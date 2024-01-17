Support road.cc

5
by Stu Kerton
Wed, Jan 17, 2024 15:45
0
£34.50

VERDICT:

5
10
Okay as a light – but more suited to running or walking than cycling
Various fitting options
Good brightness for its size
Not that well suited to cycling
Weight: 
78g
Contact: 
www.bodylitegear.com
The BodyLite Gear NightVision Light is a neat secondary light you can wear around your waist, or that can be fitted to your bike using an additional mount. It's bright enough to get you noticed and has a decent battery life. But it's expensive even if you factor in the belt, though the ability to use it for running or walking means if you're an active user you might get your money's worth. However, I'm not convinced it's worth the cost if you're planning to use it solely for cycling.

If you're looking for new lights, our best bike lights buyer's guide rounds up our favourite see and be-seen-by lights at all budgets.

The NightVision is a Velcro-backed unit that consists of a simple strip light with a battery and control pack either side. It's light and unobtrusive, but because of how it's attached I'd say it's better suited to the needs of runners and walkers.

2023 BodyLite Gear NightVision Light - back.jpg

In the pack you get an adjustable belt that wraps around your waist, which allows you to wear the light facing either the front or back. BodyLite also offers various items of clothing that you can directly fit the light to, one of which is its NightVision gilet that we're currently testing.

2023 BodyLite Gear NightVision Gilet - light.jpg

Because of where it sits around your waist it's only really suitable if you're riding in a pretty upright position as you would be on a hybrid or urban bike.

2023 BodyLite Gear NightVision Gilet - with light on back.jpg

There's also a bike/scooter mount though you'll have to pay extra for it.

A long press of the button turns the light on and off, while a short press allows you to scroll through the different modes – 250 lumen and 50 lumen solid white, and a flashing red mode that also looks to be around 50 lumens.

Battery life is two hours on High, nine hours on Low and 14 hours with flashing red LEDs, while green lights on top of the battery pack clearly show the remaining battery life.

Charging via a USB-C lead takes about three hours from flat, though this will depend on where you plug the lead into.

2023 BodyLite Gear NightVision Light - USB C charging port.jpg

For its small size it chucks out a fair amount of illumination. It's not quite bright enough to see by when you're cycling but it certainly helps you be seen when you're walking or running in urban areas.

Its rubberised coating is soft to the touch and protects the unit if it's dropped and against the elements. The NightVision has an IPX4 rating, which means it should be able to shrug off light showers and splashes.

Value

I'd say the NightVision Light's £34.50 RRP is quite steep if viewed purely from a cycling perspective.

After all, you can get a 300-lumen front and 40-lumen rear pairing from ETC for much the same money. Hollis rated it highly for commuting and it has an excellent battery life when used in its 'be seen' modes.

The Decathlon Run Light uses a small harness to attach a 250-lumen front light to your chest and a flashing LED on the rear battery pack. It costs just £29.99 and battery life is a claimed two and a half hours at full power.

Proviz produces the pretty similar-looking harness-mounted LED360, with the front light putting out a healthy 500 lumens for three hours. It's a fiver more than the Decathlon at £34.99.

Conclusion

I think this has quite a limited usage when viewed purely from a cycling point of view – but it offers better usability for other activities and sports such as running, which is where I got the most use out of it. But even from that perspective, I think there are better lights out there at similar prices.

Verdict

Okay as a light – but more suited to running or walking than cycling

road.cc test report

Make and model: BodyLite Gear NightVision Light

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

BodyLite says: "The NightVision Light is a versatile wearable lighting accessory designed to enhance safety and visibility for pedestrians and cyclists during nighttime or low-light conditions."

While I found it handy for walking and running I didn't find it that well suited to cycling.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Unit Dimensions: 244mm x 34.5mm x 15mm

Weight: 78 grams

Battery Type: Lithium-ion 3.7V 1200mAh

USB Type-C: Yes

Light Settings: High, Low, Blinker Light

Lumen Output: 250LM (High), 50LM (Low)

Run Time: 2 hours (High), 9 hours (Low), 14 hours (Red Blinker Light)

Battery Level Indicator Light: Green light blinks during charging, stays on when fully recharged

Battery Discharging/Recharging Level Indicator: One green light on - 25%, Two green lights on - 50%, Three green lights on - 75%, Four green lights on - 100%

Charging Time: 3 hours for full recharge

Waterproof Rating: IPX4

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
4/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
3/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It's not really a useful cycling light.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Bright for a small unit.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Not very suitable for most rider positions.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's the same price as many running lights, but comes with less output and only a single light. You can also get cycle-specific lights of similar outputs for the same money.

Did you enjoy using the product? Not for cycling use

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? No

Use this box to explain your overall score

A bit on the pricey side for what it is, and due to the position around your waist it is not really suitable for cycling unless you're riding in a very upright position.

Overall rating: 5/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

As part of the Tech Hub here at F-At Digital, our senior product reviewer Stu uses the knowledge gained from putting well over a 1,000 products through their paces (including hundreds of bikes) to write in-depth reviews of a huge range of kit. After first throwing his leg over a race bike back in 2000, Stu's ridden more than 160,000 miles on road, time-trial, track, and gravel bikes, and while he's put his racing days behind him he still likes to smash the pedals rather than take things easy. Although, as he spends a fair bit of his time reviewing ebikes these days he's becoming an expert in letting the motor take the strain. He's also waiting for 23mm race tyres to make a comeback!

