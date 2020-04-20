Bontrager GR2 Gravel Bike Shoes

Bontrager's new GR2 Gravel Bike Shoes are a tough and highly durable option with a medium level of sole stiffness and loads of grip for when you're off the bike.

I've been using the GR2 shoes from February to April. It barely stopped raining for the first few weeks of testing, then it was completely dry for the final weeks. I've worn these shoes on everything from gloopy mud to dusty gravel roads, and I like them a lot.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy these online here

The upper is made from synthetic leather. It's not the most supple material ever but it is strong and durable. Looking at the shoes in front of me now, the uppers are pretty much in perfect nick – filthy, admittedly, but undamaged by stones pinging up right, left and centre, or close encounters with thorns and brambles overhanging the various tracks I've ridden. I'll give them a quick wipe over and take a couple of photos so you can see for yourself.

Even if you do scratch that upper, you'd have to go some to cause anything other than cosmetic damage. I'm not saying it's impossible, but the material is pretty thick and tough.

The most exposed areas at the toe and heel are covered with what Bontrager calls GnarGuard, which it already uses in its mountain bike shoe range. This is a rubberised coating, but don't think of soft, tacky rubber, think of hard, plasticky rubber. This stuff flexes, but it takes a bit of persuading. Again, I'm not saying you'll never damage this material, but it provides really good protection against scratches, scrapes and flying debris.

Closure is handled by laces, metal eyelets at the top avoiding any damage if you like to do them up super-tight. You tuck the ends into an elastic lace keeper, a simple system that works just fine. The tongue is deeply padded and I've never noticed any particular pressure from the laces across the top of my foot. Of course, you can't adjust the fit on the fly like you can with a dial closure or a Velcro strap.

These certainly aren't the airiest shoes ever but ventilation comes in the shape of perforations on both sides of the upper and just above the toes. Obviously, on a wet ride a small amount of water can get in through those holes too – that's the thing with holes! I can't say it ever affected me, but it's a possibility.

As you can see in the picture, those holes can get plugged with mud and dust, depending on the riding conditions. Just wiping over the upper with a damp cloth will sort it; there's no need to get busy with a brush or anything like that.

Flipping the shoe over, the sole is made from nylon composite. It feels reasonably stiff when you're riding (not nearly as rigid as a high-end road shoe, of course) yet flexible enough to allow you to walk. You definitely know you're wearing cycling shoes when you're off the bike – you're not going to want to go hiking in these – but you can move about okay. For that reason, these would make decent shoes for urban use as well as gravel/adventure riding.

The Tachyon rubber outsole gives loads of traction on all of the surfaces I've encountered. The material isn't the toughest ever, hence the depth used here, but it doesn't slip on wet stone and the tread really helps on softer ground. I've had stones occasionally getting stuck in the heel tread but... pfft! If that happens you flick it out.

As you'd expect, the sole is compatible with two-bolt recessed cleats – Shimano SPD and the like – and there's plenty of space for getting the exact cleat position you want. Splash through a load of puddles and water could get in through the holes in the sole, but it's not something I encountered during testing.

Loops at the rear – at the top of the heel counter – are designed to allow you to hang the shoes up for drying.

The GR2s are built using Bontrager's inForm Race last, which might mean something to you if you've bought the brand's shoes before. If not, you get quite a roomy toe box here – not mega-broad, but I have medium-width feet and I had plenty of wriggle room. I didn't find the heel counter especially grippy but, on the other hand, I didn't get an uncomfortable amount of heel lift either.

The Shimano RX8 SPD Shoes that Stu reviewed recently were priced £219.99 and the Rapha Explore Shoes that I reviewed last year were the same price (well, 1p more expensive, if you want to be pedantic).

Both of those models are a little lighter, a bit less clumpy, and a bit more tippy-tappy roadie than the Bontrager GR2s. On the other hand, the GR2s are really sturdy – they'd beat either of those other two in a fight! – and they're 90 quid cheaper, so the best option for you depends on what you're after.

> Buyer’s Guide: How to choose the best cycling shoes for you

The Bontrager GR2 Gravel Bike Shoes are super-tough with a sole you can walk in and grippy tread. They're a good buy if you're after something that's going to last.

Verdict

Durable gravel shoes that'll stand up to all kinds of abuse, with a grippy sole and a reasonable price tag

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website