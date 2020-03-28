13 of the best windproof cycling jackets — packable outer layers to keep out the chill

Windproof cycling jackets have two jobs: they stop the wind in its tracks so that it doesn't evaporate the sweat from your body quickly and cool you down too much, and they pack away into a pocket so they're ready when you need them. A windproof cycling jacket is most useful in cool, dry weather, letting you ride comfortably without the weight and bulk of a full-on waterproof jacket.

A lightweight windproof cycling jacket can prevent you being caught out in the wrong kit if the weather turns during the ride, or you’re out longer than planned. They add a lot of flexibility and versatility to your cycling outfit. Most lightweight windproof cycling jackets can be rolled up very small and will fit into a spare jersey pocket, and most use technical fabrics that are very breathable if you need to wear for the entirety of a ride.

Updated March 26, 2020 Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc's buyer's guide to packable windproof cycling jackets in which you'll find everything you need to know to find the right packable windproof cycling jackets for you, plus our pick of 13 of the best windproof cycling jackets. In this updated version of our guide to packable windproof cycling jackets we'd added the Sportful Fiandre Strato Wind Jacket and the Van Rysel Women's Sportive Cold Weather Jacket.

Most makers of windproof cycling jackets don't claim any great water-resistance, but we've found a couple that help keep the rain off too

A windproof cycling jacket is a great outer layer for chilly morning starts; when things warm up, just stuff it in a pocket

Cheaper windproof cycling jackets use generic tight-woven fabrics with a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating; look for names like Gore, Polartec and Pertex on spendier jackets

Look for features like a high collar, perhaps with a fleece lining, pockets, a long back and sleeves long enough to overlap gloves and seal out the cold

13 of the best windproof cycling jackets

Fabrics

Fabric is key in a windproof jacket. There are quite a few options on the market. How much you pay will dictate the quality of the fabric, and typically the more you pay the lighter and thinner the fabric. Breathability - the degree to which a jacket lets your sweat vapour escape - differs from jacket to jacket too.

Gore Windstopper is a very popular choice. It’s manufactured by laminating a lightweight PTFE microporous polyurethane membrane to a fabric. Unlike Gore-Tex, which is waterproof, Windstopper is designed to just keep the wind out. That said, it does a fine job at keeping quite a bit of lighter rain out too.

Other choices include fabrics made by Polartec, which usually have a polyurethane membrane bonded onto the face of the fabric, and Pertex which combines a moisture moving inner layer with a tight weave outer layer that stops wind getting through.

While only designed to deal with the wind, some windproof fabrics are reasonably adept at keeping rain out. We’re not talking here about torrential rain, but they can often keep you dry if you have to cope with several short showers during a ride.

Lightweight windproofs don't provide much insulation. They're intended to be used in conjunction with insulation layers to provide the warmth. These jackets purely stop the wind from getting through to those layers.

Fit

Fit is very important. Jackets range from generously sized to race fit, the right one for you depending on the type of riding you do. If you’re commuting you probably want a relaxed cut that can go over a couple of other layers easily. If you’re racing or training, you want to minimise any excess material flapping in the wind so choose a close and slim cut.

It’s always worth trying a jacket on before buying if possible. Sizing can vary so much between manufacturers, and details like the length of the arms, how much the tail drops down, and the fit around the shoulders and waist, can change from one brand to another.

Extra features

To keep the weight down, you don't usually get many features. All lightweight windproofs will have a full-length zip, and some might have ventilation ports around the arms or in the side panels to boost ventilation. You don't normally get pockets, but some of the jackets below do provide pockets, it all depends on the type of cycling you do and your requirements.

High-collars can be good for ensuring the wind doesn't sneak in around your neck. A dropped tail and raised front will give a better on-the-bike fit, and elasticated waist bands can stop the jacket riding up. Some jackets will have a pocket that doubles as a pouch to stuff the jacket into, as the photo above shows.

Light enough to pack away

Lightweight windproofs are made from thin fabrics so they pack away very small and will easily disappear inside a jersey or backpack pocket when not in use. If you commute by bike, it's worth having one in your backpack/pannier at all times, so it's there if you need it.

We’ve picked some of the best reviewed windproof cycling jackets recently tested on road.cc. Most of these jackets are lightweight windproof jackets that can be added to your existing outfit, some are very packable so you can stuff in a jersey pocket when not needed, and some are designed to be worn all of the time.

