chuck by a short chain is a sprung clamp widget for Woods valves – which Makita calls English valves, even though about the only place you see them these days is on Dutch utility bikes.

Woods valves don't have enough thread for a regular Presta head to stay attached, even though the thread size is the same, so this is very useful if you have any Dutch bikes with wacky Woods valves around.

Personally, I wish Woods valves would just go away, but it worked really well on the one Woods valve in my fleet I haven't got round to replacing.

The on is a bit off

It's a pity you have to hold the switch to make it work. When inflating larger tyres it would be nice to be able to set it going and walk away while it gets on with it. A releasable zip-tie or Velcro strap fixes that, though.

I feel like I'm picking quite a lot of nits here, considering I now reach for the DMP180Z instead of a conventional track pump literally every time I have to inflate a tyre. The convenience of being able to set the pressure and have the pump get on with it is absolutely compelling; it's just ridiculously easy.

In testing I've inflated about a dozen tyres of various sizes, and a 5Ah battery is down to about half-charge.

At 1,663g with battery, the DMP180Z isn't something you'd want to carry on a ride though – or is it? I can imagine if you were a roving mechanic on a large group ride you might have a use case for it. It's small enough to fit in a pannier or large rack-top bag, so it's feasible to take it with, and boy will you look prepared when someone gets a puncture.

Overall

The bottom line is that, while there are a few irritating shortcomings that make it hard to give a top score, this is a brilliant piece of kit in terms of core functionality. If it had a longer hose, a better Presta adapter and a switch that didn't need constant pressing, it'd be perfect.

Verdict

Despite a few niggles, if you have Makita LXT power tools, you should buy one of these

