The BodyliteGear Reflective Winter Gloves are described as an 'ideal all-weather companion for cycling adventures', that offer 'a unique blend of visibility, comfort and protection'. They're certainly warm, waterproof and highly reflective, but would benefit from a longer cuff.

The gloves are made from 100% polyester, with a waterproof and breathable mid-layer, and a relatively thin-pile fleece lining (which is stitched at the fingers, so you won't drag the liner out during removal).

They also have a generous Terry-type thumb wipe for runny noses, a tech-friendly index finger and thumb, and a silicone spider's web that engulfs the entire palm and is uniformly padded.

Our medium samples were bang on for my long fingers – snug without being restrictive. They stretch very slightly during the first few outings, but not enough for liner-type gloves should temperatures really plummet.

Reflectives

I couldn't help but draw parallels with the Proviz Reflect360 Waterproof Cycling Gloves that Stu tested recently, as there are some obvious similarities, most notably that both feature backs using millions of tiny glass beads that are a very neutral grey by day, brilliant silver when cast by vehicle and street lighting.

I'm tempted to say, anyone who doesn't spot your signalling intentions should not be in charge of a vehicle on public roads. Riding along back roads characterised by farm traffic and HGVs, folk seemed to acknowledge me from 150 metres, pretty much at every angle (although lighting obviously plays a significant part). Another rider curious about the gloves corroborated this. This tends to vary a bit round town, thanks to competing illumination, but drivers tended to slow and observe my right of way – reciprocated by a gracious wave.

Weatherproofing

It hasn't got to zero in these parts, rather it's ranged between 3 and 11°C, with lots of opportunity to test the gloves' weatherproofing qualities, given localised flooding and some very persistent, blustery rain. The latter wasn't an issue – heavy rain just beaded up and rolled away, regardless of ride duration, and I can confirm that they'll cope with immersion too – handy if you've had to reclaim an equally well-sealed LED from a muddy puddle...

While Proviz employs a ‘hook and loop' closure for a more precise, tailored fit, BodyliteGear has gone for elastic pull-on cuffs and they're rather shallow, and mean achieving an effective, overlapping seal is a bit hit and miss. Blustery winds could sneak inside, though this wasn't universal – some jersey and jacket combinations were fine – but I believe a longer, sleeker cuff would address this.

The laminate-type outer fabric blocks gusty and sometimes bitterly chill winds very capably – I've been out for three hours plus with no issues, just warm, dry, mobile hands. And though breathability doesn't compare with a typical commuting jacket – we're talking 2,000-5,000g/m2 here – I've been pleasantly surprised by how effectively they have wicked rider-generated heat, keeping unwanted moisture in check. Pulling them off after 90 minutes, some faint misting was palpable around the fingers and backs of my hand, but I only noticed this when taking them off, not cruising along.

Comfort & control

On 50 to 60-mile rides, with some gravel type adventures thrown in for good measure, I've found the middleweight padding supportive, regardless of whether I've been cruising on the hoods or hunkering low on the drops. No tingling or numbness whatsoever. And though they don't have the ulnar-defending sections that Proviz uses in its Reflect360s, that hasn't been an issue.

Feedback from the controls when braking or shifting has been similarly reliable – the padding doesn't muffle that sense of connection with the bike. And tenure to bar tape is also uniformly reliable no matter how monsoon-like the weather – I was riding at 25mph+ down 1-in-7s with complete confidence.

Dexterity

Dexterity improved with the first few outings. As is often the case with more traditional winter weight models, some light switches were trickier to command than others, ditto tackling punctures, but I had no issues using a multi-tool, investigating panniers, unhitching trailers and similar everyday duties, which bodes well for commuting and utility riding.

Durability

After 400 or so miles on a varied diet of riding, they're looking very sharp, with no sign that they won't last.

They're easy to keep clean, too: I've just tossed them in the wash with other technical kit at 30 degrees, with minimal detergent, and air dried them away from direct sources of heat. At room temperature, they dry in around three hours.

Value

Probably their closest rivals are those Proviz Reflect360s I mentioned earlier. Those are £8 more and impressed Stu, though they size up a little small and he was disappointed by the lack of nose-wipe. I use the Proviz gloves and find their dexterity and cuff a little better than the Bodylite, too.

Chiba's Bio-X-Cell Winter Warm-Line Thermal Waterproof gloves, which George tested in January, are another good option if you're not set on the retro-reflective technology. However, they're £13 more than the BodyliteGears.

They can't quite equal the Galiber Barrier Deep winter Gloves on value, though. With plenty of retro-reflective detailing and a waterproof membrane, at £32.68 they're an absolute bargain.

Conclusion

All in all, and for general riding, the BodyliteGear gloves are surprisingly capable – at home on the commute but equally so on longer rides, thanks to the effective waterproofing and windproofing, and generous padding. However, a longer, fitted cuff would improve their performance and, in my view, broaden their appeal.

Verdict

Decent gloves for general riding, but a longer cuff would improve their weather-repelling capabilities

