The BodyLite Gear NightVision Light is a neat secondary light you can wear around your waist, or that can be fitted to your bike using an additional mount. It's bright enough to get you noticed and has a decent battery life. But it's expensive even if you factor in the belt, though the ability to use it for running or walking means if you're an active user you might get your money's worth. However, I'm not convinced it's worth the cost if you're planning to use it solely for cycling.
If you're looking for new lights, our best bike lights buyer's guide rounds up our favourite see and be-seen-by lights at all budgets.
The NightVision is a Velcro-backed unit that consists of a simple strip light with a battery and control pack either side. It's light and unobtrusive, but because of how it's attached I'd say it's better suited to the needs of runners and walkers.
In the pack you get an adjustable belt that wraps around your waist, which allows you to wear the light facing either the front or back. BodyLite also offers various items of clothing that you can directly fit the light to, one of which is its NightVision gilet that we're currently testing.
Because of where it sits around your waist it's only really suitable if you're riding in a pretty upright position as you would be on a hybrid or urban bike.
There's also a bike/scooter mount though you'll have to pay extra for it.
A long press of the button turns the light on and off, while a short press allows you to scroll through the different modes – 250 lumen and 50 lumen solid white, and a flashing red mode that also looks to be around 50 lumens.
Battery life is two hours on High, nine hours on Low and 14 hours with flashing red LEDs, while green lights on top of the battery pack clearly show the remaining battery life.
Charging via a USB-C lead takes about three hours from flat, though this will depend on where you plug the lead into.
For its small size it chucks out a fair amount of illumination. It's not quite bright enough to see by when you're cycling but it certainly helps you be seen when you're walking or running in urban areas.
Its rubberised coating is soft to the touch and protects the unit if it's dropped and against the elements. The NightVision has an IPX4 rating, which means it should be able to shrug off light showers and splashes.
Value
I'd say the NightVision Light's £34.50 RRP is quite steep if viewed purely from a cycling perspective.
After all, you can get a 300-lumen front and 40-lumen rear pairing from ETC for much the same money. Hollis rated it highly for commuting and it has an excellent battery life when used in its 'be seen' modes.
The Decathlon Run Light uses a small harness to attach a 250-lumen front light to your chest and a flashing LED on the rear battery pack. It costs just £29.99 and battery life is a claimed two and a half hours at full power.
Proviz produces the pretty similar-looking harness-mounted LED360, with the front light putting out a healthy 500 lumens for three hours. It's a fiver more than the Decathlon at £34.99.
Conclusion
I think this has quite a limited usage when viewed purely from a cycling point of view – but it offers better usability for other activities and sports such as running, which is where I got the most use out of it. But even from that perspective, I think there are better lights out there at similar prices.
Verdict
Okay as a light – but more suited to running or walking than cycling
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: BodyLite Gear NightVision Light
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
BodyLite says: "The NightVision Light is a versatile wearable lighting accessory designed to enhance safety and visibility for pedestrians and cyclists during nighttime or low-light conditions."
While I found it handy for walking and running I didn't find it that well suited to cycling.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Unit Dimensions: 244mm x 34.5mm x 15mm
Weight: 78 grams
Battery Type: Lithium-ion 3.7V 1200mAh
USB Type-C: Yes
Light Settings: High, Low, Blinker Light
Lumen Output: 250LM (High), 50LM (Low)
Run Time: 2 hours (High), 9 hours (Low), 14 hours (Red Blinker Light)
Battery Level Indicator Light: Green light blinks during charging, stays on when fully recharged
Battery Discharging/Recharging Level Indicator: One green light on - 25%, Two green lights on - 50%, Three green lights on - 75%, Four green lights on - 100%
Charging Time: 3 hours for full recharge
Waterproof Rating: IPX4
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
4/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
3/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's not really a useful cycling light.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Bright for a small unit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not very suitable for most rider positions.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's the same price as many running lights, but comes with less output and only a single light. You can also get cycle-specific lights of similar outputs for the same money.
Did you enjoy using the product? Not for cycling use
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
A bit on the pricey side for what it is, and due to the position around your waist it is not really suitable for cycling unless you're riding in a very upright position.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
They just don't get it, do they? I've played, coached, refereed and watched rugby for the last 40 years and have encountered plenty of semi...
I think, to be fair, as as the husband of a sportswoman and dad of two daughters, women get a far worse deal in pretty much every aspect of life....
Odd take. Since when as has the Tour been representative of whats popular at retail....
Yes, but if you know that you've just clipped an inanimate object then different rules should apply. If however you think you clipped a mirror but...
Can I join?
Here is the press release from 3rd Nov 2023, which has a link to the full report.
There seems to be one hill where you get close passed a lot...
Sure. My concern though is short term planning and how they measure success - one big bit of new infra gets installed; there is no massive increase...
Those aren't, as many have noted in these pages before, ebikes, they are illegal electric motorcycles. There is a very significant difference, both...
Bit confused how this is different, at least on the outside of the frame. I have a 2017 (v1.5?) Definition, and all the cables and hoses ran...