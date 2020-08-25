Lusso Adventure Bibshorts

According to Lusso, its Adventure Bibshorts are 'ideal for gravel riding, audax, long distance, touring/cycling or just commuting'. Lusso says these went through an 18-month developmental phase, so I was expecting something pretty sussed. I'm pleased to report that they meet their design brief extremely well and are equally at home on or off road.

I've ridden in these for around 600 miles over four weeks, in temperatures between 12 and 34 degrees, and I've been able to cruise along largely unaware of them.

Scrutinising Lusso's very thorough sizing chart, I took a gamble that the mediums would fit. I initially feared a faux pas – though they're sufficiently long in the leg, I felt a little 'trussed up' around the crotch area on our first ride – but they do relax very slightly with use. I put them in the machine wash and stretched them very gently before hanging them out to dry – sorted. (It's not me in the photos.)

They are an eight-panel design, cut slightly lower at the front for more convenient toilet breaks, and are made from 'Italian breathable compression fabrics', offering UV+ 50 sun protection. Compression fabrics divide opinion, some dismissing it as marketing puff, but I've found they help reduce fatigue over comparable distances.

The Adventures are a heavier weight than typical road-biased bib shorts, for added abrasion resistance. This might feel unusual if you're used to more traditional road designs, but they offer unrestricted movement. I've been able to cruise along at 85-100rpm, all day long.

The 45mm silicone grippers at the bottoms of the legs have kept everything precisely aligned and, combined with flat seams, there's no hint of tell-tale branding come ride's end.

The Coolmesh bib section – a mesh type fabric designed to promote wicking – with 70mm wide straps for comfort, is less compliant than some but by no means restrictive or overly firm around the shoulders. I've had no issues when alternating between hoods and drops, or, indeed, remaining static for long periods.

In terms of wicking prowess, the fabrics do a decent job of regulating temperature and moisture – I've felt a glow and trace dampness but nothing to write home about.

I was very grateful for an unexpected thunderstorm and subsequent deluge during the recent heatwave, and wasn't surprised that the heavier fabric took longer to feel wet than 'normal' Lycra but also took longer to dry. On this particular occasion it was about an hour or so, given a break in the cloud and a moderate, warm breeze, before they were reaching touch-dry.

While the mesh bib section has wicked efficiently, it will also retain a little warmth, which I welcomed on some cooler, misty mornings.

Pad

Pads have improved a lot across the price spectrum, but this is still a very personal matter. Here it's a TMF gill (breathable) endurance eight-hour-plus pad, with an antibacterial face fabric for comfort and good hygiene. It's moderate, density-wise, but for me still delivered ample support, with no hint of chafing or discomfort, regardless of saddle material, type or width.

Speaking of which... the outer fabric's satin feel has offered good tenure on glossy saddles, so no hint of annoying surf, without hindering subtle adjustments.

Pockets

Pockets have been quietly creeping into more traditional road-biased shorts – I have a few pairs with pockets for keys or a snack. Here, Lusso has gone for two cargo types on the legs, designed for a phone or wallet, plus two mesh ones at the rear for lighter valuables.

The selling point with these is that you can wear a T-shirt rather than a traditional cycling jersey, without losing the ability to carry stuff.

Personally, I'm happier with phones and other valuables being stowed in a jersey or bag on the bike, but it's nice to have the option, and I can confirm the cargo ones will swallow a 6-inch smartphone without it impairing cadence or being ejected along unmade roads or bridleways.

Durability

Given their heavier weight and reassuring quality, I'm not surprised that these are holding up incredibly well, despite regular passing frisking from brambles and similarly unruly foliage along bridleways and forest trails.

The standards of construction are good, with no hint of loose threads or fraying and no evidence to suggest that, save for a serious crash, they shouldn't last for many thousands of miles.

They're easy to wash and care for too – instructions recommend 30-degree cycles, but I've tossed them in with the household wash at 40 with no issues whatsoever. I've also handwashed them, as you might have to on tours or bikepacking.

Value

At £125 these are not cheap, but they are in line with rivals. PEdAL ED's Odyssey Bibshorts offer a bit more storage for an additional £20, while Sportful's SuperGiara Bib Shorts have the same list price of £125 and Rapha's Core Cargo Bib Shorts are £15 less at £110 (though the non-Core Cargos are £195).

Summary

The Adventure bib shorts are very comfortable, well made and practical, and well worth considering if you're seeking some additional storage and/or sturdier shorts for general riding or rough stuff touring.

Verdict

Rugged and comfortable bib shorts combining excellent design and features

