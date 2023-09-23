The Vitus 14 Kids Bike is a lightweight first pedal bike that's ideal for young riders graduating from their balance bike. It features child-friendly components such as short-reach adjustable brake levers, smaller diameter handlebar grips and a bespoke chainset.

Weight

Weight is such an important factor for kids' bikes, because the ability of the young rider to use the bike independently, to haul it out the garage, pick it up off the floor and bounce it up and down stairs is paramount for their enjoyment.

The Vitus 14 weighed in at 6.1kg on our scales, without pedals and the removable chain guard.

This is light compared to most budget bikes, if 600-800g heavier than some of the most expensive lightweight children's bikes on the market, machines such as the Islabikes Cnoc 14, the Earlyrider Belter 14 or Hornit Hero 14. The Vitus is easily light enough for our little tester, just-turned-four-year-old Roo, to manoeuvre it around confidently without needing any help from me.

Price

Spending a lot of money on a kid's bike is always a daunting prospect, especially when you consider the speed at which they can grow as well as their ability to lose interest in things from one day to the next.

However, on the flipside a well-made bike does tend to hold its resale value, so you can see it as an investment, especially if you have more than one little cyclist in the family who's going to be using it.

At £299, and presently available at Wiggle and Chain Reaction for nearly a third less, the Vitus 14 is very competitively priced, even at its full RRP it's up to £100 cheaper than the top-end rivals mentioned previously and the Frog 40 and Black Mountain Pinto 14, both of which have similar weights.

The only well-specced lightweight bike I'm aware of at a lower price is the Wild 14 from Go Outdoors, which costs £250 or £180 for members.

Length

One reason for some of the bike's additional weight is likely to be the bike's size, as it has a larger frame than other 14in bikes. As well as the long reach it comes with a 60mm stem, which makes for a stretched-out riding position for younger kids.

Our tester Roo is 105cm in height, which is tall for a four-year-old and right at the top end of the recommended height on the Vitus website (98-106cm), so the long reach possibly suits him well.

Gears

The Vitus 14 has good mid-range single-speed gearing. Roo has had no problem climbing up the small hills where we live and doesn't ever spin out even when sprinting along flat tarmac.

From the first ride, he's loved the bike and felt very confident riding it. The chain and metal chainring will be responsible for a chunk of weight compared to the lighter plastic cogs and belts on the EarlyRider Belter, Hornit Hero and Black Mountain Pinto 14.

Tyres

The tan wall Vee Speedster tyres were indeed speedy, slick affairs that whizzed along on pavements and in the skate park, but they did slide about on wetter, muddy trails in the woods.

Grips

The 19mm diameter grips allowed Roo to really wrap his hands around them securely, even with gloves on, which in turn makes the short-reach brake levers easy to use, inspiring plenty of confidence in his bike handling.

Colours and accessories

The Vitus is available in yellow, silver and red and the reflectors and bell are a nice touch, Roo quickly getting the hang of dinging the bell to warn people he was about to speed past.

Our test bike was silver and I had no problem getting Roo to ride this over his orange Forme Cubley. He calls it his mountain bike because it looks just like Daddy's.

Warranty

Vitus offers a five-year warranty on all its frames, which is pretty standard, but on top of that Vitus offers an extended two-year warranty on all components excluding wear-and-tear items such as bearings, brake pads, chains, cassettes and the like.

Value

At £299, though presently available for much less, this is a very good value first bike when compared to other quality lightweight bikes such as the 5.4kg Hornit Hero 14 that starts at £379, and which Matt rated rated for both its low weight and low maintenance.

The Islabikes Cnoc 14 has a heavyweight £399 price but a claimed weight of just 5.2kg, while the Earlyrider Belter 14 comes in at the same price and a weight just 300g heavier.

The Black Mountain Pinto weighs 5.9kg and was £329 when Stu tested tested it and found it a great little bike. But it now comes in at £399, which is nearly twice the price of the Vitus at its sale price.

Overall

A classic-looking, confidence-instilling first pedal bike. Light, easy to handle and very good value, it's the perfect partner for your child in the early stages of riding a bike.

Verdict

A great first pedal bike for any young rider – it's well priced and my son found it fun to ride