Tester Stu Kerton thought the Sportful Fiandre Strato Wind Jacket was "perfect if you like to keep the cold out without having to bulk up with lots of layers. The combined setup blocks the wind without seeing you overheat on the climbs, and the race cut means you won't have to worry about fabric flapping about when you are in the drops."

The front and side panels are made from Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper material which works brilliantly to keep out chilly winds. The lighter fabric of the arms gives plenty of freedom of movement, though it does mean your arms might not be as warm as you'd like on very cold days.

This is very versatile windproof cycling jacket that you can tune to a wide range of conditions just by changing the weight of the layer or layers underneath it.

Read our review of the Sportful Fiandre Strato Wind Jacket

Tester Sarah Langridge found the Van Rysel Women's Sportive Cold Weather Jacket to be "a very good value winter top with some water repellency, windproofing, and lots of pockets that performed really well in cold, mostly dry, sub-10 degree temperatures."

Fit is close to keep in the warmth, but not too close — there's room to easily fit a long-sleeve baselayer underneath. It fends off the wind, as you'd expect, and there's some water-repellency built into the fabric. Light rain beads off, but persistent, heavy rain eventually gets through.

Read our review of the Van Rysel Women’s Sportive Cold Weather Jacket

The 7Mesh Cypress Hybrid Jacket is targeted at cool mornings and windy days, when you need lightweight, form-fitting protection but don't need a full waterproof. Seriously light and compact, it disappears into a pocket before and after use. It's a 'Significant Birthday' price, mind.

The Cypress Hybrid features Gore-Tex Infinium on the front, a superlight, super-breathable windblocking fabric that shrugs off light showers and road spray, but isn't actually waterproof. The forearms and rear of the jacket is a four-way stretch and super-breathable fabric treated with a DWR coating, so water just beads straight off. Again not waterproof, but good enough to shed a light shower while remaining supremely breathable.

The sensation of your front half being protected while your rear half cools by evaporation is initially unnerving – I wondered if I would then be too cold on the following descents – but no, it all balances out. Once the sweat load is gone, thanks to the Cypress Hybrid's amazing breathability, a good merino base/jersey combo then works to insulate.

Read our review of the 7Mesh Cypress Hybrid Jacket

Shimano's Evolve Wind Jacket provides a cosy yet breathable layer with a relaxed fit that opens it up to more casual commuting as well as general road riding. The styling is very nice, but the notable feature is the Wind Shield, which looks odd but works well. It's a great jacket, but rather pricey.

Shimano's Evolve line sits between the race-focused S-Phyre range and the casual Explorer collection. Compared with the S-Phyre kit, the Evolve range is a little roomier, made for a slightly more upright position and, in the case of this Wind Jacket, also suitable for combining with jeans for the ride to work or cafe.

Read our review of the Shimano Evolve Wind Jacket

This excellent windproof has a nominal list price of £140, but Monton were actually selling it for £80 when we reviewed it, and at the time of writing it's £50; far more sensible prices. The Ghat is a smart looking, race cut windproof that offers excellent breathability when you are riding hard.

The front panels are a lightweight compound windbreaker fabric, which stops cold breezes from penetrating and offers some water resistance, making the Monton a good solution for those dry days when you might just catch a stray shower. Behind the full length zip you'll find a baffle to stop draughts getting through, and the high neck helps keeps everything at bay too.

Read our review of the Monton Ghat Windbreaker

The cheapest windproof jacket in this article at just £22.49, the Van Rysel RC 500 Ultralight Windproof is light enough to stuff into its own pocket about the size of a fist, and weighs very little so you can take it in a backpack, pannier or jersey pocket on all rides. The jacket is very light, if a little delicate feeling – treat it with care – but it still does a very good job of blocking the wind. It'll even keep out a light shower if you get caught out.

Read our review of the B'Twin 500 Ultralight Wind Jacket

RBS stands for Really Bright Stuff, and you're certainly going to get noticed with this on. It's a packable light weight windproof that's just right autumn and milder winter days. Its windproof qualities keep the morning chill at bay. The 100% polyester fabric is thin but is a good barrier against the wind and will stand up to a bit of light drizzle too.

