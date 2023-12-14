The BodyliteGear Reflective Winter Gloves are described as an 'ideal all-weather companion for cycling adventures', that offer 'a unique blend of visibility, comfort and protection'. They're certainly warm, waterproof and highly reflective, but would benefit from a longer cuff.
The gloves are made from 100% polyester, with a waterproof and breathable mid-layer, and a relatively thin-pile fleece lining (which is stitched at the fingers, so you won't drag the liner out during removal).
They also have a generous Terry-type thumb wipe for runny noses, a tech-friendly index finger and thumb, and a silicone spider's web that engulfs the entire palm and is uniformly padded.
Our medium samples were bang on for my long fingers – snug without being restrictive. They stretch very slightly during the first few outings, but not enough for liner-type gloves should temperatures really plummet.
Reflectives
I couldn't help but draw parallels with the Proviz Reflect360 Waterproof Cycling Gloves that Stu tested recently, as there are some obvious similarities, most notably that both feature backs using millions of tiny glass beads that are a very neutral grey by day, brilliant silver when cast by vehicle and street lighting.
I'm tempted to say, anyone who doesn't spot your signalling intentions should not be in charge of a vehicle on public roads. Riding along back roads characterised by farm traffic and HGVs, folk seemed to acknowledge me from 150 metres, pretty much at every angle (although lighting obviously plays a significant part). Another rider curious about the gloves corroborated this. This tends to vary a bit round town, thanks to competing illumination, but drivers tended to slow and observe my right of way – reciprocated by a gracious wave.
Weatherproofing
It hasn't got to zero in these parts, rather it's ranged between 3 and 11°C, with lots of opportunity to test the gloves' weatherproofing qualities, given localised flooding and some very persistent, blustery rain. The latter wasn't an issue – heavy rain just beaded up and rolled away, regardless of ride duration, and I can confirm that they'll cope with immersion too – handy if you've had to reclaim an equally well-sealed LED from a muddy puddle...
While Proviz employs a ‘hook and loop' closure for a more precise, tailored fit, BodyliteGear has gone for elastic pull-on cuffs and they're rather shallow, and mean achieving an effective, overlapping seal is a bit hit and miss. Blustery winds could sneak inside, though this wasn't universal – some jersey and jacket combinations were fine – but I believe a longer, sleeker cuff would address this.
The laminate-type outer fabric blocks gusty and sometimes bitterly chill winds very capably – I've been out for three hours plus with no issues, just warm, dry, mobile hands. And though breathability doesn't compare with a typical commuting jacket – we're talking 2,000-5,000g/m2 here – I've been pleasantly surprised by how effectively they have wicked rider-generated heat, keeping unwanted moisture in check. Pulling them off after 90 minutes, some faint misting was palpable around the fingers and backs of my hand, but I only noticed this when taking them off, not cruising along.
Comfort & control
On 50 to 60-mile rides, with some gravel type adventures thrown in for good measure, I've found the middleweight padding supportive, regardless of whether I've been cruising on the hoods or hunkering low on the drops. No tingling or numbness whatsoever. And though they don't have the ulnar-defending sections that Proviz uses in its Reflect360s, that hasn't been an issue.
Feedback from the controls when braking or shifting has been similarly reliable – the padding doesn't muffle that sense of connection with the bike. And tenure to bar tape is also uniformly reliable no matter how monsoon-like the weather – I was riding at 25mph+ down 1-in-7s with complete confidence.
Dexterity
Dexterity improved with the first few outings. As is often the case with more traditional winter weight models, some light switches were trickier to command than others, ditto tackling punctures, but I had no issues using a multi-tool, investigating panniers, unhitching trailers and similar everyday duties, which bodes well for commuting and utility riding.
Durability
After 400 or so miles on a varied diet of riding, they're looking very sharp, with no sign that they won't last.
They're easy to keep clean, too: I've just tossed them in the wash with other technical kit at 30 degrees, with minimal detergent, and air dried them away from direct sources of heat. At room temperature, they dry in around three hours.
Value
Probably their closest rivals are those Proviz Reflect360s I mentioned earlier. Those are £8 more and impressed Stu, though they size up a little small and he was disappointed by the lack of nose-wipe. I use the Proviz gloves and find their dexterity and cuff a little better than the Bodylite, too.
Chiba's Bio-X-Cell Winter Warm-Line Thermal Waterproof gloves, which George tested in January, are another good option if you're not set on the retro-reflective technology. However, they're £13 more than the BodyliteGears.
