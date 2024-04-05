The BodyLite Gear NightVision Gilet is a multi-sports garment that's the right fit and shape for urban riding and other cycling disciplines that use an upright position, and where aero isn't a factor. It's well made, a good wind blocker and works well with the brand's wearable lights, though it lacks the number of reflectives I'd expect for a piece of kit designed for night time use.
The NightVision Gilet isn't designed with any particular sport in mind, and has quite a relaxed shape without being baggy. That, plus the lack of a dropped tail, make it suitable for cycling round town and on bikes where your riding position is quite upright.
The material used is water resistant, and it'll cope with some light rain or a very quick, heavy downpour, and it blocks the wind well too.
When riding in temperatures above 10°C, say, or if you are pushing the effort a bit, it can get warm, but mesh panels down the sides and venting on the rear do a decent job of helping airflow.
In terms of sizing BodyLite says to go up a size on its website and I'd concur. I should take a large, but the XL here is probably as fitted as I'd want to go. The main reason for that is that around the front section, above the stomach and below the chest you'll find an elastic cord which I'm guessing is there to stop the gilet snagging under the weight of a NightVision Light – a light I reviewed at the start of the year; it's designed to attach to the Velcro pads fitted on the front and rear of the gilet.
I found it gave a bit of a weird fit to the gilet, making it feel restrictive unless I slackened the tension right off.
For a piece of clothing called NightVision I was expecting way more reflectives, as per Altura's range with the same name, but this gilet only has a few sections at the bottom of the rear and on the pockets on the front. If you don't buy the light as well then there isn't exactly a whole lot of 'night vision' going on.
As you can see from the photos, it is primarily black with yellow details, or pink detailing if you prefer.
One thing it definitely has going for it is that it is well made throughout. The stitching is neat and tidy, and my pull test didn't see any of them in danger of ripping.
There are small details included, too, like a zip garage to stop neck irritation, and a baffle sits behind the zip to keep out the cold.
The pockets also have zips, so you can keep things safe while running or riding.
Competition-wise, it's not easy to compare with many others we've reviewed as they tend to be pure cycling gilets with a closer fit.
Altura's Nightvision Storm Thermal Gilet does have a looser fit, and Stef found it cosy, if only above average overall in the final scoring. It now costs £65.
Back in 2022 we reviewed a gilet by Ridgecrest, which are made in the UK. They too have a looser fit like the BodyLite but are more cycling specific. They are still available via an eBay shop and cost £39.95.
If you're after a lot of reflective detailing then Proviz is a good choice. Its Reflect360 is fully reflective and has a looser fit than many cycling gilets, and it costs just £49.99.
Conclusion
Overall, the BodyLite isn't cycling specific, but if you want a gilet you can use for various activities then you'll find it to be weather resistant, warm, well ventilated and well made. For a garment intended for use in the dark, though, I'd like to see more in terms of reflective detailing, so it wouldn't rely so much on having to purchase the NightVision light.
Verdict
Not cycling specific and limited reflectives – but it's warm, comfortable and good for multi-sport use
Make and model: BodyLite Gear NightVision Gilet
Tell us what the product is for
Bodylite says, "Introducing the NightVision Gilet by Bodylite. This innovative gilet is designed for those who refuse to let low light conditions hinder their outdoor activities. This jacket is also perfect for people who want to fit in but who also want to stand out at the right time!
Constructed from a blend of 88% Nylon and 12% Spandex, it offers both flexibility and comfort. The side body venting, along with a vent on the upper part of the back, ensures optimal airflow, keeping you cool and fresh.
The main body of the jacket is water-resistant, allowing your body to stay dry and comfortable as well as cool. Plus, with NightVision compatibility at both the front and back, you'll be visible and safe during those twilight adventures.
Stay stylish, comfortable, and safe with the NightVision Gilet, because your outdoor experiences should never be limited by light."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Material Composition:
Main Body: 88% Nylon & 12% Spandex
Mesh: 80% Polyester & 20% Spandex
Weight:
270 Grams
Enhanced Ventilation:
Features side body venting for improved airflow
Additional vent on the upper part of the back to maintain comfort during physical activities
Water-Resistant Design:
The main body of the gilet is water-resistant, providing protection against light rain and moisture
NightVision Compatibility:
Equipped with NightVision technology at both the front and back for enhanced visibility during low-light conditions
Optimal Comfort and Flexibility:
Crafted from a blend of high-quality materials to ensure flexibility and comfort during outdoor activities
Stylish and Functional:
Designed with a balance of style and functionality to keep you safe and looking great during nighttime adventures
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
It sizes up a bit small, but Bodylite mention this on its website.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Rate the product for comfort:
6/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washing threw up no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It keeps the elements out while offering good venting.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good at blocking the wind.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not enough reflectives.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Cycling-specific gilets can be had for much less from the likes of Proviz or Ridgecrest, although Altura's Nightvision gilet is around the same price as the BodyLite.
Did you enjoy using the product? Not really.
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Not from a cycling point of view.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's decent quality and does a good job of protecting you from the elements, but from a cycling point of view it's pretty average.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