Read our review of the Polaris RBS Pack Me Jacket

This three season windbreaker looks good while striking the difficult balance of warmth against breathability. It's made of a single layer, coated fabric called Airdry which is intended for mild and windy conditions and which is quite soft; it feels just like a normal jersey against the skin.

There are vents at the rear which helps the warm air escape should your work rate increase, but it's more at home when descending or riding in a group, not necessarily pushing too hard sitting on a wheel.

Prive and link above is for sizes L to XXL. BikeInn has S and M for £50.45.

Read our review of the RH+ Acquaria Pocket Jacket

Unlike most of the jackets here, Endura's FS260-Pro Adrenaline Race Cape is fully waterproof, with a breathable fabric and taped seams. But in practical terms it has lots in common with most merely water-resistant windproofs in that it can be easily packed into a pocket.

This is a great garment, proving breathable race capes can be relatively affordable. Packable race-light 'shells' are usually either super-expensive yet breathable and comfortable, or cheap and boil-in-the-bag. I'm delighted to report here that the FS260-Pro straddles the two definitions.

It performs very well. Of course, there's a limit to how effective any breathable fabric can be. Even industry standard Gore-Tex meets its match in the right (or wrong) combination of humidity, warmth and exertion. But, if you're riding at a high tempo, the Endura keeps you as dry as I've experienced in a shell such as this. It works best in cooler conditions – and layering up too much negates its effectiveness – but it really is quite impressive.

Read the full review of the FS260-Pro Adrenaline Race Cape

Galibier's Gino Pro Wind Jacket is one very impressive piece of kit, blocking out the breeze without creating a humid micro-climate on the inside thanks to great breathability.

Galibier has used UPF200 Windstop fabric by Miti for the front panels, a high thread-count material which is then laminated to create the windproofing. Nothing gets through at all. To test how insulating the Gino was, I went out on a night ride with the temperature just half a degree below freezing and a cold north-easterly wind blowing in. Underneath, all I had on was a mesh short-sleeved baselayer that I normally wear in the warmth of summer. My temperature was very comfortable, even on my arms, where under the sleeves of the Gino my skin was exposed.

Read our review of the Galibier Gino Pro Jacket

The Showers Pass Ultralight Wind Jacket ticks every box for staying warm while dodging showers in the shoulder seasons. Light, trim-fitting, tiny when packed and budget-friendly, it's hard to see how it could be improved on.

The Ultralight squishes into a stuff sack not much larger than my fist, and disappears into any jersey pocket, awaiting the call to duty. The Elite Wind Fabric is highly breathable while blocking wind, and the durable water-repellent finish sheds light rain and drizzle. While the Ultralight is not marketed as a waterproof, the combination of fabric and DWR (durable water repellent) finish means after a few minutes under the kitchen tap, water is still beading off with nothing getting through.

Read our review of the Showers Pass Ultralight Wind Jacket

This is an excellent packable jacket that offers even better protection than Pearl Izumi claims. It's billed as "wind and water resistant" but actually offers excellent wet weather protection – it's very packable, and capable of shedding even torrential downpours for a short period of time.

Some packable jackets on the market claim waterproofness, but in reality fall short of it, only able to deal with showers before being overwhelmed by their own fragility. The Barrier Lite is no such garment – it really could claim to be waterproof.

Taken out in a wintry deluge – and I mean a real deluge – it lasted the full 10 minutes I could bear to be out in it, keeping me dry underneath. Even when used for intermittent showers on longer rides, it was a dream in this regard, with water beading off effectively and efficiently. It only begins to come unstuck in prolonged rainfall.

Read our review of the Pearl Izumi PRO Barrier Lite

The Chapeau! Echelon Jacket brings together some really nice features combined with good performance and an excellent fit, even if it looks a little Star Trek-y.

One of the key points of judgement for the Echelon, as with any other jacket, is how well it performs in bad conditions. Luckily, testing in the UK in December means it's been put through its paces.

In terms of windproofing it works really well, with Chapeau! choosing a fabric that kept even the fiercest wind off. I was really surprised by how effective it was, simply because it is so thin – it can't be thicker than a regular sheet of A4 paper, but managed to keep the wind off even in the freezing cold. It is genuinely impressive.

Read our review of the Chapeau! Echelon Jacket

