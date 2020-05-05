The ashmei Men's Cycle Emergency Jacket is a super-compact, lightweight jacket for when you get caught out by a chill wind or a splatter of rain. It's not waterproof, has no pockets, is pricey and the fit won't suit all, but overall it does the 'emergency' job.

The Cycle Emergency Jacket is misleadlingly named. Do you need to be in an 'emergency' to wear it? No. As an extra wind-blocking layer during an early ride, or after cresting a ridge and going full-tuck, certainly, but neither are 'emergencies'. And as it's neither insulating nor waterproof, it's not going to be a great survival aid should you actually be in an emergency. Rather, the focus here is on being really small and light, so you might carry it – and then use it should the need arise – when otherwise bulk or weight might preclude taking an extra layer.

The fabric does have a DWR coating, and does a good enough job of keeping most wind and light rain at bay, for a while. You could use it to stay warmer on a descent lasting a few tens of minutes, say, but there are laser-cut holes down the spine and the ashmei logo on the breast is actually many hundreds of tiny holes, so it's not even trying to be water-resistant – as a garment – let alone waterproof.

The offset zip is great, as are all offset zips that remove the discomfort of having inevitably chunky, occasionally scratchy zip hardwear compressed into your throat.

Tech features pretty much start and end with 'reflective bit on hem and shoulders', which is par for the course in superlight clothing.

One of the most disappointing features in an otherwise well-executed garment is the built-in stuff sack. Sewn into the lower right rear of the jacket, it is a simple reversible pocket with a plastic click-dome closure. Turning it inside out and starting to cram the jacket in works, until you get about two-thirds done, then run out of room. Then you have to poke and prod the remaining material into the corners, then hold it in place while stretching the fasteners together to close. Then the slightest stress on the overall package will see them pop open, the contents literally springing forth.

There's a little hanging loop on the outside of the packed sack, but you can't hang it off anything for fear it will disgorge itself. Disappointing, because literally a gram of extra material to give the sack a bit more volume, and maybe a slightly more robust closure, would have nailed it. Packing up smaller than a fist (8 cubic cm according to Ashmei) it's not like a tiny bit more volume would have mattered.

Adding to the disappointments, the fit is not great – for me anyway. At anything approaching a decent speed, the shoulders flapped and buzzed incessantly, and the sleeves come up about an inch too short. I do have rather lanky appendages, so for those of less extended dimensions or bulkier shoulders the fit may be spot on.

My best comparison is with the Showers Pass Ultralight Wind Jacket, a £65 gem of a jacket that I found perfect in every way. Yes, it's a smidge heavier and bulkier than the ashmei Emergency, but the sleeves are the correct length for me and the stuff sack actually works. It even has an offset zip. And it's half the money.

If you're happy to spend £128 on a superlight jacket, I'd suggest stretching another £50 to the 7Mesh Cypress Hybrid: a properly tape-sealed job with zips to access jersey pockets, which still rolls up into a jersey pocket, weighs less than your phone, and won't leave you feeling short-changed.

I like the look of the ashmei Emergency, and it's certainly a well-built product. I just wish the fit and stowage matched the price tag.

Verdict

Superlight and compact choice for an extra windproof layer, but pricey and some technical and fit niggles