They can't quite equal the Galiber Barrier Deep winter Gloves on value, though. With plenty of retro-reflective detailing and a waterproof membrane, at £32.68 they're an absolute bargain.
Conclusion
All in all, and for general riding, the BodyliteGear gloves are surprisingly capable – at home on the commute but equally so on longer rides, thanks to the effective waterproofing and windproofing, and generous padding. However, a longer, fitted cuff would improve their performance and, in my view, broaden their appeal.
Verdict
Decent gloves for general riding, but a longer cuff would improve their weather-repelling capabilities
Make and model: BodyLite Gear Reflective Winter Gloves
Tell us what the product is for
BodyliteGear says: "Introducing our Reflective Winter Gloves, your ideal all-weather companion for cycling adventures. Crafted with precision and designed for safety, these gloves offer a unique blend of visibility, comfort, and protection.
The outer shell of these gloves is a marvel in itself, constructed with a 100% reflective material. This reflective layer not only enhances your visibility at night but also provides an additional reflective surface for clear hand signals, ensuring your safety on the road.
For added comfort during your rides, the gloves feature padded palms. This ergonomic design not only enhances comfort but also provides a secure grip, even in rainy conditions, thanks to the silicone web grip.
Beneath the reflective outer layer lies a remarkable internal waterproof polyurethane layer, boasting Korean Hipora technology. This three-layer microporous silicone coating structure offers exceptional waterproofing and breathability. The first layer effectively repels water, while the second layer, designed with a unique honeycomb structure, allows moisture in and expels it through the first layer. The third layer provides an extra shield against water, making these gloves both waterproof and breathable.
Additional features include a soft brushed inner lining for enhanced comfort, a touch screen-compatible design, and an elastic cuff for a secure fit. Plus, a soft nose wipe is included as standard, ensuring your cycling experience remains enjoyable even in chilly conditions.
Stay visible, stay comfortable, and stay protected with the Reflective Winter Gloves, your go-to choice for all-season cycling."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
BodyliteGear lists these details:
Breathability: 2000-5000 G/M3 / 24Hr
Temperature Range: Suitable to use at 0°
Reflective Outer Shell: 100% reflective material
Grip: Silicone web grip
Palm Reinforcement: Padded for comfort
Touch Screen Compatible: Yes
Waterproof Technology: Korean Hipora insert
Properties: Waterproof, windproof, breathable
Cuff: Elastic cuff
Lining: Soft brushed inner lining
Additional Features: Soft nose wipe
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Seem well made, with no obvious signs of deterioration to date.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Very bright, with effective retro-reflectives, and waterproofing and breathability are refreshingly good, too, though the cuffs are a little shallow, which can allow wet and cold to creep in.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Difficult to comment on their long-term durability but regular wearing and washing at 30 degrees hasn't revealed any obvious weaknesses.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Fit well, although dexterity isn't as good as some, and the cuffs are a little shallow for my liking.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Feel solid without being overly bulky.
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Generally good: decent padding density, weatherproofing and dexterity, although chill can sneak in via the cuffs.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Not as good value as Galiber's Barrier Deep Winter Gloves, but on a par with others.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very straightforward. Pop in the wash at 30 degrees, with minimum detergent and allow to dry naturally. If the outers get thoroughly soaked don't leave them trussed up in a cargo net, hang them out and leave them drying naturally, away from sources of direct heat.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall, I've been impressed by the protection and comfort they've afforded on longer rides on and off-road. The weather-repelling materials are tried and tested and, crucially, keep heavy rain and icy blasts outside. The retro-reflective backs are very conspicuous on dark roads and are easy to keep clean. Dexterity is good, though it doesn't rival some, but the shallow cuffs might be an issue.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Weatherproofing, padding and grip are very good.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Shallow cuff.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Proviz Reflect360 Waterproof Cycling Gloves are £8 more and impressed Stu; I've used them too and find their dexterity and cuff a little better than the BodyliteGears.
Chiba's Bio-X-Cell Winter Warm-Line Thermal Waterproof are another good option if you're not set on the retro-reflective technology, but they're £13 more.
They can't equal the Galiber Barrier Deep Winter Gloves on value, though. With plenty of retro-reflective detailing and a waterproof membrane, at £32.68 they're an absolute bargain.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Possibly
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Generally, yes, but the shallow cuff might be a deal-breaker.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Generally well-designed and executed gloves with horizons beyond commuting. However, a longer cuff would be welcomed.
Age: 50 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
