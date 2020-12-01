Altura Progel Thermal Bib Tights

The Altura Progel Thermal Bibtights are warm, well made and give plenty of coverage to your upper body. Seam positioning is a bit of an issue, though, and for me the bib section isn't quite long enough – it's shorter than that in most other tights I've worn.

Like a lot of winter tights, the Progel Thermals use a brushed back, fleecy fabric to trap body heat in a bid to keep you warm. It works well – I found the Alturas to have a working temperature range between the low-teens Celsius down to around the freezing mark.

The fabric itself isn't too thick, so it doesn't restrict your movement and that helps with breathability too, although that isn't really an issue with garments worn on the legs.

They're not windproof, but as long as you aren't riding into an icy blast for a huge amount of time it's not a problem, as long as you keep moving.

The Progel pad uses varying levels of density with the odd channel running here and there to stave off any numbness. On the whole, I got on fine with it whether I was out for an hour or three or four. I like the fact that it isn't too thick, which can take away some of the feedback from the bike, and there was no bunching of the material.

Overall quality of the bib tights is really good as well. All the stitching is neat and tidy, and wear doesn't look to be an issue long-term.

My issue, though, is where those seams are positioned.

First is the seam that runs centrally down the front. When in the riding position it can rub in places that really shouldn't be getting rubbed when you are on the bike. Other tights are made with a seam here (I'm currently testing some Gore tights that have it), but they use ways to make it not as intrusive as the Progels. The Gores, for instance, show no evidence of the seam inside, only on the outside.

I'm not really a fan of seams that run behind the knees, either, as when you are pedalling continually and you get a small bunching of the material it emphasises the ridge of stitching. This is what happens here, and on longer rides it can become very irritating.

There is plenty of length in the legs, and even though the bottoms of the leg are quite snug to get over your feet, once on you don't get any issues with them riding up.

There are also reflective details on the lower sections of each leg.

On bib tights designed for cold weather I like to see plenty of coverage for the upper body, and you certainly get that here. The Progels have a high front panel which covers the majority of your stomach, and it continues right the way around, covering your lower back and vital organs.

The bib section is made up of a mesh panel covering the back, with elasticated straps at the front. On the whole it is a comfortable design, the straps aren't too narrow… But the whole top section feels short to me.

I had to stretch the straps over my shoulders, and once in position they are noticeable all of the time, as was the back section which is clearly being pulled taut, much more so that I have had with any other pair of tights.

Double checking my measurements (that's not me in the photos!) with the size guide, I'm well within range of these mediums.

Priced at £69.99, if they fit you then they aren't bad value, especially when taking into account the overall quality. They are £15 cheaper than the Lusso Classic Thermal tights – but those are a tough act to beat. I found the Lussos very comfortable indeed, and I got on well with the cut and shape.

The Alturas are the same price as dhb's Classic Thermal tights, bar a penny. Those aren't quite as good as the Lussos across the board, but as I said in the review, they cover the basics well, at a great price.

Overall, the Altura Progels have a lot going for them, but then there are some real niggles for me, especially those seams.

Verdict

Good quality and plenty warm enough, but some seams could do with repositioning and the fit won't suit all

